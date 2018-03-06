Gordon Tops List of Hall Of Fame Nominees

RacinToday.com

NASCAR on Tuesday announced the 20 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019, as well as the five nominees for the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

The list includes five first-time NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees, representing different facets of NASCAR racing, all of whom influenced the sport throughout their brilliant careers.

Included among the list of new nominees is a four-time champion (Jeff Gordon), a pair of owners who teamed to build a two-time championship winning organization (John Holman and Ralph Moody), a four-time championship winning crew chief (Kirk Shelmerdine) and a driver whose excellence spanned two decades and two series (Harry Gant).

The nominees were selected by a nominating committee consisting of representatives from NASCAR and the NASCAR Hall of Fame, track owners from major facilities and historic short tracks and the media.

From the list of 20 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees, five inductees will be elected by the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel, which includes a nationwide fan vote on NASCAR.com. Voting Day for the 2019 class will be Wednesday, May 23.

Added to this year’s list of Landmark Award nominees are Barney Hall and Jim Hunter. Three nominees return for the Landmark Award: Ralph Seagraves, Janet Guthrie and Alvin Hawkins (more on each below). Potential Landmark Award recipients include competitors or those working in the sport as a member of a racing organization, track facility, race team, sponsor, media partner or being a general ambassador for the sport through a professional or non-professional role. Award winners remain eligible for NHOF enshrinement.

Following are the 20 nominees for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, listed alphabetically:

Davey Allison, won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier (now Monster Energy NASCAR Cup) series, including the 1992 Daytona 500

Buddy Baker, won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the Daytona 500 and Southern 500

Red Farmer, three-time Late Model Sportsman champion; 1956 Modified champion

Ray Fox, legendary engine builder, crew chief and car owner

Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR premier series races, including two Southern 500 victories

Joe Gibbs, combined for nine car owner championships in premier and XFINITY series

Jeff Gordon, four-time champion and winner of 93 NASCAR premier series races

John Holman, won two NASCAR premier series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR premier series championship crew chief

Alan Kulwicki, 1992 NASCAR premier series champion

Bobby Labonte, won a championship in both the premier series and XFINITY Series

Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR west series champion

Ralph Moody, won two NASCAR premier series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

Roger Penske, combined for four car owner championships in premier and XFINITY series

Larry Phillips, only five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

Jack Roush, five-time car owner champion in NASCAR’s three national series

Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

Kirk Shelmerdine, winner of four NASCAR premier series championships as a crew chief

Mike Stefanik, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships

Waddell Wilson, won three NASCAR premier series championships as an engine builder

The five nominees for the Landmark Award, listed alphabetically, are as follows…

Janet Guthrie, the first female to compete in a NASCAR premier series superspeedway race

Barney Hall, broadcaster for the Motor Racing Network; namesake of Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence

Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

Jim Hunter, longtime NASCAR executive and former president of Darlington Raceway

Ralph Seagraves, formed groundbreaking Winston-NASCAR partnership as executive with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company