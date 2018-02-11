Keselowski Leads Penske Dash In The Clash

Brad Keselowski took the lead on Lap 39 of the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday and held it the rest of the way to win the exhibition kick-off race to the 2018 season.

Finishing second was Team Penske teammate, Joey Logano.

New Penske driver Ryan Blaney finished fourth.

Keselowski led 41 of the 75 laps. His final laps were recorded with his engine’s water temperature reaching into the red.

“I was worried about the run (of cars behind him), but the car was way overheating there at the end, and I was more worried about it blowing up than anything else,” Keselowski said. “(Engine builder) Doug Yates and his guys did a good job giving me something real durable to take all that and keep digging.

“I’m really proud of the whole effort here. What a way to start Speedweeks, putting the Miller Lite Ford in Victory Lane. I’m really proud of my team… I felt like we were due today.”

He said afterward that even though the Clash is an exhibition, his victory was satisfying.

“It means a lot,” Keselowski said. “I’ve never won anything here during Speedweeks, and I feel like I’ve choked them away, to be quite honest. You need one to break through. Hopefully, this is our breakthrough.”

###

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – Advance Auto Parts Clash

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida

Sunday, February 11, 2018

(17) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 75. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 75. (14) Kurt Busch, Ford, 75. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 75. (1) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 75. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 75. (13) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 75. (4) Erik Jones, Toyota, 75. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 75. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 75. (11) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 75. (5) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 74. (12) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 74. (6) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 74. (7) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 74. (8) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 73. (16) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, Accident, 43.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 169.641 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 06 Mins, 19 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.102 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 8 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A. Dillon 1; D. Hamlin 2-9; C. Elliott 10-14; A. Dillon 15-16; C. Elliott 17-23; J. Logano 24; K. Larson 25; K. Harvick 26-27; B. Keselowski 28-33; C. Elliott 34-38; B. Keselowski 39-75; K. Larson 76;.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): B. Keselowski 2 times for 43 laps; C. Elliott 3 times for 17 laps; D. Hamlin 1 time for 8 laps; A. Dillon 2 times for 3 laps; K. Harvick 1 time for 2 laps; K. Larson 2 times for 2 laps; J. Logano 1 time for 1 lap.