Burkart Back; Looking To Shake Things Up In Vegas

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Veteran Funny Car driver Phil Burkart Jr. will reunite with team-owner Robert Schwab during this weekend’s inaugural version of the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas.

A second-generation drag racer from Yorkville, N.Y., Burkart qualified for three national events in 2017 _ Pomona 1, Phoenix and Las Vegas 1 as Schwab’s nitro team competed on a limited budget.

“I’m honored Robert has asked me to drive his car again,” said Burkart, 49, who will wheel the flat-black TNT First Aid Dodge Charger R/T. “We’ve worked well together in the past and I enjoy the family atmosphere of his race team. Maybe we can shake some things up this weekend.”

The fourth of 24 events on the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule, this event at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will become the series’ second four-wide race. The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals have been conducted annually since 2010 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., near Charlotte. Beginning with two rounds of qualifying on Friday, the Vegas event will be the first of its kind on the West Coast.

Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Tommy Johnson Jr. (Funny Car) and Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) were last year’s winners of a race that will be televised on FOX Sports 1, including finals coverage starting at 6 p.m. (EDT) on Sunday following NASCAR Cup racing at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Burkart is a four-time nitro Funny Car national event winner in nine final-round appearances, having scored victories at Las Vegas, Morrison, Colo., near Denver, Columbus,

Ohio and Maple Grove in Reading, Pa. Phil Jr. truly was born into the sport, as his late father was a lifelong NHRA member who campaigned Altereds and front-engine dragsters in the Northeast during the 1960s and 1970s.

Phil Jr.’s resume includes seat-time with John Force Racing and Worsham Racing, where he made his professional debut.

Based in Grantsville, Utah, and crewed by technicians from Wheeler Machinery in Salt Lake City, Schwab expects better results from his team this weekend, thanks to a personal deal worked out with Head Racing.

“We had actually planned to sit out the year until Jeff (Midgley, founder of TNT First Aid) and I started talking, so we’re excited,” Schwab said. “Last year we were running an outdated clutch. Over the winter a light went off and it all became very clear why we need a stiffer clutch hat. Short on funds, I asked Jim Head if I could go work for them driving trucks and helping with the car maintenance to pay for the clutch I wanted. I’ve been with them all season so far and now have a clutch that will perform much better.

“There is a little quiet race going on with about four teams right now that have not run in the three-second zone and this event could very well be the first all-three-second Funny Car field. We plan on being a part of it all.

“Chemistry is extremely important to me building this team. I believe the crew is like the front line of a football team, protecting the quarterback, and they all need to be working together. Phil has a personality that enhances this team’s chemistry, and that’s exciting when it comes to race day. It’s a pleasure to work with such a quality driver and such a good guy.”

The Vegas event also will rekindle Schwab’s relationship with Midgley and his company. “It’s very rewarding to have the TNT First Aid Funny Car come to life in Las Vegas,” Midgley said. “This brings Robert Schwab and I full-circle in a sense as it was 19 years ago at Rocky Mountain Raceway in Utah when I first met Robert after rescuing him from a terrible testing crash.”

Working as chief medic at the track, Midgley was on the scene when Schwab suffered severe facial burns after his car caught fire. Schwab was knocked unconscious when his car contacted a retaining wall at speed. The heat of the fire was so intense that Schwab’s helmet was melting onto his face.

“Jeff and my relationship was etched in stone in 1999 when he pulled my unconscious body out of my Funny Car,” Schwab said. “I woke up with Jeff yelling, ‘Can you hear me?’ to which I responded, ‘Get this (bleeping) helmet off me,’ because it was burning me and I couldn’t breathe. A lot of things lined up that day to make it possible for me to even be here today. I’m honored to now be working with Jeff to get the word out about his First Aid kits, BurnFree and the Virtual Medic phone app.”

Midgley is a veteran medic and safety specialist who has developed a variety of first aid products for use in homes, businesses, racetracks and transporters. Moto-FAK was built from Midgley’s personal experiences gleaned from years treating patients in drag racing, INDYCAR and NASCAR.

“I know first-hand the most common injuries drivers and crew personnel get at the racetrack, so we built the Moto-FAK with a focus on the burns, eye injuries, sprains and cuts I’ve been treating during my time at the races,” Midgley said. “In fact, BurnFree was a product we used on Robert’s face after his accident. It definitely made a huge impact in his treatment and recovery and we’re proud to have BurnFree joining us this weekend as an associate sponsor.

“In my estimation, no race transporter should be without a Moto-FAK. That’s the main message we hope to get out through this sponsorship.”

In addition to his line of products, available at TNTFirstAid.com, Midgley’s sponsorship also will highlight his app _ Virtual Medic _ a first-of-its-kind video-based app that helps users with step-by-step first aid treatments.

