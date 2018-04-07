Bourdais Stays Hot In Desert

RacinToday.com

Sebastien Bourdais continued his hot start to the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season, winning the pole on Friday for Sunday’s Phoenix Grand Prix.

The pole for Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan driver comes a month after he won the season-opening race at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Bourdais averaged 188.539 mph for his two qualifying laps around the 1.022-mile oval. It was Bourdais’ 34th pole of his 13-year Indy car career.

“We just have got a great group of guys working really hard, trying to make it happen,” Bourdais said. “When you do, it’s really sweet.

“I really knew what I had (and) that’s the best possible way to go qualifying. I knew I could hang it out because I knew what I was running.”

A benefit of the being the championship points leader, Bourdais was last in the Phoenix qualifying order and ran in cooler conditions under the setting sun. It helped the 39-year-old from Le Mans, France, earn a pole position on an oval for the first time since Milwaukee in June 2006, when Bourdais was in the midst of winning four consecutive Champ Car titles.

It was also the second pole in the 35-year history of Dale Coyne Racing, following Mike Conway at Detroit’s Belle Isle in 2013.

“That SealMaster No. 18 Honda was really solid,” Bourdais said. “As soon as that track temp cooled off, it just gives you all the grip you need to make it happen. It’s high tension, high pressure, really listening to the car and making sure you don’t overdo it.”

Simon Pagenaud, last year’s race winner at ISM Raceway, qualified second with a two-lap average of 188.148 mph in the No. 22 Team Penske Chevrolet. Teammate and 2014 series champion Will Power was third at 186.852 mph.

“I think we did a really good job considering the conditions,” said Pagenaud, the 2016 series champion. “The car, she was really nice, it was perfect.”

Alexander Rossi qualified fourth for Andretti Autosport in the No. 27 Honda (186.824 mph). Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammates James Hinchcliffe and rookie Robert Wickens locked up the third row of the starting grid: Hinchcliffe qualifying fifth at 185.741 mph in the No. Honda and Wickens sixth in the No. 6 Honda (185.362 mph).

“There was a big change in track conditions from just two hours ago,” Rossi said. “It was a good two laps – I’m happy with it. We qualified fourth and had a strong run for the team. It’s definitely a handful out there, I hope the fans get quite the show tomorrow night because we’re working really hard out there.”

“A huge credit to the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports guys because we did not have a great test here back in February,” Hinchcliffe said. “Obviously things have changed a lot conditions-wise, but we went back (after the test), had a big think about it, a big look inside ourselves. I just can’t thank those guys and gal enough for getting us good cars and getting us both up there. It’s awesome.”

Saturday’s 250-lap race will be the 64th for Indy cars at the historic mile oval outside Phoenix dating to when the track opened in 1964. It will air live at 9 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

AVONDALE, Arizona – Qualifying Friday for the Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series race on the 1.022-mile ISM Raceway, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, and speed in mph:

1. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 188.539

2. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 188.148

3. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 186.852

4. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 186.824

5. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 185.741

6. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 185.362

7. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 185.279

8. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 184.706

9. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 184.595

10. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 184.548

11. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 184.313

12. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 183.920

13. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 182.960

14. (32) Kyle Kaiser, Chevrolet, 182.859

15. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 182.015

16. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 181.817

17. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 181.804

18. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 181.244

19. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 180.932

20. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 180.199

21. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 178.462

22. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 177.499

23. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 175.733