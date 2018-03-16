Foyt Attacked By Bees – Again

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

The frightening sequel to “A.J. and the Killer Bees” played-out on a bulldozer earlier this week.

Motorsports icon A.J. Foyt Jr. has survived a second attack by Africanized Killer Bees. This incident _ eerily similar to one nearly 13 years ago _ occurred while Foyt was working on his ranch in West Texas. Foyt, 83, was treated at a local hospital and released once his system had stabilized.

The timing could not have been worse for the Houston resident. The incident has forced Foyt to skip the Mobil One 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida, where he was scheduled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Foyt also was to serve as grand marshal of the historic second round of the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event on Saturday. Foyt scored his last major victory as a driver in the Coca-Cola Classic 12 Hours of Sebring in 1985. Additionally, the No. 8 Swap Shop Porsche 962 Foyt co-drove to victory with Bob Wollek of France is scheduled to be on-site.

“I’m very sorry I can’t be there because I was really looking forward to this weekend,” Foyt said in a statement. “I was doing some work on my ranch out west and got attacked by killer bees. I look like I had a fight with Mike Tyson and lost. Right now I’m on so much medication that I’m not feeling that great, so I’ll take the doctors’ advice to rest for the next couple days.”

Foyt suffered his first bee attack in August 2005, when he sustained over 200 stingers in his head alone. In both cases he was working on his bulldozer when he inadvertently disturbed the beehives. By all accounts, this attack was more severe and more dangerous because he had been sensitized to bee stings from that first encounter.

The Sebring race on March 25, 1985_ Round 3 of the IMSA Camel GT Championship _ saw Wollek/Foyt start 13th in the red Porsche entered by Preston Henn and cover 281 laps around the 4.86-mile temporary circuit en route to a four-lap margin of victory. A total of 74 cars in four classes started the race.

The first four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, Foyt may wish to decline the next time he is asked to serve as a race grand marshal. In 2012 he was scheduled to be grand marshal of the 50th anniversary of the Rolex 24 at Daytona at Daytona International Speedway but came down with a virulent staph infection days before the event. “Super Tex” spent several weeks in the hospital recovering.