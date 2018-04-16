Kyle Busch Wins Rain-Delayed Bristol Cup Race

One week and one day after getting his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season, Kyle Busch got his second. Busch, who won last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, captured Monday’s rain-delayed event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Busch, who led 117 of 500 laps in his No. 18 Camry, took the lead for good when he bumped his way passed Kyle Larson with with five laps to go.

“The long delays and things that happened just kind of get you in and out of your game,” Busch said, referring to two days of weather setbacks. “You just got to stay focused for the entirety of it and keep going.”

Larson held on to finish second in his Chip Ganassi Racing after leading a race-best 200 laps.

“Hate that I didn’t win,” Larson said. “It’s another one at Bristol. I feel like every time I race here I almost get a win. Been beat by Kyle about every time I race here too, so that gets frustrating.”

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson finished third, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fourth and Alex Bowman fifth.

Larson had a half-lap lead on second-place Stenhouse and Busch when, with 31 laps to go, Brad Keselowski’s Team Penske Ford blew a tire and brought out a yellow flag.

The field pitted and when the race went green with 24 laps to go, Larson had the lead and Busch was on his low side. Behind them were Johnson and Stenhouse.

Larson jumped to the lead and Stenhouse followed him past Busch and Johnson.

Busch came back, took second place from Stenhouse, moved in on Larson and with five laps to go, put a bump pass on Larson to grab the lead. Busch held that lead and crossed the finish line .66 seconds ahead of Larson.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – Food City 500

Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tennessee

Sunday, April 15, 2018

(1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 500. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 500. (4) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 500. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 500. (19) Aric Almirola, Ford, 500. (39) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 500. (30) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 500. (12) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 500. (23) David Ragan, Ford, 500. (7) Paul Menard, Ford, 499. (25) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 499. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 499. (20) Darrell Wallace Jr. #, Chevrolet, 499. (18) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 499. (11) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 498. (31) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 498. (29) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 498. (24) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 497. (2) Kurt Busch, Ford, 496. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 495. (33) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 495. (34) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 494. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 494. (35) * DJ Kennington, Toyota, 482. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 475. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 473. (26) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Accident, 458. (28) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 448. (36) * Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, Accident, 342. (38) * Chad Finchum(i), Toyota, Accident, 335. (15) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, Steering, 236. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 117. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, Accident, 116. (37) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, Accident, 115. (9) Michael McDowell, Ford, Accident, 9. (27) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 3.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 77.465 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 26 Mins, 25 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.628 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 13 for 114 laps.

Lead Changes: 18 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Kyle Busch 1-16; R. Blaney 17-55; J. Logano 56; R. Blaney 57-117; B. Keselowski 118-130; K. Larson 131-243; B. Keselowski 244-261; D. Hamlin 262-265; B. Keselowski 266-292; K. Larson 293-324; Kyle Busch 325-360; D. Suarez 361-365; B. Keselowski 366-374; D. Wallace Jr. # 375-380; Kyle Busch 381-438; K. Larson 439-472; Kyle Busch 473; K. Larson 474-494; Kyle Busch 495-500.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Larson 4 times for 200 laps; Kyle Busch 5 times for 117 laps; R. Blaney 2 times for 100 laps; B. Keselowski 4 times for 67 laps; D. Wallace Jr. # 1 time for 6 laps; D. Suarez 1 time for 5 laps; D. Hamlin 1 time for 4 laps; J. Logano 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 2,31,14,47,42,20,48,10,41,17

Stage #2 Top Ten: 2,18,48,11,42,17,88,4,3,43