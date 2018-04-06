Buescher Added New ‘Teammate’ Last Weekend

FORT WORTH, Texas – The majority of NASCAR drivers likely spent their Easter holiday off-weekend coloring eggs with the kids, watching the remainder of their NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket implode or knocking items off their honey-do lists.

Native Texan Chris Buescher added a partner for life.

“We went and got married over Easter weekend, so that was really good,” Buescher said during a media session Friday at Texas Motor Speedway, site of Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. “Emma and I started planning last year before there was a schedule out for this season, and that made it very difficult because she didn’t want a winter wedding and we didn’t know our off-weekends yet.

“We knew we wouldn’t be racing on Easter. And then it threatened to rain-out Atlanta and threatened to snow-out Martinsville. It seemed like Easter weekend was always the fill-in date. So it definitely had us nervous through all of that.”

Buescher, of nearby Prosper, Texas, will wheel the No. 37 Bush’s Beans Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s 334-lap/501-mile event around TMS’ 1.5-mile oval.

But back to the wedding of Chris and Emma. “We did it on Saturday because we didn’t want an April Fool’s Day wedding, which happened to be Easter this year, as well,” Buescher said. “And we didn’t want our anniversary to be a big joke every year. So, we tried to make it work out. We had a lot of friends and family come into town and come out and hang out with us.

“Now we’re back to racing. We’re done with our off-weekend, and I get to come home, of all places. So, not a bad last couple of weeks.”

Buescher admittedly is dealing with some post-wedding razzing from his Cup garage peers. In particular, JTG Daugherty teammate AJ Allmendinger reported watching Buescher put on a display of “wicked dance moves” during the reception.

“I thought he was gone by then,” Buescher deadpanned. “I didn’t know he was still watching. We took dance lessons. We did two lessons. The woman that did it did a fantastic job. We met up with her in Uptown Charlotte and she asked what we wanted to know and first off, what you already know. I don’t know anything. I can’t sway. I can’t even do that. I can’t sit here and act like I know what I’m doing. And she’s like, ‘OK, what do you want to learn?’ I said, ‘The Dirty Dancing lift at the end.’ And she said, ‘All right, we’re going to back that down a bit.’

“We compromised and it actually came out really good. We were able to at least look like we had some clue of what we were doing out there.”

Buescher said he still can’t even fake a decent Texas Two-Step.

“I don’t come from a family of dancers, for sure,” Buescher said. “My mom was terrified of the mother/son dance. She was absolutely terrified; more than I was. And I will tell you, for the months leading up, the only thing I was worried about with the whole wedding was the dancing. I was good for everything else. We’ve been together almost six years. I was ready to get married and go through that. We had everything in place but the dancing was terrifying.”

Buescher said to the best of his recollection, no videos of his dancing performance exist.

“But who knows? You know AJ’s got something,” Buescher said. “He hasn’t shown me anything yet, but I’m sure somebody’s got something.”