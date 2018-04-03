Suarez Wearing, Using His Heritage Proudly

DALLAS – NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez walked into the bustling Consulate de Mexico here recently as a humble national hero, carrying a message he hopes will resonate throughout Latin America.

“It means a lot to me to be the first Mexican-born driver (in the NASCAR Cup Series),” Suarez said during his four-hour Consulate visit. “For me, it’s a great opportunity to be out there and to be more than ever proud to know where I came from. I honestly feel very, very proud to be a Mexican.”

A 26-year-old native of Monterrey, Mexico, Suarez is in his second full season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. His visit to the Consulate _ dubbed “a piece of Mexico” by his exuberant hosts_ was part public relations tour on behalf of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 doubleheader weekend beginning Friday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. But the visit also served as inspiration to a variety of Hispanic community audiences.

Suarez began the day by using FaceTime to speak to 10 Hispanic students from eight different elementary schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex participating in TMS’ acclaimed “Speeding To Read” program.

During an assembly on the first floor of the Consulate, Suarez spoke in front of more than 100 Hispanic citizens gathered to register and receive information on everything from visas to health care options to job opportunities. Suarez followed that appearance with group and individual interviews _ conducted in English and Spanish _ with local, regional and national media outlets.

Suarez concluded his tour at an Hispanic Power Lunch with more than 70 area business

leaders, including a panel featuring Mexican Consulate General Francisco de la Torre Galindo and Rob Ramage, TMS general counsel and director of government affairs. The group discussed NASCAR’s economic impact on North Texas, Suarez’s journey from Mexico to the United States and what the Speedway specifically has to offer to Hispanic business leaders as well as the community.

“This was really special,” Suarez said.”To be able to share my story and to possibly use my story to inspire a young child or a family trying to start their lives here in America, it’s very special to me. NASCAR, like other professional sports, is a business, so it was great to spend some time with Hispanic leaders in this community and hear about their achievements and their success. And Texas Motor Speedway is my home track, so I can’t wait to get back here.”

Suarez noted that when he emigrated to the United States seven years ago to pursue a career in stock car racing, he spoke no English. “I had to teach English to myself because I didn’t have the economic support to go to school,” Suarez said. “I feel like I have made an impact for different reasons _ a lot of help from a lot of people, my parents for everything you do _ and something important is to be Latin American, to be Mexican.

“I’m from Mexico and that’s something I’m very, very proud. I’m very proud to be ‘the one’ and I’m hopeful that now that I am ‘the one’ that I’ve opened the door for a lot drivers, a lot of young drivers with dreams not only from Mexico but all of Latin America.”

Suarez quietly continues to emerge as a true NASCAR trailblazer. A 10-time winner in the NASCAR Mexico Series, Suarez came to the United States with his family at age 19 with the hope of one day breaking into NASCAR’s national touring series. While Mexico has seen a number of its native sons succeed in Formula One and the Verizon IndyCar Series, a NASCAR career loomed as a long shot.

“I remember I had an opportunity to go to Europe to race and two good friends of mine _ one was almost in F1 and one was in GP3 _and I was going to be the third Mexican driver in that path,” Suarez said. “And they told me, ‘Or, we can keep going with NASCAR and you’re going to be the first one.’ In Mexico, they told me the NASCAR market is really strong and I said I wanted to be the first, I wanted to make it work. I was willing to take that chance.”

One of six drivers chosen for NASCAR’s “Drive for Diversity” program in 2013, Suarez’s career accelerated. He spent two years in the program before landing a ride with the family-oriented team owned by NFL Hall of Fame Coach Gibbs.

In 2015, Suarez became the first Mexican driver to win NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year honors. He followed that with a sophomore season that included three wins and the Xfinity Series championship, becoming the first Latin American as well as the first “Drive for Diversity” graduate to win a NASCAR national series title.

Suarez became the first Mexican driver to compete in NASCAR’s premier Cup series in 2017 when he replaced fan favorite Carl Edwards after his unexpected decision to retire. Suarez finished a respectable 20th in points as a Cup rookie, posting a best finish of third on the road-course at historic Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. He also recorded 12 top-10 finishes in 36 starts in 2017.

Suarez will wheel the No. 19 STANLEY “Race for a Miracle” Toyota Camry at TMS. For the 12th consecutive year, STANLEY and the ACE Foundation are teaming to donate $100,000 to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. If Suárez wins in Fort Worth, the donation will increase to $1-million in a key market. Dallas-Fort Worth ranks among the top-10 metro areas in the United States for Hispanic population at nearly 2-million. As such, that demographic remains fertile untapped territory for TMS President Eddie Gossage.

“The Hispanic population in Dallas-Fort Worth is about 40 percent,” Gossage said. “And so it’s obviously important to us the Hispanic fan has someone they can identify with and follow, and Daniel is certainly charismatic and skilled, to say the least. He’s important to the future of the sport, particularly as the country is changing demographically.

“The cool thing about Daniel is that he’s very talented, he climbed the ladder one rung at a time the way you’re supposed to, he didn’t come from a family with a racing name or huge bank account _ he’s earned his notoriety through the success he’s had on the racetrack. So he’s got all the makings to be ‘the guy’ we need. But we need more. Not one driver from Mexico will turn on all Mexican fans, but it will help.”

