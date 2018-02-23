Kyle Busch On The Cup Pole In Atlanta

RacinToday.com

Kyle Busch streaked to the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway when he laid down a lap of 184.652 mph during Friday’s three-stage qualifying.

“We seemed to be getting beat on every single run through (turns) 1 and 2,” Busch said. “But there, during that final run, I felt we got through 1 and 2 better and I was just like don’t screw up 3 and 4. I felt like 3 and 4 were pretty normal. We were really good through the 3 and 4 end the previous round. I didn’t want to screw that up with some of the adjustments we were making to get this Snickers Almond Camry faster than it was.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 2915 Cup champion edged Ryan Newman, who had a lap at 184.419 mph in his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

“I look forward to the weekend,” Newman said. “It’s one of the best race tracks we come to for being able to handle and work your magic inside the race car because that’s what it all comes down to.”

Third was Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing while Daniel Suarez of JGR was fourth. Brad Keselowski of Team Penske rounded out the top five.

Austin Dillon, who won last weekend’s Daytona 500, qualified 25th in the No. 3 RCR car. Darrell Wallace who was second in the 500, qualified 19th.

Reigning Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. did not make a qualifying attempt after the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota failed the Optical Scanning Station three times during pre-qualifying inspection.

Blake Harris, car chief for the No. 78 team, has been ejected for the remainder of the race weekend. Truex will start at the rear of the field for Sunday’s race and will lose 30 minutes of practice time on Saturday.

Truex will line up 35th on the inside of Row 18 for Sunday’s 325-lap race on the 1.54-mile oval.

“NASCAR’s new inspection process is just that … new,” said Joe Garone, president of Furniture Row Racing. “The tolerances are very tight, within thousandths of an inch. It’s difficult to push the limits where you feel you need to and still be within the tolerances of the new system. One thing we won’t do is leave anything on the table and expect to get poles and wins. We will always push for the maximum.”

Ironically, Truex was asked about the new inspection process earlier in the day.

“It’s a great question,” he said. I” think we’ll find out here in about two hours. I know that our guys are planning – we stopped practice early just to try to get a jump start and have good plan going into this system today just to see what happens. We’re trying to get ahead of the curve. It has potential to be very difficult, it depends on how many guys have to go around and what type of lane that creates.”

