Bowyer Storms To Monday Cup Win At Martinsville

Big things were expected to happen to Clint Bowyer when he signed on to take over the ride of three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart two years ago. On Monday at the series’ smallest track, that just happened.

Bowyer, driving the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, grabbed the lead for the first time on the final stage of the 500-lapper, was perfect on the final restart of the day – which came on Lap 392 – and from there, found his way to Victory Lane.

The victory was the ninth of Bowyer’s career and first since 2012, when he won three times for Michael Waltrip Racing.

“It was just time,” Bowyer said. “For whatever reason, it felt right driving up here. Such a cool place, to be able to drive up through the countryside on a two-lane road and think about the race.

“To have it (his first win for SHR) come here, a place where I have gotten so close, I wanted to win this grandfather clock (winner’s trophy) so bad.

The win was the fourth of the season for SHR – teammate Kevin Harvick has the other three. Bowyer led race-best 215 laps.

“It’s just a weight off the shoulders, man,” the Kansas native said. “It’s been a long time. You start to question if you can get it done or not. Having it come at this place, it meant a lot.

Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing made things interesting over the final 20 laps but had to settle for second in the race which was postponed from Sunday to Monday because of weather.

Busch has four podium finishes in six races this year with three of those being of the runner-up variety.

The 2015 champion says podiums are good but not great.

“I guess the fact that we are a championship-caliber team…so we just got to keep executing, keep doing a good job – that’s what we’re doing right now – it’s just not working our way,” Busch said when asked about being close so often this year.

“It’s funny that all of our finishes, as good as we are with second place, as far as we are ahead of third, the leader is that far ahead of us. All’s good. Just keep going, keep going.”

Ryan Blaney of Team Penske was third – several seconds behind Busch.

Martin Truex Jr. finished fourth while Harvick was fifth.

(This story will be updated shortly)

###

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – STP 500

Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville, Virginia

Monday, March 26, 2018

1. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500.

2. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500.

3. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500.

4. (1) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 500.

5. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500.

6. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 500.

7. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 500.

8. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 500.

9. (21) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500.

10. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500.

11. (11) Kurt Busch, Ford, 500.

12. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500.

13. (15) Paul Menard, Ford, 500.

14. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 500.

15. (18) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 499.

16. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 499.

17. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 497.

18. (23) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 497.

19. (14) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 497.

20. (20) William Byron #, Chevrolet, 497.

21. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, 497.

22. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 496.

23. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 496.

24. (29) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 496.

25. (28) David Ragan, Ford, 495.

26. (26) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 495.

27. (35) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 493.

28. (37) * DJ Kennington, Toyota, 493.

29. (33) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 493.

30. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 493.

31. (38) * JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, 493.

32. (31) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 488.

33. (27) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 486.

34. (19) Darrell Wallace Jr. #, Chevrolet, 486.

35. (30) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 482.

36. (34) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 481.

37. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 481.

38. (36) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Rear Gear, 211.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 81.663 mph.

Time of Race: 03 Hrs, 13 Mins, 14 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.146 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 33 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M. Truex Jr. 1-4; Kyle Busch 5-26; D. Hamlin 27-51; Kyle Busch 52; D. Hamlin 53-135; B. Keselowski 136; R. Blaney 137-142; D. Hamlin 143-145; R. Blaney 146-284; C. Bowyer 285-385; Kyle Busch 386; C. Bowyer 387-500.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): C. Bowyer 2 times for 215 laps; R. Blaney 2 times for 145 laps; D. Hamlin 3 times for 111 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 24 laps; M. Truex Jr. 1 time for 4 laps; B. Keselowski 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 11,2,12,18,14,4,47,41,22,48

Stage #2 Top Ten: 12,14,18,2,11,4,41,47,22,48