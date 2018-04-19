Corvette Sets Le Mans Lineup

RacinToday.com

Corvette Racing has confirmed its GTE Pro entries for the 86th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance classic. A pair of Corvette C7.Rs will tackle the 8.467-mile Circuit de la Sarthe for the 19th consecutive season in search of a ninth victory beginning on Saturday, June 16.

The driver lineup for Corvette Racing will look familiar to those who have followed the team in the first two events of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller will team in the No. 63 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C7.R while Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner and Marcel Fässler will share the No. 64 Corvette. The rosters for each car were the same at the Rolex 24 At Daytona and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring to start the IMSA season.

“Corvette Racing is honored to compete for the 19th consecutive year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans,” Mark Kent, Chevrolet Director of Motorsports Competition, said in a statement from Detroit. “A consistent lineup of drivers between our IMSA campaign and Le Mans gives us the best chance for our ninth victory. All six have multiple Le Mans victories. That along with the experience of the Corvette Racing crew and engineering team are what we believe to be the optimum combination of talent to win again at Le Mans.”

The twice-around-the-clock marathon is sanctioned by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO).

With eight victories in 18 previous Le Mans starts, Corvette Racing has emerged as America’s preeminent GT endurance program. That stat is backed by eight additional runnerup finishes in the event. Corvette Racing has compiled 107 wins around the world and swept the last two Manufacturer, Driver and Team championships in the GT Le Mans (GTLM) category of the IMSA WeatherTech Championship. Gavin and Milner scored the team’s first victory of 2018 on the Streets of Long Beach last weekend.

Each of the six Corvette Racing drivers own exemplary records at Du Mans:

Antonio Garcia, Spain: Three victories in 12 appearances _ 2008, 2009 and 2011; runnerup in 2014; third place in 2017.

Jan Magnussen, Denmark: Three victories in 19 appearances _ 2004-06; runnerup in 2003, 2007, 2008 and 2014; third place in 2017.

Mike “Rocky” Rockenfeller, Germany: Two victories in eight appearances _ 2005 and 2010; third place in 2012.

Oliver Gavin, Great Britain: Five victories in 17 appearances _ 2002, 2004-06, 2015; runnerup in 2003; third place in 2001 and 2008.

Tommy Milner, USA: Two victories in nine appearances _ 2011 and 2015.

Marcel Fässler, Switzerland: Three victories in 12 appearances _2011-12 and 2014.

Corvette Racing’s next IMSA event is May 4-6 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Velocity, in partnership with Discovery, Inc.-owned Eurosport, has announced a new, multi-year agreement to become the exclusive U.S. and Canadian home for live, flag-to-flag coverage of the 24 Hours of Le Mans beginning with this year’s race on Saturday, June 16.

Under the agreement, Velocity and Motor Trend also will live broadcast the full FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) “Super Season”, which begins with the Spa-Francorchamps event in May and culminates with the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 15-16, 2019.

“Without question the 24 Hours of Le Mans is the most iconic auto racing event in the world,” said Robert S. Scanlon, president of Velocity and Motor Trend Group Video Content. “Eurosport produces world-class live coverage of the event every year. Nowhere else in the U.S. or Canada can fans access their best-in-class coverage and get a broader, richer Le Mans experience than with Velocity on television, MotorTrend.com online and the Motor Trend app on connected devices.”

In the run-up to this June’s classic, MotorTrend.com and the Motor Trend app will feature live practice and qualifying sessions to audiences in the U.S. and Canada. During Velocity’s live broadcast of the race, the direct-to-consumer platform will deepen the viewing experience with digital-only extensions including onboard race car cameras, pit lane cameras, audio of team communications and real-time scoring updates.

The coverage extensions will be available to audiences in the U.S. and in Canada on MotorTrend.com, and by using the Motor Trend app on millions of connected devices via IOS/Apple TV, Google Play, Roku, Xbox, Chromecast and Amazon platforms. Fans also can find additional editorial coverage of the WEC “Super Season” on the Velocity and Motor Trend social media channels.

Velocity’s live coverage will consist of the full 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018 and 2019 and the 1000 Miles of Sebring in March 2019, as well as the start and finish of the additional WEC events. The Motor Trend direct-to-consumer platform will provide viewers with full live coverage of each additional WEC “Super Season” event in 2018-2019.

The full WEC 2018-2019 “Super Season” schedule:

TOTAL SIX HOURS OF SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, May 3-5. Full live coverage on MotorTrend.com and the Motor Trend app with first and last hours live on Velocity.

24 HOURS OF LE MANS, June 16-17. Live coverage on Velocity plus live qualifying and practice sessions on MotorTrend.com and the Motor Trend app.

SIX HOURS OF SILVERSTONE, Aug. 17-19. Full live coverage on MotorTrend.com and the Motor Trend app with first and last hours live on Velocity.

SIX HOURS OF FUJI, Oct. 12-14. Full live coverage on MotorTrend.com and the Motor Trend app with first and last hours live on Velocity.

SIX HOURS OF SHANGHAI, Nov. 16-18. Full live coverage on MotorTrend.com and the Motor Trend app with first and last hours live on Velocity.

1000 MILES OF SEBRING, March 13-15, 2019. Live Coverage on Velocity.

TOTAL SIX HOURS OF SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, May 2-4, 2019. Full live coverage on MotorTrend.com and the Motor Trend app with first and last hours live on Velocity.

24 HOURS OF LE MANS, June 15-16, 2019. Live Coverage on Velocity plus live qualifying and practice sessions on MotorTrend.com and the Motor Trend app.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans and live coverage of WEC Events are produced for Velocity by Eurosport. In the U.S., David Lee is vice president of production for Velocity and Robert S. Scanlon is president of Velocity and Motor Trend Group Video Content.