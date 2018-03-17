Truex On Pole In Fontana; Inspectors Ground 13 Cars At Fontana

Martin Truex Jr. won his second straight pole of the season in Friday’s knockout qualifying session at Auto Club Speedway. But prior to the session, NASCAR officials knocked out 13 of Truex’s fellow competitors because of inspection issues.

Truex covered the two-mile distance in 38.592 seconds (186.567 mph) in the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota, edging fellow Camry driver Kyle Busch (186.437 mph) by .027 seconds for the top starting spot in Sunday’s Auto Club 400 (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The 13 grounded cars, in general, failed the new-for-2018 body scan for a two-mile oval where aerodynamics are critical.

NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller said some of the illegal cars had problems in the rear window and rear deck area.

None of the four Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets made it through inspection in time to make a qualifying attempt. Two of Harvick’s teammates — Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola — were sidelined for the session by inspection failures after posting top-five speeds in Friday’s opening practice.

Teams that passed pre-qualifying inspection and made a qualifying lap will have the option of purchasing a new set of sticker tires for the start of the race, series Managing Director Richard Buck announced late Friday night.

Teams normally start the race with the same tires on which they qualified.

The pole was Truex’s second of the season, following last week’s at Phoenix, and the 17th of his career.

“I felt really good about our chances after practice,” he said. “We opted to stay on one set of tires the whole practice and ran our fastest lap on scuffs… I felt like that was a big advantage for us. We ran the fastest lap of anyone on scuffed tires and felt like that would bode well for us in qualifying.

“We really just had to put it all together.”

Kevin Harvick, who will try for his fourth consecutive Cup victory on Sunday, posted the fastest lap of the day in the first round, running 188.744 mph (38.147 seconds), eclipsing Denny Hamlin’s track-record 188.511 mph (38.194 seconds) set in March 2016. But the handling of Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford deteriorated, and he fell to 10th in the final round.

“We were just tight as we went through every round,” Harvick said. “We had the same thing in practice, where the second round was just so much tighter than the first round. We tried to adjust on it and we made it better entering the corner and through the middle of the corner.

“But as we got to the exit, right at that three-quarter mark, I just kept getting tighter and tighter, and then I got up the race track and got hung on the seam and got loose and kind of screwed it up.”

Kyle Larson qualified third, followed by Erik Jones, giving Toyota’s three of the top four starting spots. Austin Dillon earned the fifth position on the grid, followed by Joey Logano, Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Auto Club 400

Auto Club Speedway

Fontana, California

Friday, March 16, 2018