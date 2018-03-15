Harvick Looks Good, Sounds Classless

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

RacinToday.com

A couple of critical takes from the past weekend of racing:

– Kevin Harvick is having one of those years. A good driver on a great team that seems to be the first to figure out the 2018 version of NASCAR’s constantly evolving way of doing business in the 21st Century.

As noted previously in this space, this could be the year in which he puts up numbers that will pave his way into the Hall of Fame.

But he’s still tough to get behind for those who think having class is an attractive, if not essential, quality in a human being.

After winning at Phoenix on Sunday, his Victory Lane interview turned into an awkward, profanity-dotted whine fest about how he and his team got screwed by NASCAR officials just because they happened to have an illegal car at Las Vegas.

Harvick actually made Kyle Busch look dignified in post race interviews. Really.

– Brian Barnhart is gone as top cop in the IndyCar Series. After watching the ending of Sunday’s season-opening race in St. Petersburg, it appears that the new regime at race control has a different view on what constitutes acceptable contact on the race track.

Rookie Robert Wickens was having a boffo series debut at St. Pete. He started on pole and led the most laps for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. He was handling the pressure like a veteran. Then came a final restart on the last lap. Though his restart was far from perfect – he said he was confused about the restart because the lights on the pace car were not turned off before the restart – but Wickens had the lead heading into the first turn.

In that turn, he was shunted aside by Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport. Wickens spun, Rossi did not, Sebastien Bourdais shot past both and won the race under yellow.

Officials briefly reviewed the move by Rossi and determined it was just a racing incident.

In the recent past, IndyCar officials seemed to have taken a more aggressive policy in applying the guidelines and provisions of section 9.3 of the rulebook. Specifically 9.3.1.1 which prohibits drivers from “Engaging in reckless, careless, unsafe, and/or overly aggressive actions, or unsportsmanlike behavior;” or 9.3.1.3, which prohibits, “Causing an avoidable Yellow or Red Condition;”

Here’s hoping that NASCAR has not arrived at IndyCar when it comes to rubbin’ being racin’.

Here’s, also, being glad that NASCAR has not arrived at IndyCar when it comes to overtime finishes. Finishing races under caution is traditional, safe and part of the sport in open-wheel racing.

– No, Chris Myers, Kevin Harvick did not dominate at Phoenix.

– Phoenix International Raceway is an icon. PIR has been the site of terrific racing for open-wheel and stock car series of all levels for decades. ISM? WTF is that?

Racing is in trouble in America. I get it. Promoters need money. (Well, they feel they need more money at least.) Selling naming rights to races and tracks and events has a long history. The wish here is that more respect be paid to the sport and its fans by those who give and take money for title sponsorships by apply names that give some sort of nod to what came before.

Why not something like ISM/PIR, ISM’s Phoenix International Raceway, the ISM Track at Phoenix International Raceway?