Suarez’s 2018 season admittedly has gotten off to a sluggish start. Suarez started 23rd and finished 18th in the series’ most recent event at the half-mile Martinsville Speedway on March 26. Suarez finished three laps down to race-winner Clint Bowyer of Stewart-Haas Racing after being involved in a late-race, three-car accident. He sits 22nd in points with one top-10 but no stage wins or playoff points. In 42 career Cup starts, Suarez has logged one top-five, 13 top-10s and 40 laps-led. His average start is 14.5 and average finish is 16.9.

Suarez finished 19th in last spring’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on TMS’ 1.5-mile oval and 14th in November’s AAA Texas 500. “It’s the only racetrack I get to have a lot of friends, family and everyone from Monterrey traveling here to watch the race,” Suarez said. “So it’s like a home race for me.”

Suarez said his current struggles have forced him to rethink his approach to racing in Cup. “We’re coming from a month, month-and-a-half that has been a little bit rough on me,” Suarez said. “We have had speed but not exactly the results we wanted, just one or two results decent. And I’m aggressive when it comes to that. I want to fix things right away. That’s who I am. I’m not here just to run 15th or 20th. I’m here to win races and championships. I’m certainly competitive and I like to go for it. But sometimes it doesn’t take just to be aggressive. You have to be smart and make the right moves. It’s a process. I feel like every race I’m learning something to get better.

“You know, momentum in this sport is extremely important and momentum is not something we have right now. As a driver, you have to lead the train _ that train I’m talking about is my team _and move the train in different directions to try to find whatever we are missing. That’s exactly what I’m doing. Right now I have had a lot of long days of working, not just on myself but my team, to change the way we are working to try to find whatever we are missing. It takes time.”

Suarez said he feels as if his first Cup victory is “far-off” the radar. “But I can tell you the second half of the year, that’s going to change,” Suarez said. ”Second half of the year I’m going to be looking for that first victory, I’m sure. Last year we closed strong enough with top-10s, top-fives sometimes and that’s exactly what I’m looking for.”

Asked to pinpoint his goals for five years from now, Suarez did not hesitate. “Win races, win championships, be a strong role model for a lot of people in Latin America, and hopefully bring in more drivers, more people, with dreams,” Suarez said. ”When I came to this country I had to work extremely harder than everyone else because I was trying to open a path that wasn’t there. It is an American sport (but) a sport that has opportunities for everyone.

“I can’t tell you how many times before I was going to come to the United States to race, good friends of mine who wanted me to be successful told me, ‘Daniel, don’t even try to go to the United States. You are going to waste time and you have an incredible career ahead of you.’ I think of this all the time. I decided to take a shot for myself. I moved to the United States to find an opportunity and things worked out very well. All these friends that are very close to me now, they told me, ’Hey, I’m glad you didn’t listen to me. You proved me wrong.’ And it wasn’t one or two or three people, it was 10 good friends.

“Now we open doors for more drivers in the future to do the same thing. I feel like somebody has to start and it happened to be me, not just by myself but with a lot of people behind me.”

Gossage _ often referred to as the P.T. Barnum of NASCAR’s promoters _ noted TMS holds the distinction of playing host to the first pre-race command to start engines given in Spanish. That was delivered by comedian George Lopez. Other than that, Gossage said TMS does not target specific demographic groups.

“I can’t tell you we’re making a concerted effort that is aimed at any minority group,” Gossage said. “We’re reaching out to everybody as best we can. Truth be told, we don’t have enough money to market properly to anybody, so we’re doing the best we can with everybody. And the various communities all know we want them there.”

Additionally, Gossage said tracking and documenting that type of data is difficult, even in this age of analytics. “We don’t have that information because so many of our tickets are bought online or just credit card over the phone,” Gossage said. “All I can offer up is the anecdotal…I’ve been walking around and I’m seeing a lot more Hispanic fans than I saw five or 10 years ago. Or I’m seeing more African- American fans that I saw five or 10 years ago. Both are true.

“I look up and down pit road at the guys that are pitting cars. There’s a lot of diversity there. I think it’s appealing to young folks because you’ve got to be an athlete now to do the pit stops, change the tires, jack them up…I think that’s appealing to young people.

“The point of all that is to say the door to the sport is open to everybody _ fans, crew members, drivers, whatever. It’s a hard sport to get into but I don’t know how you get into the front office of the NBA, the front office of the NFL. I don’t know how you do that. It’s a difficult entry way for everybody but it’s open and just as available to anybody else. That’s on the business side. I can tell you on the spectator side, we’d love to have you. We will sell you a ticket, no questions asked.”

Gossage said it is particularly important for a diversity graduate like Suarez _ or African-American Darrell “Bubba” Wallace of Richard Petty Motorsports or Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola, who is of Cuban descent _ to do well as NASCAR deals with the faces of America’s ever-changing melting pot.

“One Hispanic driver, one African-American driver is not going to be…’Oh, we’ve resolved that issue. Check that one off the list,’ because we need more to follow,” Gossage said. “All of us follow winners, more than we do people that are running in 15th or 20th place. So if we want Hispanic fans to really fall in love passionately with our sport it sure helps if Daniel is winning races, contending for championships. And nothing would be more thrilling for me than to hand him his first Cup trophy April 8 at our track.

“I don’t know if he necessarily considers us his home track but it has to be considered a home track for Mexican fans. I think that’d be a perfect anchor for the sport and Mexican fans to say, ‘He won his first race at Texas.’^”