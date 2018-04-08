Vettel Wins In Bahrain; Haas’s Magnussen Fifth

RacinToday.com

Though running the final laps on exhausted tires, Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel managed to hold of Valttieri Bottas of Mercedes AMG to win Sunday’s Formula One race in Bahrain.

The wins allowed Vettel to open the 2018 season with back-to-back wins as he also won in Melbourne, Australia two weeks ago. The win came in his 200th start.

Bottas finished second, .69 behind Vettal.

Vettal made just one pit stop in the race; that on Lap 18 of the 57-lap race. On the stop, he opted for soft rubber. Bottas pitted two laps later but selected medium-soft tires.

“These tires were done,” Vettel said. They were done for the last 10 laps.”

That allowed Bottas to cut his 6-second deficit to less than a second.

“I was making the maths inside the car – 10 laps to go, at that pace, he’s going to catch me,” Vettal said. “The tires, I tried to make them last – nurse then as much as I can. It worked. But just.”

Third was Bottas’ teammate, defending world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Fourth was Pierre Gasly in a Honda-powered Toro Rosso car.

United States-based Haas F1 matched its best finish ever as Kevin Magnussen came home fifth for the North Carolina based team. Magnussen’s teammate, Romain Grosjean, finished 15th.

The good showing by Magnussen comes on the heels of a disastrous season-opening race in Australia when both Haas drivers suffered pit road miscues that knocked them out of the race. Both were running in the points when they were forced out by cross-threaded wheel lugs.

