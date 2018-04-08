SMI Touts Vegas Four-Wide Success

FORT WORTH, Texas – Top executives of Speedway Motorsports Inc. are attending today’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway while keeping track of what’s happening at a sister property in Las Vegas.

TMS founder O. Bruton Smith, executive chairman of SMI, has accompanied son Marcus Smith, SMI president/CEO, to Cowtown for today’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. Meanwhile, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is site of the 19th annual DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals _ a first for that side-by-side-by-side-by-side format on the West Coast.

“We’ve had nothing but positive feedback about the (Vegas) event,” Marcus Smith said during a visit to TMS’ infield media center Sunday morning. “And it was a sellout crowd Saturday. We’re going to win more (skeptical) fans over to four-wide racing.”

NHRA confirmed the sellout in a news release Sunday morning. This marked the first time since 2010 The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway recorded a sellout for its spring race. It also was the third sellout crowd of the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season.

“The fans have turned out in droves for the first ever four-wide event, and we’re ecstatic with the responses from the fans and competitors,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “With our first spring sellout in nearly a decade on Saturday, our biggest Friday crowd for a spring race since our inaugural event in 2000 and a capacity crowd expected today, it’s clear that drag racing fans wanted to be a part of history as we brought four-wide drag racing to the West Coast.

“This success is a testament to the vision of Bruton and Marcus Smith as well as the months and months of hard work by our staff and contractors who made this event a reality.”

The Strip’s modifications into a four-lane venue were completed during the recent offseason. SMI pioneered the concept at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals conducted annually since 2010 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., near Charlotte.

FOX Sports 1 is televising both events back-to-back this afternoon. The Cup race aired at 1 p.m. (CDT), with the NHRA four-wide event from Vegas to follow.