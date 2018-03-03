Larson Drives To Easy Xfinity Series Win In Vegas

RacinToday.com

Kyle Larson of Ganassi Racing led a race-dominating 142 of 200 laps in winning Saturday’s Xfinity Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Pole-sitter Christopher Bell finished second while Justin Algaier was third in a race conducted under extremely windy conditions.

“That was a blast,” Bell said. “That was as good as it gets right there. It ended up being a lot of fun today, you could move around really good and get different lines going. As race car drivers, that’s what you like.”

Ryan Blaney, who will start Sunday’s Cup Series race from the pole, finished fourth and Elliott Sadler fifth.

“We got better there after the second stop and the third stint,” Blaney said, “but we couldn’t hang on very long. I lost the lead there and couldn’t pass anybody. At worst we should have run second, but it just didn’t work out that way today.”

Kyle Busch’s attempt to earn a three-race sweep at his home track – he won Friday’s Camping World Truck Series race – finished 14th.

Of the windy conditions, Bell said, “Your balance was just different from corner to corner. You were a lot tighter and then in three and four you were loose with the wind gusts across the track.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Boyd Gaming 300

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday, March 3, 2018

(2) Kyle Larson(i), Chevrolet, 200. (1) Christopher Bell #, Toyota, 200. (12) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200. (8) Ryan Blaney(i), Ford, 200. (6) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 200. (3) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200. (16) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200. (7) Tyler Reddick #, Chevrolet, 200. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 200. (11) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 200. (9) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 200. (10) Austin Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 200. (19) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200. (5) Kyle Busch(i), Toyota, 200. (17) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 200. (18) Kaz Grala #, Ford, 200. (24) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 200. (14) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 199. (13) Ryan Reed, Ford, 199. (23) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 197. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 197. (20) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 196. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 196. (37) Vinnie Miller #, Chevrolet, 196. (33) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 195. (34) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 195. (27) Matt Mills #, Chevrolet, 194. (39) Josh Bilicki #, Toyota, 189. (21) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, Engine, 185. (40) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 185. (38) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 183. (30) Chad Finchum #, Toyota, Suspension, 140. (25) Timmy Hill, Dodge, Power Steering, 134. (15) Austin Cindric #, Ford, Accident, 132. (35) David Starr, Chevrolet, Engine, 78. (31) Spencer Boyd #, Chevrolet, Suspension, 70. (36) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Oil Leak, 24. (28) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Vibration, 18. (32) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Brakes, 15. (22) Dylan Lupton, Ford, Accident, 5.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 131.884 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 16 Mins, 29 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.881 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Bell # 0; K. Larson(i) 1-42; C. Bell # 43-48; K. Larson(i) 49-94; R. Blaney(i) 95-127; K. Larson(i) 128-135; C. Custer 136-139; J. Allgaier 140-151; K. Larson(i) 152-186; T. Reddick # 187-189; K. Larson(i) 190-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Larson(i) 5 times for 142 laps; R. Blaney(i) 1 time for 33 laps; J. Allgaier 1 time for 12 laps; C. Bell # 1 time for 6 laps; C. Custer 1 time for 4 laps; T. Reddick # 1 time for 3 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 20,42,9,18,22,19,21,00,1,7

Stage #2 Top Ten: 42,22,7,00,9,1,19,21,20,18