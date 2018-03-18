Logano Wins Xfinity Race At Auto Club

RacinToday.com

Joey Loagnoa won notched his NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season and the 29th of his career on Saturday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

Logano survived a late restart on Lap 143 and pulled away to win by 1.429 seconds over Allgaier, who passed Sadler for the runner-up spot.

“It was a great car—oh, my gosh,” said Logano, who led 139 of 150 laps in winning for the third time at the two-mile Fontana track. “It’s one of those races where you feel relieved when you win. It wasn’t a cheerful one—you’re supposed to win when you have a car that fast.”

That didn’t keep Logano from second-guessing crew chief Brian Wilson for choosing to keep Logano on the track after a Lap 110 caution for Dylan Lupton’s blown engine.

“Brian opted (to stay out),” said Logano, who won the first and second stages of the race. “That was not my thought at all. But it ended up working out. I thought we were going to lose more track position than we did. We were able to stay out front, actually, on older tires, which I didn’t think we had a chance of doing.

“It just showed how fast our car was. It was an amazing day.”

Allgaier edged Sadler for the runner-up spot by .047 seconds, but much earlier than that Allgaier realized he was probably racing for second place, the position he also claimed a week earlier in Phoenix when Brad Keselowski drove the No. 22 to victory for Team Penske.

“The 22 was definitely the class of the field today and had everybody covered,” Allgaier said. “So hats off to those guys.

“I’ve been following the 22 for a couple of weeks now, and that’s getting kind of depressing.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Roseanne 300

Auto Club Speedway

Fontana, California

Saturday, March 17, 2018

(2) Joey Logano(i), Ford, 150. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 150. (11) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 150. (19) Austin Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 150. (5) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 150. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 150. (16) Tyler Reddick #, Chevrolet, 150. (20) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 150. (8) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 150. (13) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 150. (15) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 150. (10) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 150. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 150. (12) Kaz Grala #, Ford, 150. (22) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 150. (23) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 150. (7) Ryan Reed, Ford, 150. (18) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 150. (21) Alex Labbe #, Chevrolet, 150. (17) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 150. (1) Christopher Bell #, Toyota, 150. (26) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 150. (25) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 149. (31) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 149. (27) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 148. (36) David Starr, Chevrolet, 148. (34) Vinnie Miller #, Chevrolet, 148. (14) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 147. (3) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, 147. (29) Spencer Boyd #, Chevrolet, 147. (37) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, Brakes, 132. (38) Josh Bilicki #, Toyota, Engine, 122. (40) Dylan Lupton, Ford, Engine, 109. (24) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Power Steering, 76. (35) Timmy Hill, Dodge, Vibration, 56. (28) Chad Finchum #, Toyota, Engine, 45. (30) Matt Mills #, Chevrolet, Accident, 29. (33) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Suspension, 22. (32) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Brakes, 10. (39) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, Engine, 6.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 127.283 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs., 21 Mins, 25 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.429 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 32 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Bell # 1-4; J. Logano(i) 5-121; J. Allgaier 122-123; E. Sadler 124-127; J. Logano(i) 128-140; R. Sieg 141; J. Logano(i) 142-150.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): J. Logano(i) 3 times for 139 laps; E. Sadler 1 time for 4 laps; C. Bell # 1 time for 4 laps; J. Allgaier 1 time for 2 laps; R. Sieg 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 22,7,00,1,9,20,42,21,4,11

Stage #2 Top Ten: 22,9,20,1,7,00,21,3,18,5