“One of the most exciting things about this sponsorship is this great app,” Schwab said. “It really is something because no matter where you are in the world or what you are doing, if there is a medical emergency you will now know what to do. Everyone on the planet should have this app on

their phones.

“As for the Moto-FAK, we know racers spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on their race cars but usually very little on first aid. We should all be equipped to help ourselves and others when we’re working out on the road.”

Burkart said his primary sponsor is a perfect fit for anyone driving a nitro Funny Car. “Once you see their products you remember the value of being prepared for any emergency,” Burkart said.”We work in a dangerous environment out here and it pays to be aware of what can happen.”

On Wednesday, Schwab’s team added sponsorship from Jeff Flasco’s Amethyst Beverage of Reno, Nev. Amethyst is a high-alkaline, fulvic-enriched beverage that has been tested and approved by the FDA and certified as organic and kosher by the USDA. The fulvic acid within Amethyst has been detailed in the journals of Alzheimer’s and dementia research as an aid to the suppression of early onset issues.

“Big thanks to Jeff Flasco for believing in what we’re doing out here and using the NHRA to promote his products,” Burkart said. “The health benefits are really impressive.”

In turn, Schwab is promoting Burkart’s online auto parts store _ ShopBurkartAuto.com. When not at the races, Burkart owns and operates Burkart Automotive Inc., in Yorkville, N.Y. ShopBurkartAuto.com is an online extension of the second-generation business that has served Utica-Rome and Central New York for more than 50 years.

NHRA drag racing is a logical venue for Phil Jr. to promote Burkart Automotive, the business “Pops” Burkart founded in 1967 and sold to his son in 2012. Burkart Automotive forged its performance reputation during the heyday of the Mohawk Valley’s “Muscle Car Era.” Today, Burkart Automotive is a complete repair and hot rod shop operating on busy Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville.

“I’m thankful to Robert for allowing me to promote our online store,” Burkart said.”We like to say Burkart Automotive is the only place you’ll ever need to take care of all your automotive needs and that certainly extends to the internet with ShopBurkartAuto.com. This will be great exposure for us.”

###

Pro Stock’s K&N Horsepower Challenge will be an added attraction to the 19th annual DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. The first of two NHRA national events at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2018 will feature eight top Pro Stock drivers competing for the winner’s $50,000 payout.

Greg Anderson has won NHRA’s longest-running specialty race for the last two years and six times overall in his red Summit Racing Equipment Chevrolet Camaro SS.

“With the K&N Horsepower Challenge, it’s absolutely my favorite race of the year,” said Anderson, a four-time “Factory Hot Rod” world champion. “I love it. There’s no stress, just the chance to win some cold-hard cash. I love doing that and taking part in it. It’s also (team-owner) Ken Black’s hometown and I just love going to this race. It’s the coolest race in my book and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Anderson, who has eight career victories in Vegas, is eager to get his 2018 campaign untracked. Anderson has been impressive in qualifying, taking the No. 1 spot at the most recent race at Gainesville Raceway in Florida. But Anderson has been trailered in the second round at each of the first three races.

“We’ve just been a tick off with our execution on race day and that’s what it has come down to,” said Anderson, who has 90 career Pro Stock wins. “We’ve been a little off there and we have to find a way to change that. We know how to do it, we just have to get back to doing it. By the time you get to the second round, it’s usually like a final-round match-up.

“It’s just difficult right now. But we need a big day. If we find a way to win (the K&N Horsepower Challenge), I guarantee that will help my confidence.”

The field is comprised entirely of Team Chevy drivers, beginning with KB Racing’s Anderson, reigning Pro Stock world champion Bo Butner (KB Racing/Jim Butner Auto Chevrolet Camaro SS), Jason Line (KB Racing/Summit Racing Equipment Camaro SS), Vincent Nobile (Mountain View Racing/Mountain View Tire Camaro SS), Drew Skillman (Ray Skillman Motorsports/Ray Skillman Auto Group Camaro SS), Tanner Gray (Gray Motorsports/Valvoline Camaro SS), two-time specialty race-winner Erica Enders (Elite Motorsports/Melling Performance Camaro SS) and three-time K&N Horsepower Challenge winner Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Elite Motorsports/JEGS.com/Elite Performance Camaro SS).

If a driver wins the specialty event and the national event, he or she will earn a $25,000 bonus.

“I’ve never won the K&N Horsepower Challenge; I just can’t seem to get there,” said Line, runnerup in the first two events of the season in search of his landmark 50th national event victory. “I have had no luck when it comes to this event, but I love the folks at K&N _ they’ve done a lot for us and a lot for drag racing. I want to take their money and get that trophy, and I know they want to give it to me, but I just can’t seem to reach out and grab it.

