Action Express Wins Long Beach

Joao Barbosa and Filipe Albuquerque ended a three-year winning streak for Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 10 Cadillac DPi-V.R. team with an impressive performance that put the No. 5 Cadillac DPi-V.R. team into victory lane for the second time this season.

It was the first career Long Beach win for both drivers and moved the Rolex 24 At Daytona winners unofficially into the Prototype points lead through three IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship events. It was also Action Express Racing’s 20th win in IMSA competition (14 WeatherTech Championship, 6 GRAND-AM).

Albuquerque inherited the lead on a series of green flag pit stops with 40 minutes remaining. The No. 31 Cadillac DPi-V.R. of Felipe Nasr and No. 6 Acura DPi of Juan Pablo Montoya led much of the first half of the race before being jumped by Albuquerque on an impressive pit stop by the No. 5 team.

“Our strategy all day was perfect,” said Albuquerque. “When I got in after the pit stop, I was able to get in the lead. We were in control and it was a great race for us. Action Express was amazing today. They gave me a great car.”

“I was trying to stay up front and save fuel to shorten our pit stops, and it helped, we were able to jump some positions during our pit stops and we were off and running,” added Barbosa. “We did a great job managing tough conditions and our Cadillac was good on long runs and we were able to make it run well for a really long stint. That made for good success today. And we made good decisions on the pit stand to move up in the standings.”

Finishing second, 4.766 seconds back, was the No. 2 Tequila Patrón ESM Nissan DPi of Ryan Dalziel and Scott Sharp, a much-needed finish for the team after a best-finish of 16th through the first two WeatherTech Championship races of the season. It also was the second consecutive runner-up result at Long Beach for Sharp and Dalziel.

While Wayne Taylor Racing failed to make it four consecutive wins at Long Beach, the team did make it back on the podium with Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande finishing third. It was the duo’s second consecutive runner-up finish coming off a second-place finish at Sebring in March. Jordan Taylor had to track down and pass brother Ricky Taylor – who he co-drove with to victory at Long Beach each of the last two seasons – in the closing minutes to secure the final podium spot.

In GT Le Mans: The No. 4 Corvette Racing team claimed its second consecutive victory class victory in the 100-minuteGrand Prix at Long Beach.