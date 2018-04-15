Ricciardo Wins Chinese F1 Race

RacinToday.com

Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing survived an engine fire in practice and a P6 starting position to Sunday’s Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix.

The victory came a week after Ricciardo retired from the race in Bahrain on the second lap with an engine failure.

The win was the Australian driver’s sixth in F1. It came by 9 seconds over the runner-up, Valttieri Bottas of Mercedes.

Ricciardo’s engine blew in FP3 on Saturday and had to be rebuilt. That rebuild was completed just two minutes before qualifying.

“Given where we were 24 hours ago, thanks to the boys,” he said from the podium. “Today is the real reward for that work. They worked their butts off.”

Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari.

Defending F1 champion Lewis Hamilton finished fourth while Ricciardo’s teammate, Max Verstappen, was fifth.

Kevin Magnussen finished in the points for the second straight week as he brought his Haas F1 VH 18 car home 10th a week after finishing fifth in Bahrain. Teammate Romain Grosjean finished 17th.

Ricciardo and teammate Verstappen made their moves toward the top after they opted to switch to soft tires during a safety car period at about the mid point of the race. The powerhouse Ferrari and Mercedes teams remained on used mediums.

When the race returned to green, the Ricciardo surged toward the front of the field. On Lap 45 of the 56-lap race, Ricciardo made his final pass of the day, overtaking leader Bottas with a dicey inside move.

“We had the soft tire, I knew I could get more out that them, you only get on chance to try so I had to take the opportunity,” he said.

“Until I got Valtteri I wasn’t getting too excited, then I got him and went on the radio and got a little giddy.

“It’s a fun way to win for sure. Give me the chance to be in the title hunt and I will take it. Today was a good example.”