“It’s been a little bit of a struggle for me lately, but I need to get the blue Summit Racing Chevy Camaro to the winner’s circle. If it could happen at the DENSO Four-Wide race in Las Vegas in front of our team owners, Ken and Judy Black, I’d be very happy.”

Line, a two-time world champion, will open against five-time world champ Coughlin and his new-look Chevy. Coughlin, of Elite Motorsports, will be wheeling a flat-black Camaro with yellow accents and traditional SS stripes.

“It’s a really cool look I think the fans will like,” said Coughlin, a five-time winner of the Vegas spring race. “The car was actually driven in a few events by Richie Stevens and later by Val Smeland but (team -owner) Richard Freeman recently re-acquired it and we decided after our somewhat rollercoaster start to the season to put it in service and see if we can’t break free and run at the top of the class again. I think we’re ready. We made 10 passes (in testing recently) and worked out all the little glitches you have when you switch cars.”

Anderson, Line’s KB Racing teammate, will face two-time world champion Enders in the first round of the specialty race on Saturday. Other first-round matchups include Nobile meeting No. 1 qualifier Butner and reigning Rookie of the Year Gray matching up with Skillman.

In addition, the debut of four-wide racing in Las Vegas will add a “must-see/must-hear” element to the weekend. “It’s fun and it’s neat to change things up and it absolutely adds more excitement,” Anderson said. “Hopefully we’ll see a packed grandstand. I love seeing that. Nothing makes you feel better as a driver, and that really gets you excited and jacked up.

“If you would have asked us four or five years ago, we would have said everything negative we could about racing four-wide. But over the last few years we’ve learned a little bit more about it, and it’s actually not so bad. We’ve had some success at it out here in Charlotte, so I don’t see why we can’t have that same success in Las Vegas.”

The event also will feature competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Mickey Thompson Tires NHRA Top Fuel Harley Drag Racing Series. After nitro qualifying on Friday, the Segal Motorsports Fire Starter, American Freedom Fighter & Lucas Oil Muy Caliente Jet Cars will run the track. Known for their pre-run flame shows and after-burner pops, jet cars are thrust-driven vehicles propelled by jet engines.

Mello Yello Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds on Friday afternoon and the final two rounds of time trials on Saturday, leading into Sunday’s eliminations.

###

Independent Funny Car campaigner Tim Wilkerson has retooled after an expensive exit from the most recent national event at Gainesville Raceway. Wilkerson’s Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford Shelby Mustang was extensively damaged by an engine explosion and resulting fire last month at the historic Florida facility.

“We’ve had a lot going on since Gainesville,” said Wilkerson, currently 11th in the point standings, 14 behind 2015 world champion Del Worsham. “After we had the blow-up there, we brought the car back to (chassis builder) Murf McKinney, and he fixed it up. We got a new carbon fiber body because the other one was damaged.

“We have a new bottom end guy who was with us in Gainesville, and he’s going to come to Vegas and we’ll see about using him. There are a lot of things happening for us, but I’d like to think they’re all good things and that we’re moving in the right direction.”

The driver/tuner/and team-owner, Wilkerson is one of just two single-car teams in the category to finish in the top-10 during 2017.

Wilkerson’s 2008 victory over Ashley Force Hood at the Vegas race rates among the favorites of his 20 nitro Funny Car wins. Wilkerson also won the 2016 four-wide race at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C.

“We have a pretty good handle on that Charlotte racetrack, and I think that’s why we’ve done pretty well at the four-wide race in the past,” said Wilkerson, a 57-year-old resident of Springfield, Ill. “I don’t know if that can translate to Las Vegas or not, but we’re hoping to turn our woes around. I’m optimistic that we’ll do good in Vegas. We need to do better, and we’re hoping we’re able to take the success we’ve had in the past with this format and bring it there.”

###

Point standings (top-10) heading into the inaugural DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 217; 2. Antron Brown, 210; 3. Clay Millican, 204; 4. Tony Schumacher, 198; 5. Doug Kalitta, 182; 6. Richie Crampton, 163; 7. Scott Palmer, 161; 8. Leah Pritchett, 147; 9. Brittany Force, 117; 10. Terry McMillen, 116.

Funny Car _1. Matt Hagan, 268; 2. Jack Beckman, 247; 3. Courtney Force, 219; 4. Ron Capps, 218; 5. Robert Hight, 185; 6. Tommy Johnson Jr., 182; 7. Shawn Langdon, 174; 8. (tie) Jonnie Lindberg, 117; J.R. Todd, 117; 10. Del Worsham, 116.

Pro Stock _ 1. Bo Butner, 245; 2. Jason Line, 232; 3. Chris McGaha, 213; 4. (tie) Deric Kramer, 190; Drew Skillman, 190; 6. Greg Anderson, 186; 7. Tanner Gray, 176; 8. Alex Laughlin, 175; 9. Vincent Nobile, 170; 10. Erica Enders, 166.