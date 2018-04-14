Preece Wins Bristol Xfinity Race

RacinToday.com

Ryan Preece won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Preece’s led 39 of 300 laps in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to collect his first win of the year, the second of his career and his first in the series at Bristol.

“Words can’t even describe,” Preece said of winning at Bristol. “My mom’s super happy, my dad’s super happy – I’m 27 years old and I’m not getting any younger. I’m looking for opportunities. We did it last year at Iowa and now we did it here at Bristol. I hope I don’t get labeled as a short track racer, I want to win on mile-and-a-halves soon. Nothing beats winning. That’s what I told somebody earlier today. They asked me what was the most exciting thing and I said winning – I hate losing more than winning. Today we did it.”

Preece collected an extra $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus for getting the win.

Justin Allgaier recovered from a Stage 1 incident and wound up second in the JR Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet.

“I was trying to run him down the best I could,” Allgaier said. “We were just way too tight with the splitter being gone. I tried everything I could do in the car but the bottom lane at that point was just too fast. It was one of those days that we just got outrun on that last restart.”

Daniel Hemric, Elliott Sadler and Spencer Gallagher completed the top five.

Brandon Jones finished sixth after leading a race-best 106 laps.