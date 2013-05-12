Maini To Stay With Haas F1

RacinToday.com

India’s Arjun Maini will continue as a Haas F1 Team development driver in 2018 while simultaneously competing in his first full season in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Team Trident.

A 20-year-old from Bengaluru, India, Maini will be paired with 19-year-old American Santino Ferrucci as both Haas F1 development drivers compete for Team Trident. Both also will be embedded with American industrialist Gene Haas’ three-year-old F1 team at every opportunity, attending races and tests throughout the 21-race schedule.

“I’m extremely proud to be a part of Haas F1 Team,” Maini said in a statement. “Being involved with an F1 program has really accelerated my learning in terms of what I need to do on the racetrack and with my engineers. In fact, it’s already helped me transition from GP3 to F2. I’m one step closer to my goal of competing in Formula One thanks to Haas F1 Team’s support.”

Maini joined Haas F1 Team in 2017 and on the weekend of his signing, promptly won his first GP3 Series race on May 14 at Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya. He completed his first full season of GP3 ninth in the championship standings with 72 points. Maini competed in 14 of 18 GP3 races in 2016 and despite missing the first four events, finished 10th in points with a best result of second, earned July 23 at the Hungaroring in Budapest.

“Arjun enjoyed a breakout season in GP3 last year and we’re keeping a close watch on his progress this year in F2,” said Guenther Steiner, team principal, Haas F1 Team. “He has a history of finding success at every level in which he’s competed and we’re supportive of his efforts as he steps up to F2.”

Maini recently completed an F2 test March 21-24 at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, where he set fastest time on the second day. The F2 season-opener is set for April 7-8 at Bahrain.

F2 is a key step on the open-wheel ladder into Formula One. The 24-race series runs in conjunction with Formula One April 7-8 at Bahrain, April 28-29 at Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan, May 12-13 at Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya in Spain, May 25-26 at Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, June 23-24 at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France, June 30-July 1 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, July 7-8 at Silverstone Circuit, July 28-29 at the Hungaroring, Aug. 25-26 at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Sept. 1-2 at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy, Sept. 29-30 at Sochi Autodrom in Russia and Nov. 24-2 at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Maini’s path to Formula One began in 2007 when he won the Rotax Mini Max National Championship. Numerous wins and podiums followed before Maini began the transition to open-wheel. He won the 2013 Formula BMW Super Six Series in Asia and finished second overall in the 2014 BRDC Formula 4 championship with four wins, 10 podiums, five poles and six fastest laps. In 2015, Maini competed in the Toyota Racing Series New Zealand and finished fourth in the standings with two wins, five podiums, three poles and two fastest laps _ a performance that led him to GP3 in 2016.

Ferrucci, a 19-year-old from Woodbury, Conn., joined Haas F1 Team in 2016 and participated in a two-day test July 12-13 at Silverstone Circuit in England. Ferrucci became the first American driver to wheel an American Formula One car since Oct. 9, 1977, when Californian Danny Ongais drove a Penske PC4 in the Canadian Grand Prix at Mosport International Raceway in Bowmanville, Ontario.

Ferrucci again tested for Haas F1 Team in 2017, lapping Aug. 1-2 on the Hungaroring. Between the two tests, Ferrucci logged more than 1,180 miles/1,900 kilometers. Ferrucci competed in the final 10 races of the 2017 F2 season with Trident after beginning the year in the GP3 Series. Ferrucci’s first race of 2018 also will be the F2 season-opener April 7-8 at Bahrain.

Ferrucci began his career in karting. At age 5, he was touring the United States and Europe and by the time he was 11, Ferrucci was a multi-time champion.

In 2013, Ferrucci graduated to open-wheel, competing in Formula 2000 and the Skip Barber Racing Series. Ferrucci won his Skip Barber Racing Series debut at Homestead-Miami Speedway and collected five victories, two poles and three fastest-lap awards upon conclusion of the season. In Formula 2000, Ferrucci never finished outside the top-four in the six races he started, with each field featuring 37 or more cars.

The 2014 season saw Ferrucci compete in British Formula 3. He won two races, both at Brands Hatch, becoming the youngest race-winner in the history of British F3 at 16 years, 2 months and 30 days.

In 2015, Ferrucci continued to advance in open-wheel, competing in the Toyota Racing Series New Zealand and the FIA Formula 3 European Championship. Ferrucci finished third in the Toyota Racing Series New Zealand point standings on the strength of one win and five podiums. It was his first full season competing in an open-wheel championship.

Ferrucci’s ascension up the ladder continued in 2016 during his first season in the GP3 Series, highlighted by a third-place finish Aug. 27 at Spa-Francorchamps. He also made his sports car debut, winning his first outing in the Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo North America race Sept. 15 at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas _ site of the F1 United States Grand Prix this October.

Haas F1 Team debuted in the FIA Formula One World Championship in 2016, becoming the first American F1 team since 1986. Haas F1 is based at the same Kannapolis, N.C., campus that houses Stewart-Haas Racing, the championship-winning NASCAR Cup Series organization Haas co-owns with retired three-time champion Tony Stewart.

Founded by Haas in 1983, Haas Automation, Inc., is America’s leading builder of CNC machine tools and the team’s primary sponsor. Haas Automation employs approximately 1,300 at its 1.1-million square-foot/102,000 square-meter headquarters in Oxnard, Calif. Haas Automation exports its machines to more than 60 countries through a worldwide network of Haas Factory Outlets.