Kyle Busch Tops Big Brother To Win Pole At Bristol
By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor
RacinToday.com
Kyle Busch remained the hottest driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Friday when he won the pole for Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
To get the pole for Sunday’s 500-lapper, Busch had to ease past brother Kurt, who was second fastest in qualifying at BMS.
Kyle Busch set the pace at 128.822 mph around the .533-mile track in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota. It was his second pole of the season, his second at Bristol and the 29th of his premier-series career.
” We got a little bit tight there in that final round, but was able to still maintain a quick enough speed in order to beat Kurt (Busch) out,” Kyle said. “He seemed to say that he missed the corner a little bit more maybe than I did, but you know all in all it was a great day for the Busch brothers to be up front and looking forward to starting the race on Sunday.”
The pole comes a week after he drove to a dominating victory at Texas Motor Speedway.
Kyle Busch has finished on the podium in each of the last five Cup races.
Kurt Busch, driving the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, had a fast lap at 128.804 mph, just .002 seconds behind his younger brother’s time.
“I can’t believe it’s two thousandths,” Kurt Busch said. “It seemed like an eternity.”
Kurt admitted to being too aggressive in Turn 1 on his money lap.
“I slipped up just a little but in Turn 1, and that was all Kyle needed to get by us,” Kurt said. “I missed it a little bit in Turn 1—I got greedy.”
Younger brother Kyle, like Kurt a former Cup champion, loved the situation.
“He always told everybody, ‘If you think I’m good, wait for my younger brother,’ so I’m glad I’m living up to those expectations,” Kyle said. “Just a little bit, but we’re doing alright here this weekend.”
Brad Keselowski of Team Penske qualified third fastest while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Blaney of Team Penske rounded out the top five.
(This story will be updated shortly)
###
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Food City 500
Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tennessee
Friday, April 13, 2018
- (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 128.822 mph.
- (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 128.804 mph.
- (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 128.262 mph.
- (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 128.253 mph.
- (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 128.185 mph.
- (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 128.048 mph.
- (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 127.980 mph.
- (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 127.835 mph.
- (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 127.673 mph.
- (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 127.571 mph.
- (24) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 127.470 mph.
- (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 126.628 mph.
- (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 127.317 mph.
- (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 127.191 mph.
- (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 127.115 mph.
- (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 127.031 mph.
- (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 126.972 mph.
- (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 126.771 mph.
- (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 126.704 mph.
- (43) Darrell Wallace Jr. #, Chevrolet, 126.420 mph.
- (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 126.395 mph.
- (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 126.270 mph.
- (38) David Ragan, Ford, 126.204 mph.
- (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 125.535 mph.
- (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 125.773 mph.
- (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 125.765 mph.
- (15) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 125.248 mph.
- (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 124.938 mph.
- (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 124.922 mph.
- (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 124.735 mph.
- (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 124.517 mph.
- (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 123.978 mph.
- (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 123.802 mph.
- (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 121.790 mph.
- (96) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 121.389 mph.
- (55) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 121.366 mph.
- (51) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 118.058 mph.
- (66) Chad Finchum(i), Toyota, 114.658 mph.
- (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 0.000 mph.