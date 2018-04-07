Hight On Top In Vegas

RacinToday.com

Robert Hight drove to the provisional pole in Funny Car qualifying during Friday’s NHRA action at the Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip in Las Vegas.

Antron Brown (Top Fuel) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) also emerged as provisional qualifying leaders in their respective categories at the fourth of 24 events on the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Hight leads Funny Car after a 1,000-foot run in 3.963-seconds at 321.42 mph in his Auto Club of Southern California Chevrolet Camaro SS, recorded during his first pass of the day. The two-time/reigning world champion from John Force Racing is chasing his first pole of the 2018 campaign after notching eight last season.

“It’s pretty amazing to be in the No. 1 spot from a run during the hottest part of the day, but I know we will likely have to improve our time to hold onto the No. 1 qualifier tomorrow,” Hight said. “Everyone at Las Vegas Motor Speedway worked their tails off over the winter to get this track done, but they got it done ahead of schedule and did an amazing job.”

Tommy Johnson Jr. of Don Schumacher Racing sits second after running 3.983-seconds at 315.49 mph in his Make-A-Wish Dodge Charger R/T, while teammate and 2016 world champion Ron Capps is third.

Brown leads Top Fuel with a 1,000-foot run of 3.772-seconds at 324.83 mph in his Matco Tools dragster posted during the second qualifying session. The three-time world champion came into Las Vegas second

“We definitely underestimated the track on the first run, but in the second round we had a normal setup and our dragster went down smoothly,” said Brown, also of DSR. “Our goal is to keep getting better and better each day because we haven’t been hitting our marks so far this year. But Vegas has always been a breakout race for us, and we’re hoping to do that again this year.”

Doug Kalitta is second with a 3.786-second pass at 320.51 mph in his Mac Tools dragster. The nephew of drag racing icon Conrad “Connie” Kalitta won the season-opening Winternationals at Pomona, Calif., in February.

In Pro Stock, Anderson holds the top spot after a quarter-mile pass in 6.669-seconds at 206.45 mph in his red Summit Racing Equipment Chevrolet Camaro SS during the first round. The four-time world champ is looking for his second consecutive and 95th career pole after earning the top spot at Gainesville Raceway in Florida last month.

“We had an extra challenge today in preparing for the four-wide, but we hit it on the bullseye from the intel we got from my team,” said Anderson, of KB Racing. “Today was a pretty cool day, and I can’t tell you how great a job this track (management) did on the race surface. It has great traction and each lane is done as well as the others.”

Deric Kramer currently is in the second spot with a 6.681-second pass at 205.63 mph in his Camaro heading into the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Brown, Johnson Jr. and Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) were last year’s winners of a race that will be televised on FOX Sports 1, including finals coverage starting at 6 p.m. (EDT) on Sunday following NASCAR Cup racing at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Friday’s provisional qualifying results after the first two of four rounds of time trials for the 19th annual DENSO Spark Plug NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, fourth of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Qualifying will continue Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations:

Top Fuel _ 1. Antron Brown, 3.772-seconds, 324.83 mph; 2. Doug Kalitta, 3.786, 320.51; 3. Leah Pritchett, 3.802, 320.58; 4. Tony Schumacher, 3.817, 318.39; 5. Billy Torrence, 3.819, 313.66; 6. Richie Crampton, 3.829, 313.66; 7. Brittany Force, 3.846, 301.60; 8. Scott Palmer, 3.850, 322.50; 9. Terry McMillen, 3.917, 252.05; 10. Troy Buff, 3.931, 283.37; 11. Clay Millican, 3.987, 236.46; 12. Terry Haddock, 4.025, 270.92; 13. Mike Salinas, 4.111, 278.46; 14. Steve Torrence, 4.394, 182.26.

Funny Car _ 1. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.963, 321.42; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 3.983, 315.49; 3. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.992, 316.82; 4. Courtney Force, Camaro, 4.005, 313.00; 5. Jonnie Lindberg, Toyota Camry, 4.011, 306.46; 6. John Force, Camaro, 4.018, 314.39; 7. Gary Densham, Ford Mustang, 4.021, 306.26; 8. Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.028, 310.05; 9. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 4.040, 302.28; 10. Del Worsham, Camry, 4.048, 312.93; 11. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.055, 310.48; 12. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.087, 310.91; 13. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 4.153, 303.91; 14. Jeff Arend, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.202, 288.83; 15. Phil Burkart, Charger, 4.307, 288.52; 16. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.319, 216.69.

Not Qualified _ 17. J.R. Todd, 4.824, 164.01; 18. Jim Campbell, 5.023, 163.18; 19. Bob Bode, 5.728, 137.81; 20. Cruz Pedregon, 14.504, 64.70.

Pro Stock _ 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.669, 206.45; 2. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.681, 205.63; 3. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.702, 205.32; 4. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.705, 205.10; 5. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.709, 204.63; 6. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.710, 204.94; 7. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.714, 205.57; 8. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.715, 204.35; 9. Shane Gray, Camaro, 6.722, 205.51; 10. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.734, 205.38; 11. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.734, 204.88; 12. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.747, 205.44; 13. Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.754, 204.05; 14. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.797, 203.25; 15. Joey Grose, Camaro, 6.961, 200.02; 16. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 7.074, 196.39.