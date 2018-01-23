TMS Adds Lounges

RacinToday.com

A new club seating area featuring indoor and outdoor lounges will be unveiled at Texas Motor Speedway for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR doubleheader weekend set for April 6-8.

Known as the Restart BAR Zone Club, the area will be located approximately 26 rows above the Restart Zone at the start of the dogleg section on the frontstretch of TMS’ 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth. This is the section where the field is allowed to pick up speed and take the green flag for not only the start of the race but also following each caution period.

Fans in the Restart BAR Zone Club will be able to enjoy outdoor seating at half-round tables, bar stools and fixed seats as well as at bars backed by high-definition television monitors. There will be space to socialize as well as games and other activities. Club guests will have access to a climate-controlled indoor area to share conversation, beverage service and follow the race action on a number of HDTVs.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., parent company of Texas Motor Speedway, also announced that Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., will be adding similar club seating concepts for the upcoming season.

“The Restart BAR Zone Club offers several options for our fans that have never been available at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Marcus Smith, SMI president/chief executive officer. “Fans can be outside to take in all the raw action and power fans love to experience at our races or they can go inside to a quieter environment and visit with others. Previously, we have heard from fans that they would enjoy the option of both experiences, so this is a way we can accommodate both. Fans are going to love it.”

Ticket options will be finalized and announced soon.

Construction will begin shortly with a target date in advance of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR doubleheader, TMS’ opening race weekend of the 2018 season. The Restart BAR Zone Club also will be available for the Texas Indy 600 Verizon IndyCar Series/NASCAR Camping world Truck Series/Super Trucks tripleheader weekend June 7-9 and the AAA Texas 500 NASCAR playoff tripleheader weekend Nov. 1-4.

Tickets for all 2018 events are available at www.texasmotorspeedway.com or by calling the ticket office at 817-215-8500.