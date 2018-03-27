Fans To Have Their Say In NASCAR Hall of Fame Selection Process

RacinToday.com

Polls now are open for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Fan Vote.

For the 10th consecutive year, fans are eligible to cast votes for up to five nominees for inclusion into the Class of 2019. Fans can vote up to 50 times per day by logging onto NASCAR.com/halloffame. The five nominees who receive the most votes will count as one of the ballots cast by the Voting Panel on NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Day on May 23. The polls will close on May 21.

The announcement will air live on NBC Sports Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019 nominees:

_ Davey Allison, won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier (now Monster Energy NASCAR Cup) series, including the 1992 Daytona 500.

_ Buddy Baker, won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the Daytona 500 and Southern 500.

_ Red Farmer, three-time Late Model Sportsman champion; 1956 Modified champion.

_ Ray Fox, legendary engine builder, crew chief and car-owner.

_ Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR premier series races, including two Southern 500s.

_ Joe Gibbs, combined for nine car-owner championships in premier and Xfinity Series.

_ Jeff Gordon, four-time champion and winner of 93 NASCAR premier series races.

_ John Holman, won two NASCAR premier series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing.

_ Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR premier series championship crew chief.

_ Alan Kulwicki, 1992 NASCAR premier series champion.

_ Bobby Labonte, won a championship in both the premier series and Xfinity Series.

_ Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR West Series champion.

_ Ralph Moody, won two NASCAR premier series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing.

_ Roger Penske, combined for four car-owner championships in premier and Xfinity Series.

_ Larry Phillips, only five-time NASCAR Weekly Series national champion.

_ Jack Roush, five-time car-owner champion in NASCAR’s three national series.

_ Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400.

_ Kirk Shelmerdine, winner of four NASCAR premier series championships as a crew chief.

_ Mike Stefanik, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships.

_ Waddell Wilson, won three NASCAR premier series championships as an engine-builder.