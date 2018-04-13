TV Numbers: Not Everything Bigger In Texas

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

FORT WORTH, Texas – Last Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway failed to reverse a season-long trend of sagging TV viewership numbers.

The 22nd annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 reportedly posted a 1.7 rating and 2.82-million viewers on FOX Sports 1 _ down a staggering 37 percent in ratings and 38 percent in viewership from last year (2.7/4.5-million). According to jayski.com, those figures also are down 37 percent and 35 percent, respectively, from 2016 (2.7/4.3-million), both of which aired on parent network FOX.

With the exception of February’s season-opening Daytona 500, the other six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races run to-date reportedly have seen Nielsen ratings viewership drops as high as 25 to 38 percent from one year ago.

NASCAR’s doubleheader weekend at TMS featured saturation coverage beginning with Saturday’s My Bariatric Solutions 300 Xfinity Series race, which was televised live on FOX. Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 aired live on FOX Sports 1 beginning at 1 p.m., while FOX _ curiously enough _ was televising a Women’s International Soccer match between Mexico and the United States. The soccer match was given network precedence over the stock car race in a Dallas-Fort Worth market that ranks among the top-10 metro areas in the United States for Hispanic population at nearly 2-million.

Additionally, FOX Sports Latin America broadcast both the Cup and Xfinity series races on-site to Central and Latin America for the first time in the 22-year history of “The Great American Speedway.” The broadcasts aired in Spanish to over 40 countries and territories.

This Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised on FOX at 2 p.m. (EDT), as well as PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

###

NASCAR and Monster Energy have signed an agreement that will extend the entitlement sponsorship of the premier Cup series through 2019.

“NASCAR and Monster Energy enjoyed a productive first year and both parties have benefitted significantly from the partnership,” said Steve Phelps, NASCAR chief operating officer. “Monster Energy successfully utilized our sport as a platform to elevate its brand and drive business, while introducing NASCAR to new audiences. With this renewal, we look forward to building upon our early success.”

As part of the agreement, the brand also will continue as the Official Energy Drink of NASCAR. “Racing is in our DNA and extending this partnership further establishes Monster Energy’s prominence in motorsports,” said Rodney Sacks, Monster Beverage chairman and CEO.

###

Kyle Busch’s Cup victory Sunday at TMS was his third in Cowtown. Only seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson (seven) and the retired Carl Edwards (four) have won more on the 1.5-mile oval. Busch’s other Cup wins came in the spring events in 2013 and ’16. He also has a track-record eight Xfinity Series wins to go with three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victories.

It also was Busch’s 185th career NASCAR national series victory and 44th in Cup, moving him into a tie for 16th all-time with “Awesome” Bill Elliott and two behind Buck Baker for 15th.

“Yeah, it’s cool,” said Busch, driver of the No. 18 Interstate Batteries 500 fielded by Joe Gibbs Racing. “Certainly any time you keep winning races and kind of keep moving up the ladder, it’s really special. For myself and for as much as I love to win and hate to lose, it obviously feels a heck of a lot better when you can be in this room (infield media center) talking about a win rather than a second or third, something like that, like we have been the past six weeks. We’ll see how far we can get.”

Busch led four times for a race-high 116 laps to give him 864 career laps-led at TMS. Sunday’s total allowed him to move past retired three-time Cup champ Tony Stewart into third all-time at a facility that played host to its first Cup race in 1997. Busch now trails only Johnson (1,041) and the recently retired Matt Kenseth (883) in that category.

Busch exited Texas with 38-point lead over Joey Logano of Penske Racing in the championship standings.

###

Led by Kyle Busch, five of the top-10 finishers in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 posted season-best efforts through seven races: Chip Ganassi Racing’s Jamie McMurray (third), Joe Gibbs Racing’s Erik Jones (fourth), Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kurt Busch (seventh) and Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron (10th).

Jones, driver of the No. 20 Reser’s Toyota Camry, posted his first top-five result of the season and fourth top-10. “For me, the top-10s this year are good, but we really want to run in the top-five, get up there and contend and lead laps,” said Jones, who led twice for 64 laps. “We really want to win a race this year. This is a good two-week stretch. I was pretty excited going to Texas, then off to Bristol. Fun weeks for me, two of my favorite tracks. We just need to keep it going.”

Meanwhile, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.’s eighth-place result was his best outing for Richard Petty Motorsports since finishing second in the season-opening Daytona 500. “Hell yeah, we needed that,” said Wallace, driver of the No. 43 Click n’ Close Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. “That was a good week off for us to regroup. I thought we had pretty decent speed and a lot of people in the garage were like, ‘Your car is pretty good, so just don’t mess it up.’^”

###

Post-race cleanup by the Operations Department at TMS turned up everything from keys to cell phones to one slightly used-and-abused sofa. Perhaps it would look mighty fine on y’alls front porch?

The department also has been flooded by calls from fans frantically seeking personal valuables. Along those lines, the Ops Department has collected an assortment of missing credit cards, licenses and car keys. The department also found a cell phone with a unique Harry Potter case and a size-13 men’s ring with two hands holding a heart. Workers also were advised to be on the lookout for a walking cane, two-carat woman’s engagement ring, man’s wedding ring and a Chihuahua.

Anyone still needing Lost & Found information can contact Texas Motor Speedway at 817-215-8500.