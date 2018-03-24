Martinsville Cup Race Moved To Monday Afternoon

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

All activity at Martinsville Speedway for Sunday, March 25, has been postponed until Monday because of rainy and snowy weather.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race is scheduled for 11 a.m. EST on Monday, followed by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at 2 p.m. EST.”

Both races will be broadcast on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell issued the following statement by way of Twitter:

“Way more snow than anticipated last night-Met with track/local authorities this morning-resources need to be dedicated to local community-roads-trees down, etc.”

Martin Truex Jr. will start the Cup race from the pole. His P1 starting spot comes as the result of the field being lined up on the basis of owner points.

“Martinsville it’s definitely a big advantage to start out front,” Truex said. “First pit box obviously, everyone knows it’s a big deal here and that’s where you want to be so you get that clean stall in and out and not get torn up on pit road. Happy about that and happy about the 5-hour/Bass Pro Camry and the guys put a heck of a setup in there for round three of qualifying. I saw a few of you look at me like, ‘hey, what did I miss?”

Kyle Busch will start P2, a good place no matter the weather, he said.

“This place is a tough challenging little short track, so everybody talks about the brakes and just being able to save your equipment for much of the day and being able to start up front will help do some of that,” Busch said. “It’s such a long race here you’ve got to take your time and be mindful of the tires for the first few runs, especially after the rain that’s going to set in tonight and possibly some snow that will set in tonight with being able to get the track dry and everything, it will be pretty green and this place eats up tires as much as anywhere. I think it’s better to start up front, obviously you don’t have to chase guys down and don’t have to worry about guys coming up behind you very quickly and being able to not go a lap down.”

The Truck Series race took the green flag on Saturday but was stopped because of rain after just 23 laps. It was moved to Sunday and then Monday. Ben Rhodes had the lead when the race was postponed and will restart the race from the pole.

The forecast for Monday in Martinsville calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 49 degrees.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – STP 500

Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville, Virginia

Saturday, March 24, 2018

1. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 1.

2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 2.

3. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 3.

4. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 4.

5. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 5.

6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 6.

7. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 7.

8. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 8.

9. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 9.

10. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 10.

11. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 11.

12. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 12.

13. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 13.

14. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 14.

15. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 15.

16. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 16.

17. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 17.

18. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 18.

19. (43) Darrell Wallace Jr. #, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 19.

20. (24) William Byron #, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 20.

21. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 21.

22. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 22.

23. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 23.

24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 24.

25. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 25.

26. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 26.

27. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 27.

28. (38) David Ragan, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 28.

29. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 29.

30. (51) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 30.

31. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 31.

32. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 32.

33. (15) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 33.

34. (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 34.

35. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 35.

36. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 36.

37. (96) * DJ Kennington, Toyota, Open Team – 2018 Owner Point 38.

38. (55) * JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, Open Team – 2018 Owner Point 41.