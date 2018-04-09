Torrence Gets Vegas Four-Wide Win

Steve Torrence added another bullet-point to his racing resume Sunday with a victory in the 19th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Torrence wheeled his dragster to a 1,000-foot pass in 3.771-seconds at 326.63 mph for the 18th victory of his career and second of the season. The Kilgore, Texas, resident defeated No. 1 qualifier Tony Schumacher, an eight-time world champion; three-time world champion Antron Brown and Doug Kalitta in the final round.

“I knew my team was confident coming into today, but going into a final round against Antron, Tony and Doug up against you makes it a tough round,” said Torrence, the point runnerup last season to Brittany Force of John Force Racing. “Our car still isn’t performing at the level it was last year, but we know we just have to work on the car and prepare for the latter part of this season when every race really matters.”

Searching for his first championship, Torrence has built a 33-point lead over Schumacher, of Don Schumacher Racing.

J.R. Todd (Funny Car) and Vincent Nobile (Pro Stock) also emerged as winners in their respective categories as the four-wide format made its West Coast debut in front of a sellout crowd for the second consecutive day. The race was the fourth event on the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Todd ran the 1,000-foot distance at 4.041-seconds and 317.05 mph in his Toyota Camry for his first win in a four-wide event and 11th of his career. “Fast” Jack Beckman, the 2012 world champion, finished second after running 4.052-seconds at 312.21 mph, while Courtney Force was third and Tommy Johnson Jr. ended fourth.

“We brought out a new car in Gainesville (last month) and struggled during Friday’s qualifying this weekend, but I got my confidence up in the fourth round of qualifying and then definitely carried over into today,” said Todd, of Kalitta Motorsports. “I know it’s going to be tough to crack the top-10 in this Funny Car class because it’s so competitive, so every win we can get is going to help us crack the Countdown to the Championship.”

The latter is a reference to NHRA’s six-race post season for the top-10 competitors in each of four pro categories, including Pro Stock Motorcycle.

In Pro Stock, Nobile notched his 11th career victory, first since Oct. 2, 2016 and first at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when he covered the traditional quarter-mile in 6.591-seconds at 210.44 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS. Nobile bested Deric Kramer, reigning world champion Bo Butner and Chris McGaha in the final round.

Nobile’s margin of victory over Kramer and his Camaro SS was a miniscule 0.0007-seconds. “This is a big boost to our confidence,” said Nobile, the No. 8 qualifier. “We have a great team and great car. I think this was my fifth or sixth final in Vegas and finally got it done. Vegas definitely treats me right.”

Nobile moved from ninth to fourth in the “Factory Hot Rod” standings. “My team worked their tails off this weekend,” Nobile said. “We went through three engines but overall it was a great weekend and there isn’t any reason we can’t be back in the winner’s circle again soon. The car has been running well but we’ve had some bad luck this season. We’re hoping this is our turning point.”

The series’ next stop is at Royal Purple Raceway in Baytown, Texas, near Houston, April 20-22.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 19th annual DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race was the fourth of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel _ 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Tony Schumacher; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Antron Brown; 5. Richie Crampton; 6. Steven Chrisman; 7. Leah Pritchett; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Billy Torrence; 10. Terry Totten; 11. Brittany Force; 12. Terry McMillen; 13. Troy Buff; 14. Mike Salinas; 15. Terry Haddock; 16. Scott Palmer.

Funny Car _1. J.R. Todd; 2. Jack Beckman; 3. Courtney Force; 4. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 5. John Force; 6. Jonnie Lindberg; 7. Del Worsham; 8. Gary Densham; 9. Bob Tasca III; 10. Tim Wilkerson; 11. Robert Hight; 12. Cruz Pedregon; 13. Matt Hagan; 14. Ron Capps; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Jim Campbell.

Pro Stock _1. Vincent Nobile; 2. Deric Kramer; 3. Bo Butner; 4. Chris McGaha; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Drew Skillman; 7. Matt Hartford; 8. Tanner Gray; 9. Shane Gray; 10. Alex Laughlin; 11. Steve Graham; 12. Joey Grose; 13. Jason Line; 14. Alan Prusiensky; 15. Erica Enders; 16. Jeg Coughlin Jr.

Sunday’s final results from The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Top Fuel _ Steve Torrence, 3.771-seconds, 326.63 mph def. Tony Schumacher, 3.790-seconds, 325.22 mph and Doug Kalitta, 3.914-seconds, 273.27 mph and Antron Brown, 4.097-seconds, 252.52 mph.

Funny Car _ J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.041, 317.05 def. Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 4.052, 312.21 and Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.007, 300.53 and Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, foul.

Pro Stock _ Vincent Nobile, Chevy Camaro, 6.690, 206.80 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.678, 206.45 and Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.682, 206.57 and Chris McGaha, Camaro, foul.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Joey Severance, 5.244, 275.00 def. Julie Nataas, 5.349, 267.32.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.470, 265.69 def. John Lombardo Jr., Camaro, 10.788, 80.67.

Competition Eliminator _ Joe Mozeris, Dragster, 7.008, 188.25 def. Scott McClay, Dragster, 7.454, 158.59.

Super Stock _ Justin Lamb, Chevy Cobalt, 8.725, 155.52 def. Brad Burton, Pontiac Firebird, Foul/Red Light.

Stock Eliminator _ Justin Lamb, Chevy Camaro, 10.025, 130.51 def. Larry Gilley, Dodge Dart, 11.043, 117.84.

