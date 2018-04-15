Rains Force Postponement Of Bristol Cup Race

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Persistent rain Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway forced NASCAR to postpone the conclusion of the Food City 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race until Monday.

The race is scheduled to resume at 1 p.m. EDT on lap 205 in Stage 2 with Kyle Larson leading. Rounding out the top 10, respectively, will be Denny Hamlin, Paul Menard, Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Austin Dillon. Twenty-three cars are on the lead lap. Landon Cassill is the last one on the lead lap with Matt DiBenedetto the first car a lap down.

NASCAR had hoped to dodge the large severe weather front headed for the Tri-City area by moving up the race’s start time. But after four red flags, three for rain, NASCAR officials finally pulled the plug on the event. On Monday, the garage will open at 10 a.m. and the gates at 11:30 a.m. Fox will televise the event while the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM Satellite Radio will broadcast it.

In addition to the three red flags for rain, there was a fourth for a multi-car crash that eliminated leader Ryan Blaney just six laps from the end of Stage 1. NASCAR stopped the race while the track was cleared to prevent Stage 1 from ending under caution. In addition to Blaney, other drivers eliminated from the event in the first 204 laps were Chris Buescher, Harrison Rhodes, Michael McDowell and Ross Chastain.

A nine-car accident on lap four of the 500-lap event eliminated Chase Elliott from contention. When the race was halted Elliott was 22 laps down in 33rd. Series champion Martin Truex Jr. also was in the first incident. He was five laps off the pace in 29th. Kurt Busch, who started second, had to make an unscheduled stop on lap 187 for a flat tire. That left him three laps down in 26th.

The Bristol race is the third Cup event this year that has been affected my weather. The start of the Atlanta race was delayed by rain and the Martinsville event was postponed until Monday due to snow.