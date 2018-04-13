All-Star Race To Feature ‘Edgy’ Aero Package

NASCAR’s Monster Energy All-Star Race on May 19 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be contested with the “edgy” competition package used in last season’s successful NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Each car will be fitted with aero ducts, a six-inch-high spoiler with two 12-inch ears, a restrictor plate and the 2014-style splitter. This package produced record numbers in leaders, lead changes and green flag passes for the lead around Indy’s famed 2.5-mile oval and ideally will translate to CMS’ 1.5-mile quadoval.

“NASCAR is committed to innovation and will always work to improve the racing product for every series and venue,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “The yearly Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race is an opportunity to see your favorite drivers compete under a unique and exciting format and rules package.

“The positive feedback following last year’s Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis gave us the foundation to implement this dynamic package for the All-Star Race. We believe the hard work of the entire industry will provide the best race for our passionate fans.”

The format for the annual non-points event will include four stages _ 30 laps, 20 laps, 20 laps and 10 laps. Only green flag laps will be counted in the Final Stage. Normal stage break procedures will be in effect, with one addition _ NASCAR Overtime will be in play for all stages. Of note, there will be no mandatory pit strategy as in some previous editions of the event.

The Monster Energy Open will be run in three stages set at 20, 20 and 10 laps, respectively. Each stage winner will advance to the evening’s main event.

“The All-Star Race has a long history of edginess and innovation. We want to challenge drivers, spark on-track action and create the best show for the fans,” said Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. “This race has always been a proving ground for some of the best innovations in our sport, from running under the lights to stage racing and double-file restarts. It’s the perfect opportunity to try something different, and with a 10-lap shootout for $1-million dollars, expect the unexpected on May 19.”

The field for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race will include Monster Energy Series race- winners in 2017 and 2018; former all-star race-winners who are competing fulltime; Monster Energy Series champions who are competing fulltime; the winner of each of the three stages of the Monster Energy Open and winner of the 2018 Fan Vote.

The following drivers currently are eligible to compete_ Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Martin Truex Jr.

Weekend passes for the Monster Energy All-Star Race start at $79 and include admission to the May 18 N.C. Education Lottery 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, May 19 Cole Swindell Monster Energy All-Star Race Concert Presented by Rayovac Batteries, Kwikset, George Foreman and National Hardware, and to the Monster Energy Open.

Kids 13-and-under get in free on Friday and for just $10 on Saturday with a paying adult. Tickets, camping and race-day upgrades are available by visiting www.CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com/tickets or calling 800-455-FANS (3267).