Super Comp _Bradley Johnson, Dragster, 9.067, 168.39 def. Ryan McClanahan, Dragster, 9.081, 175.39.

Super Gas _ Michael Miller, ’27-T Ford, 10.037, 145.28 def. Aaron Kinard, Chevy Corvette, 10.029, 163.18.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com _ Mike MacBrair, Dragster, 6.617, 203.00 def. Steve Casner, Dragster, 6.738, 198.12.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com _ Bud Preuss, Chevy Camaro, 7.490, 154.53 def. Jeff Gillette, Pontiac GTO, Foul/Red Light.

Top Fuel Harley _ Rickey House, Harley, 6.324, 217.14 def. Jay Turner, Dixie, 6.795, 158.97.

Final four-wide round-by-round results from The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Clay Millican, 3.744, 326.48 and Steve Torrence, 3.811, 326.87 def. Billy Torrence, 3.811, 321.73 and Troy Buff, 3.832, 314.39; Doug Kalitta, 3.819, 320.89 and Richie Crampton, 3.832, 313.22 def. Brittany Force, 4.690, 175.52 and Terry Haddock, 6.914, 76.49; Antron Brown, 3.797, 327.35 and Leah Pritchett, 3.793, 324.05 def. Terry Totten, 4.139, 278.17 and Mike Salinas, 4.398, 191.81; Tony Schumacher, 3.899, 257.43 and Steven Chrisman, 4.111, 284.81 def. Terry McMillen, 4.697, 173.01 and Scott Palmer, 7.975, 94.17;

SEMIFINALS _ S. Torrence, 3.763, 326.08 and Schumacher, 4.297, 249.49 def. Chrisman, 4.568, 216.24 and Millican, 5.970, 108.82; Kalitta, 3.864, 320.13 and Brown, 4.050, 278.58 def. Crampton, 4.261, 261.47 and Pritchett, 5.391, 149.51;

FINAL _ S. Torrence, 3.771, 326.63 def. Schumacher, 3.790, 325.22, Kalitta, 3.914, 273.27 and Brown, 4.097, 252.52.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.959, 318.99 and John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.015, 316.75 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.044, 314.97 and Shawn Langdon, Camry, 7.119, 104.82; Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.967, 317.87 and Jonnie Lindberg, Camry, 4.389, 294.56 def. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 7.016, 73.75 and Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, broke; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.030, 316.01 and Del Worsham, Camry, 4.496, 244.25 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.855, 172.36 and Matt Hagan, Charger, 5.899, 117.68; Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.082, 305.56 and Gary Densham, Mustang, 5.304, 149.66 def. Robert Hight, Camaro, 6.165, 109.93 and Ron Capps, Charger, 6.697, 78.55;

SEMIFINALS _ Johnson Jr., 4.007, 314.68 and Todd, 4.054, 314.17 def. J. Force, 4.050, 315.34 and Worsham, 4.049, 307.93; Beckman, 4.013, 317.05 and C. Force, 4.126, 298.67 def. Lindberg, 4.674, 188.65 and Densham, 5.379, 136.72;

FINAL _ Todd, 4.041, 317.05 def. Beckman, 4.052, 312.21, C. Force, 4.007, 300.53 and Johnson Jr., foul.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.650, 207.59 and Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.685, 207.30 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.708, 206.10 and Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 10.415, 121.10; Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.686, 206.16 and Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.695, 205.69 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.774, 204.51 and Jason Line, Camaro, 6.667, 205.38; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.672, 205.82 and Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.669, 205.98 def. Shane Gray, Camaro, 6.684, 206.07 and Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.756, 204.70; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.668, 206.57 and Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.725, 203.74 def. Joey Grose, Camaro, 6.825, 202.73 and Erica Enders, Camaro, 7.311, 200.80;

SEMIFINALS _ Kramer, 6.693, 206.10 and Butner, 6.700, 205.91 def. Skillman, 6.697, 205.88 and T. Gray, 6.773, 206.07; McGaha, 6.675, 206.51 and Nobile, 6.674, 206.35 def. Anderson, 6.680, 207.62 and Hartford, 6.720, 205.72;

FINAL _ Nobile, 6.690, 206.80 def. Kramer, 6.678, 206.45, Butner, 6.682, 206.57 and McGaha, foul.

Point standings (top-10) following the 19th annual DENSO Spark Plug NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 333; 2. Tony Schumacher, 300; 3. Antron Brown, 290; 4. Clay Millican, 255; 5. Doug Kalitta, 248; 6. Richie Crampton, 215; 7. Leah Pritchett, 202; 8. Scott Palmer, 195; 9. Brittany Force, 158; 10. Terry McMillen, 148.

Funny Car _1. Jack Beckman, 338; 2. Courtney Force, 302; 3. Matt Hagan, 301; 4. Tommy Johnson Jr., 265; 5. Ron Capps, 258; 6. J.R. Todd, 235; 7. Robert Hight, 222; 8. Shawn Langdon, 205; 9. Jonnie Lindberg, 171; 10. Del Worsham, 167.

Pro Stock _1. Bo Butner, 322; 2. Chris McGaha, 293; 3. Deric Kramer, 289; 4. Vincent Nobile, 283; 5. Jason Line, 268; 6. Greg Anderson, 253; 7. Drew Skillman, 242; 8. Tanner Gray, 229; 9. Alex Laughlin, 212; 10. Erica Enders, 198.