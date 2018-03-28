Montoya To Make His Le Mans Debut In ’18

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Juan Pablo Montoya will add another line to his world-class racing resume while pursuing the Triple Crown of Motorsport this summer when he makes his competitive debut in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

United Autosports confirmed Tuesday that Montoya will join the team for the twice-around-the-clock classic in France. The former Indy car, Formula One and NASCAR regular will join Will Owen and Hugo de Sadeleer in the No. 32 Ligier JS P217 for the world’s most prestigious endurance race.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to experience Le Mans, and I’m looking forward to joining United Autosports after they had such a strong finish at Le Mans last year,” Montoya said in a statement. “I’ve always watched the race so I’m very happy to finally be part of it. Hopefully we can have a shot at a win.”

While Montoya will be making his Le Mans debut, the 42-year-old native of Bogota, Colombia, is no stranger to sports car racing. Montoya is competing fulltime this season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in an Acura Prototype fielded by Team Penske.

In addition to his Formula One career, Juan Pablo also has raced and won in NASCAR’s premier Cup Series and in the Verizon IndyCar Series. His Indy car career features victories in the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie for Target Chip Ganassi Racing in 2000 and in 2015 for team-owner Roger Penske.

JPM is the only driver to win a Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART) title, the Indy 500 and the Rolex 24 At Daytona _ all in his first attempts.

“Juan Pablo has been around racing for a long time and he knows what it takes to win,” said Zak Brown, team-owner and chairman, United Autosports. “I’m sure he will bring experience and speed to the team, which is exactly what we need for such a demanding race as Le Mans.”

In addition to his two oval-track victories at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Montoya won the F1’s crown jewel event, the Monaco Grand Prix, in 2003 for Williams BMW and team-owner Sir Frank Williams. Those victories give Montoya two of three races in auto racing’s Triple Crown, leaving Le Mans as the final event to conquer.

JPM made his F1 debut with Williams BMW in 2001, collecting his first win in the FIA World Championship at Monza in Italy. He drove for McLaren Mercedes in 2005 in 2006 before announcing a massive career move to NASCAR and Ganassi Racing beginning fulltime in 2007.

Montoya earned NASCAR Sprint (now Monster Energy) Cup Rookie of the Year honors in 2007 and finished 20th in points with one win, three top-five and six top-10 results. He visited Victory Lane in three different series that season, scoring his first Cup win on the Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway road-course, the Rolex 24 At Daytona in his first start as well as the first NASCAR Nationwide (now Xfinity) Series race conducted in Mexico City in his seventh career start.

In 2008, Montoya became the first driver to win the Rolex 24 At Daytona in his first two starts. In 2009, he became the first foreign-born driver, first former Formula One driver and first Indy 500 champion to qualify for NASCAR’s Chase for the Sprint Cup playoffs. In 2010, JPM led 74 of 90 laps on the historic Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International road-course en route to scoring his second career Cup victory, becoming the first foreign-born driver to win multiple series races.

Montoya closed-out his NASCAR career in 2013 with Earnhardt Ganassi Racing, compiling four top-five and eight top-10 results. His season highlight, however, once again was scored at Daytona International Speedway, where he won his third Rolex 24 at Daytona in the GRAND-AM Rolex Sports Car Series.

Montoya returned to open-wheel racing with Team Penske fulltime from 2014-16, compiling four wins, 22 top-five and 32 top-10 results in 50 starts for “The Captain.” JPM led the Verizon IndyCar Series point standings after 15 of 16 races in 2015, ultimately finishing second to four-time series champion Scott Dixon of Ganassi Racing via a tiebreaker of most wins (3-2). Juan Pablo’s Indy car career features 15 victories and as many poles.

“I watched Juan Pablo race against us at Daytona this year and was so impressed by him through the traffic,” said Richard Dean, team-owner and managing director, United Autosports. “He definitely hasn’t lost any of his speed and determination. He’s a great character, so I have no doubt that he will fit into the team well at Le Mans.

“Although it will be his first Le Mans venture, he has a vast amount of racing experience, including the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indy 500, meaning his Le Mans venture could be a chance for him to win the Triple Crown of motorsport. Either way, I’m looking forward to welcoming Juan Pablo to the team.”

Porsche claimed its record 19th overall Le Mans victory last year with drivers Timo Bernhard, Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber co-driving a Porsche 919 Hybrid.

The 86th edition of the 24 Heures Du Mans will begin on Saturday afternoon, June 16, at the 8.467-mile Circuit de la Sarthe. United Autosports has two entries confirmed by the sanctioning Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) _ the No. 32 Ligier JS P217 for JPM, Will and Hugo and the No. 22 Ligier JS P217 for Phil Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque and a third driver yet to be announced.