Kyle Busch Tops Big Brother To Win Pole At Bristol

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

RacinToday.com

Kyle Busch remained the hottest driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Friday when he won the pole for Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

To get the pole for Sunday’s 500-lapper, Busch had to ease past brother Kurt, who was second fastest in qualifying at BMS.

Kyle Busch set the pace at 128.822 mph around the .533-mile track in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota. It was his second pole of the season, his second at Bristol and the 29th of his premier-series career.

” We got a little bit tight there in that final round, but was able to still maintain a quick enough speed in order to beat Kurt (Busch) out,” Kyle said. “He seemed to say that he missed the corner a little bit more maybe than I did, but you know all in all it was a great day for the Busch brothers to be up front and looking forward to starting the race on Sunday.”

The pole comes a week after he drove to a dominating victory at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch has finished on the podium in each of the last five Cup races.

Kurt Busch, driving the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, had a fast lap at 128.804 mph, just .002 seconds behind his younger brother’s time.

“I can’t believe it’s two thousandths,” Kurt Busch said. “It seemed like an eternity.”

Kurt admitted to being too aggressive in Turn 1 on his money lap.

“I slipped up just a little but in Turn 1, and that was all Kyle needed to get by us,” Kurt said. “I missed it a little bit in Turn 1—I got greedy.”

Younger brother Kyle, like Kurt a former Cup champion, loved the situation.

“He always told everybody, ‘If you think I’m good, wait for my younger brother,’ so I’m glad I’m living up to those expectations,” Kyle said. “Just a little bit, but we’re doing alright here this weekend.”

Brad Keselowski of Team Penske qualified third fastest while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Blaney of Team Penske rounded out the top five.

(This story will be updated shortly)

###

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Food City 500

Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tennessee

Friday, April 13, 2018