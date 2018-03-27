HBO To Profile The Forces
Drag racing’s “first family” will be profiled on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Tuesday night.
John Force Racing spent four days with the award-winning HBO sports journalism series over the course of two weeks. Led by 16-time NHRA Funny Car world champion John Force, the organization will be featured on the Emmy Award-winning program today at 10:30 p.m. (EDT).
Journalist Jon Frankel conducted interviews with team members in their hometown of Yorba Linda, Calif., and at one the biggest events on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing series schedule, the recent AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway. Frankel takes a detailed look at the family, their passion for racing and Force’s rags-to-riches story.
“Who doesn’t love HBO? I’m excited to have them feature not just my family but our sport,” said Force, 68. “I have to give it to the crew _they really worked hard and gave it the time that it needed. I haven’t seen the show so the proof is in the pudding, but I know it’s going to be great. They put four days of filming into it. And I want to thank NHRA for the help they gave getting HBO the footage they needed on-track.”
In addition to “Brute” Force, JFR’s lineup includes two-time/reigning NHRA Funny Car world champion Robert Hight along with daughters Courtney and Brittany. Courtney drives a Funny Car for her dad’s team while Brittany is the reigning NHRA Top Fuel world champion.
Real Sports is TV’s most-honored sports journalism series, with a record 31 Sports Emmy Awards, including 18 for Outstanding Sports Journalism. Now in its 23rd season, the monthly magazine TV show produces unchartered investigative pieces and in-depth profiles from across the sports spectrum.
