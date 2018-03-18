ESM Nissan Captures Sebring Victory

The co-driving trio of Pipo Derani, Nicolas Lapierre and Johannes van Overbeek piloted the No. 22 Tequila Patrón ESM Nissan DPi to the over all victory in Saturday’s Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring race.

Winning in the GT classes at the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car series’ second event of the season, were the Porsche 911 GT driven by Nick Tandy, Patrick Pilet and Frederic Makowiecki in GT Le Mans, and the No. 48 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 of Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow and Corey Lewis.

The overall win was the first for a Nissan-powered car at Sebring since 1994.

Derani – who joined van Overbeek in the winning overall lineup in 2016 – inherited the lead on a series of pit stops with 39 minutes remaining and never relinquished the top spot, driving to a 12.427-second victory of the No. 10 Cadillac DPi-V.R. of defending race winners Wayne Taylor Racing. Lapierre, meanwhile, won his first Sebring in 2011 with Peugeot.

“We worked the entire weekend to get a car that was really, really strong at night,” Derani said. “We weren’t sure if that was going to be the case because you never know what you get, during the race the weather might change. But we managed that.

“We had a car that was extremely understeer behind another car. It was quick, but on clean air. The car came towards us as the temperature got lower. I was able to overtake (Felipe) Nasr in the end. I could make the maneuver on the slow corner further down the lap. I’m really happy the work came to us over the weekend because it paid off to have a quick car in the end.”

Unable to defend its 2017 victory, the No. 10 Cadillac saw its hopes for a repeat take a hit midway through the race after repairs were need from contact with the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R. The team not only rebounded in the race, but also in the season points after an early retirement in the Rolex 24 At Daytona with drivers Jordan Taylor, Renger van der Zande and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Ironically, the other car involved in that incident rounded out the podium with the No. 31 Cadillac DPi-V.R. finishing third with co-drivers Felipe Nasr, Eric Curran and Mike Conway. It was the second consecutive podium finish for the team after a second-place effort at Daytona and moves them to the top of the Prototype standings after two events.

As usual, attrition was the story at the rough and demanding Sebring circuit.

Polesitter Tristan Vautier made heavy contact with the tire barriers in Turn 17 while running well inside the top-five with two hours remaining in the race.

“It started from the beginning of the out lap – I flat spotted a tire because I was too impatient trying to change a switch on the car,” said Vautier. “When I got to Turn 17, I locked up a bit. I didn’t feel as though I was as wide as I was, but when I realized my left side tires were in the marbles, I tried to get on the gas. But once you’re in the marbles, it’s like ice, and the wall came to me pretty quickly.”

Others Sebring victims included the pair of Acura Team Penske ARX-05 DPi prototypes that showed speed throughout the entire weekend. Just as the race reached the halfway point, the No. 7 Acura DPi driven by Ricky Taylor brought out a full-course caution when the car rolled to a stop with flames coming out of the rear of the car.

The car – which contended for the lead throughout the first half with Taylor and co-drivers Helio Castroneves and Graham Rahal – retired due to loss of oil pressure.

Not long after the No. 7 Acura DPi retired, Juan Pablo Montoya in the No. 6 Acura DPi and Vautier in the tangled in Turn 17, forcing Montoya off course at the exit of the turn while both cars were battling for top-five positions. Montoya eventually got the car running, but stopped again on course after less than one lap with a drive-train problem.

Another victim was the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R. team that previously had finished in the top-five in all 17 Tequila Patrón North American Endurance Cup races held since 2014. That streak came to an end Saturday night when the Rolex 24 At Daytona winners had to make significant repairs following an incident with the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports ORECA LM P2. Co-drivers Christian Fittipaldi, Joao Barbosa and Filipe Albuquerque finished 10th, 20 laps down.

In GTLM:

It is the first ever Sebring victory for the Porsche trio – Tandy, of Great Britain, and Pilet and Makowiecki, both of France. It came by a 6.482-second margin.

Alexander Sims, of Great Britain and Americans Connor De Phillippi and veteran Bill Auberlen were second in the class in the pole-sitting No. 25 BMW Team RLL – fielded by Bobby Rahal. The other Porsche GT team car, the No. 912 driven by Laurens Vanthoor, Gianmaria Bruni and Laurens Vanthoor finished third.

After driving to victory lane, Tandy sat in the car for an extra minute, putting his hands on his helmet and soaking in the historic moment of becoming a winner at Sebring.

“I feel awesome,’’ Tandy, said after climbing out of his Porsche. “I mean, what a race. That was super on the limit at the end, fighting with the BMW. I’m so pleased for all the team. It’s been a really, really great weekend.’’

The defending Sebring class winner No. 3 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R seemed bound for a rough day from the very start and was eventually eliminated from contending for the win only a couple hours into the race.

A tire problem following a slight off-track tire drop on the opening lap sent driver Antonio Garcia to the pits on lap 2 of the 344-lap race, immediately relegating the No. 3 to 41st position among the 43 cars at the time.

A battery problem hours later and then an alternator issue followed by three steering issues and ultimately a brake duct change – had the No. 3 feeling anything but lucky this St. Patrick’s Day. The car ultimately finished eighth out of the nine cars in class.

“This is Sebring for you,’’ said Jan Magnussen, who co-drove the Corvette with Garcia and Mike Rockenfeller. “When things are great around here, man they are so great. But when they are like they are today, boy is it a long day.”

It was a similar change in fortune for the dominant Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT teams that finished first and second in the Rolex 24.

The No. 67 Ford GT co-driven by Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook and IndyCar champion Scott Dixon rallied in the final hour to finish fourth in class, 11.7 seconds behind the class-winning Porsche.

The Ganassi team’s other car, the No. 66 – co-driven by Joey Hand, Dirk Mueller and last weekend’s IndyCar winner Sebastien Bourdais – finished ninth among the nine cars in class – after its own adventurous day on the always-challenging Sebring circuit.

The two Ganassi cars collided together leaving the pits less than two hours into the race but still rallied to run second and third in class – less than 10-seconds off the lead early on.

Hard contact on the track, approximately four and a half hours into the race, however, resulted in both front and rear damage on the No. 66 Ford GT and extensive work in the pits to repair both ends of the car that essentially took it out contention for a podium finish.