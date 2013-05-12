Haas To Keep Developing Ferrucci

RacinToday.com

American teen-ager Santino Ferrucci will continue as a Haas F1 Team development driver in 2018 while simultaneously competing in his first full season of the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Team Trident.

A 19-year-old from Woodbury, Conn., Ferrucci will be embedded with Haas F1 Team at every opportunity on the 21-race schedule, attending races and tests throughout the year.

Ferrucci joined Haas F1 Team in 2016 and participated in a two-day test with American industrialist Gene Haas’ organization July 12-13 at Silverstone Circuit in England. Ferrucci became the first American driver to wheel an American Formula One car since Oct. 9, 1977, when Californian Danny Ongais drove a Penske PC4 in the Canadian Grand Prix at Mosport International Raceway in Bowmanville, Ontario.

Ferrucci again tested for Haas F1 Team in 2017, lapping Aug. 1-2 on the Hungaroring in Budapest. Between the two tests, Ferrucci logged more than 1,180 miles/1,900 kilometers.

“We’re pleased to have Santino back with Haas F1 Team and we look forward to his continuing development in F2,” said Guenther Steiner, team principal, Haas F1 Team. “Santino is a young American driver with plenty of potential and we’re very supportive of his desire to make it to Formula One.”

Ferrucci competed in the final 10 races of the 2017 F2 season with Trident after beginning the year in the GP3 Series. Ferrucci’s first race of 2018 will be the F2 season-opener April 7-8 at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

“I said it when I first became a part of Haas F1 Team _ my goal since I began racing is to become a Formula One driver, and to be an American who is part of an American team is something I take a tremendous amount of pride in,” Ferrucci said. “My time with Haas F1 Team has really prepared me for my first full F2 season with Trident, and between the two teams I feel like I’m in the best position to succeed and, ultimately, get to Formula One.”

F2 is a key step on the open-wheel ladder into Formula One. The 24-race series runs in conjunction with Formula One April 7-8 at Bahrain, April 28-29 at Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan, May 12-13 at Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya in Spain, May 25-26 at Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, June 23-24 at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France, June 30-July 1 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, July 7-8 at Silverstone Circuit, July 28-29 at the Hungaroring, Aug. 25-26 at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Sept. 1-2 at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy, Sept. 29-30 at Sochi Autodrom in Russia and Nov. 24-2 at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Ferrucci began his career in karting. At age 5, he was touring the United States and Europe and by the time he was 11, Ferrucci was a multi-time champion.

In 2013, Ferrucci graduated to open-wheel racing, competing in Formula 2000 and the Skip Barber Racing Series. Ferrucci won his Skip Barber Racing Series debut at Homestead-Miami Speedway and collected five victories, two poles and three fastest-lap awards upon conclusion of the season. In Formula 2000, Ferrucci never finished outside the top-four in the six races he started, with each field featuring 37 or more cars.

The 2014 season saw Ferrucci compete in British Formula 3. He won two races, both at Brands Hatch, becoming the youngest race-winner in the history of British Formula 3 at 16 years, 2 months and 30 days.

In 2015, Ferrucci continued to advance in open-wheel, competing in the Toyota Racing Series New Zealand and the FIA Formula 3 European Championship. Ferrucci finished third in the Toyota Racing Series New Zealand point standings on the strength of one win and five podiums. It was his first full season competing in an open-wheel championship.

Ferrucci’s ascension up the ladder continued in 2016 during his first season in the GP3 Series, highlighted by a third-place finish Aug. 27 at Spa-Francorchamps. He also made his sports car debut, winning his first outing in the Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo North America race Sept. 15 at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas _ site of the F1 United States Grand Prix in October.

Ferrucci began 2017 in GP3, running six races before moving to F2 with Trident where he completed the season.

Haas F1’s current Ferrari-powered VF-18 is an evolution of the team’s second car, the VF-17, which carried the organization to an eighth-place finish in the 2017 constructors standings. Teammates Romain Grosjean of France and Kevin Magnussen of Denmark combined to score 47 points in the VF-17 during Haas F1’s sophomore season, 18 points more than the total earned in the organization’s debut campaign in 2016.

Beyond refinement of the previous car, the VF-18 carries the significant addition of the halo cockpit protective device and a drastic reduction in the sharkfin.

Haas F1 Team debuted in the FIA Formula One World Championship in 2016, becoming the first American F1 team since 1986. Haas F1 is based at the same Kannapolis, N.C., campus that houses Stewart-Haas Racing, the championship-winning NASCAR Cup Series organization Haas co-owns with retired three-time champion Tony Stewart.

Founded by Haas in 1983, Haas Automation, Inc., is America’s leading builder of CNC machine tools and the team’s primary sponsor. Haas Automation employs approximately 1,300 at its 1.1-million square-foot/102,000 square-meter headquarters in Oxnard, Calif. Haas Automation exports its machines to more than 60 countries through a worldwide network of Haas Factory Outlets.