Truex Blasts To Pole In Phoenix

Martin Truex Jr. on Friday, captured the pole for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in Phoenix.

Truex’s lap came in 26.288 seconds.

“It was a good run,” the Furniture Row Racing driver and defending series champion said. “We worked really hard coming here, knowing what we’ve done here in the past. We’ve run well, but we never could quite get it just right to go for the pole. I think we were fifth here last fall. We had a good game plan coming here and I had to adjust my driving a little bit and then adjusted the way they set the car up and it all played into our hands.”

Joining Truex on the front row at the start of the race at the Phoenix half mile will be Kyle Larson of Chip Ganassi Racing. His fast lap was in 26.346 seconds.

“I’m a little disappointed in second because I always qualify good here,” Larson said. “I think I’ve been like in the top eight every single time I’ve qualified at Phoenix and still don’t have a pole yet. I thought today was going to be the day.”

Rounding out the top five in qualifying were Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Alex Bowman.

