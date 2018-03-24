Rain Puts Truex Jr. On Pole At Martinsville

RacinToday.com

Martin Truex Jr. will start Sunday’s schedule NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway from the pole position. Truex, driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota, was awarded the pole based on owner points as Saturday’s qualifying session was cancelled because of rain.

Truex will start from the pole for the third straight week as he also did it at both in Phoenix and Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California the last two weeks respectively.

“I would have liked to try to get three in a row, no doubt about,” Truex said. “I think we would have had a shot at it. We’ve qualified well here in the past. I’d say that qualifying is probably the strongest thing we’ve done on average here.”

Truex had the fastest laps in both of Saturday’s practice sessions.

“I would have liked to try, for sure, but that’s the way it goes,” the defending series champion said. “You can’t change the weather. I was actually really happy to get both practices in, because earlier today it looked really bad… So it was nice to get that time on the track and let everybody get their full amount of practice in and hopefully get ready for Sunday.”

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch will share the front row with Truex.

The weather could play a part on Sunday as well. The forecast is for increasingly sunny skies but also for temperatures in the 40s.

“I feel the colder it is, the less rubber does go down,” Busch said. “I also think this tire is different. It did put down a little rubber today, even for as cold as it was. I feel that there will be some rubber that goes down tomorrow, but I don’t think it will be as dark as it could be, if it were warmer outside.

“We’ll keep notice on that, as far as the track changing and what things are happening to make sure we keep up with it.”

Also affected by rain was Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race, which was stopped after 23 laps at Martinsville Speedway.

The race will resume after Sunday’s Cup Series event at the .526-mile short track, with an estimated start time of 7 p.m. It will air on FS1.

Ben Rhodes started from the pole and led every lap of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event before the No. 1 truck of Mike Senica stalled on the track on Lap 15, causing the first caution.

The race never restarted, and NASCAR stopped the trucks on pit road after Lap 23 at 2:16 p.m. Shortly thereafter, NASCAR postponed the race.

###

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – STP 500

Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville, Virginia

Saturday, March 24, 2018

1. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 1.

2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 2.

3. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 3.

4. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 4.

5. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 5.

6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 6.

7. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 7.

8. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 8.

9. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 9.

10. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 10.

11. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 11.

12. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 12.

13. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 13.

14. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 14.

15. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 15.

16. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 16.

17. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 17.

18. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 18.

19. (43) Darrell Wallace Jr. #, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 19.

20. (24) William Byron #, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 20.

21. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 21.

22. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 22.

23. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 23.

24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 24.

25. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 25.

26. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 26.

27. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 27.

28. (38) David Ragan, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 28.

29. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 29.

30. (51) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 30.

31. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 31.

32. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 32.

33. (15) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 33.

34. (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 34.

35. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 35.

36. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Charter Team – 2018 Owner Point 36.

37. (96) * DJ Kennington, Toyota, Open Team – 2018 Owner Point 38.

38. (55) * JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, Open Team – 2018 Owner Point 41.