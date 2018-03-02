Blaney On Cup Pole In Las Vegas

Ryan Blaney posted the fastest lap of the day to earn the pole on a windy Friday for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Blaney drove the No. 12 Team Penske car to a fast lap in 28.200 seconds (191.489 mph).

“Our team did a great job of getting us ready from round to round,” said Blaney, who scored his first pole with Team Penske and the third of his career.

The wind, he said, made the first stage of three-round qualifying tough.

“I got blown off into Turn 1 in the first round, but then in the next two rounds I didn’t really feel it,” Blaney said. “The last one, we didn’t get a big gust of wind, and I was able to put together a pretty decent lap.

“I thought our Ford was pretty good over three rounds. The second and third rounds were really good. They (the team) made really good changes to our race car and got us where we needed to be. It’s nice to know we have some good speed, and now it’s about getting it racing well. We’ll work on that Saturday. Hopefully we’ll be set up for Sunday.”

Kevin Harvick was second fastest in the money round at 190.248 mph. Kurt Busch, Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate completed a Ford sweep of the top three starting positions after a lap at 190.067 mph.

Reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion and defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. will start fourth in the No. 78 Furniture Row racing Toyota, followed by Kyle Larson in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.

Harvick said the wind presented issues for the drivers getting into Turn 3.

“I think it really helped us through (Turns) 1 and 2,” Harvick said. “I think you usually see a lot more issues into 1 and 2 than what we had today, and I think that’s the wind and the direction it was blowing with all the added sideforce that you had.

“You had to be really careful getting into Turn 3, just enough to get the car up the race track with the wind blowing in that direction.”

###

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, Nevada

Friday, March 2, 2018