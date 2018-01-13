Grant Follows High Line To Victory

J

ustin Grant found the cushion early and rode it to victory during Friday’s 25-lap Vacuworx Qualifying Night A-Feature at the 32nd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire.

Grant rolled past 2008 Chili Bowl champion/Golden Driller winner Damion Gardner on Lap 17 at River Spirit Expo Center to claim his second consecutive Friday victory for Clauson-Marshall Racing. Grant was pursued to the checkered flag by Spencer Bayston, with Andrew Felker charging from 11th to grab the final transfer spot into Saturday night’s A-Feature in Tulsa, Okla.

“I’m always thinking about going high,” said Grant, driver of the No. 39BC entry. “I knew the bottom would be slowing down. It was getting pretty thin there so I figured I could just bail off to the top and make up some ground on them.”

Bayston, a resident of Indiana, and the KKM No. 97k took second on Lap 18 and began to close the gap on Grant but was unable to overhaul the Californian. Bayston was joined on the podium by Missouri’s Felker. Rebounding from a crash that damaged the frame on his car Monday, Felker counted himself lucky to even be racing on Friday night.

“I managed to make about three-quarters of a lap in practice and flipped it,” Felker said. “We took it to a chassis shop and they normally work on Micros, so as they were straightening it, it sprung out of the braces and actually flipped off the table. So, it’s been quite a week.”

Gardner placed fourth with NASCAR Cup Series regular Kasey Kahne finishing fifth. Pole-sitter Boat slipped back to finish sixth with Central New York’s Tim McCreadie picking up 10 positions to place seventh. Bricen James was eighth with Sheldon Haudenschild and Dave Darland completing the top-10.

Friday night’s car count of 87 raised the week-long total to 345.

The B.C. Forever Pole Shuffler powered by Pizza Express will see 11 rounds of competition Saturday to set the first 12 starting spots for the 55-lap A-Feature. The Pole Shuffle will take place following the D-Features. Saturday’s track activity gets underway with Hot Laps for twin N-Features at 9:30 a.m. (CST). The first competitive green flag is set to drop at 10 a.m. Opening Ceremonies, Parade of States and more will take place at 6 p.m., with the event going live on the MAVTV Motorsports Network at 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets, which double as a Pit Pass, are priced at $60 Saturday. All official Chili Bowl press updates and results can be accessed online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Vacuworx Global Qualifying Night Results

Heat Races: Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., [4]; 2. 17BC-Ricky Stenhouse Jr., [8]; 3. 29M-Joey Moughan, [6]; 4. 91S-Bret Barney, [1]; 5. 25S-Alex Schriever, [3]; 6. 7FF-Johnny Kent, [5]; 7. 95T-Brandon (Buddy) Tubbs II, [7]; 8. (DNF) 57B-Bill Balog, [2].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 84X-Chad Boat, [4]; 2. 05L-Hunter Schuerenberg, [2]; 3. 5CB-Chase Briscoe, [3]; 4. 16R-Davey Ray, [8]; 5. 20-Tadd Holliman, [5]; 6. 23L-Lee Lengel, [7]; 7. (DNF) 7B-Austin Brown, [1]; 8. (DNF) 19W-Darren Jenkins, [6].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23M-David Budres, [1]; 2. 73S-Sheldon Haudenschild, [5]; 3. 45X-Bricen James, [8]; 4. 76Z-Zane Lawrence, [2]; 5. 11G-Mike Goodman, [3]; 6. 27B-A.J. Burns, [4]; 7. 15C-Carson Garrett, [7]; 8. 1P-Terry Nichols, [6].

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Dave Darland, [4]; 2. 28A-Ace McCarthy, [7]; 3. 4MR-Jake Morgan, [8]; 4. 69-Bryan Debrick, [1]; 5. 08-Kurt Blackaby, [5]; 6. 44-Don Droud Jr., [6]; 7. (DNF) 32-Kody Swanson, [2]; 8. (DNF) 1ST-Shane Cottle, [3].

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 17R-Alex Schutte, [2]; 2. 37-Andrew Felker, [3]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [1]; 4. 21-Daryn Pittman, [4]; 5. 10W-George White, [5]; 6. 27Z-Zane Hendricks, [7]; 7. 46D-Danny Faria Jr., [8]; 8. 21H-Harlan Hulsey, [6].

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 88N-D.J. Netto, [1]; 2. 83G-Matt Gilbert, [2]; 3. 88T-Tyler Nelson, [5]; 4. 21X-Shon Deskins, [4]; 5. 10J-Kyle Bellm, [6]; 6. 53-Brett Wilson, [7]; 7. 04-Nick Berry, [3]; (DNS) 69X-Alden Ostrom.

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 1R-Thomas Meseraull, [2]; 2. 47X-Tim McCreadie, [3]; 3. 98-Clinton Boyles, [5]; 4. 20X-Noah Harris, [4]; 5. 12K-Landon Cling, [6]; 6. 71.5-Robert Bell, [8]; 7. 3DG-Dustin Gilbert, [7]; 8. 6B-Brad Kraus, [1].

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 71G-Damion Gardner, [6]; 2. 67Z-Kasey Kahne, [4]; 3. 7-Shannon McQueen, [3]; 4. 3E-Max Adams, [5]; 5. 86C-Devin Camfield, [1]; 6. 9D-Sean Dodenhoff, [8]; 7. 3A-Bill Allen, [2]; 8. (DNF) 6-Bill Rose, [7].

Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 71K-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [6]; 2. 97K-Spencer Bayston, [1]; 3. 37M-Matt Mitchell, [5]; 4. 68-Ronnie Gardner, [2]; 5. 12-Billy Wease, [3]; 6. 3B-Austin Blair, [8]; 7. 59E-Dex Eaton, [7]; 8. (DNF) 10-Jason Walls, [4].

Heat 10 (8 Laps): 1. 39BC-Justin Grant, [4]; 2. 22A-Andy Malpocker, [2]; 3. 111-Donovan Peterson, [6]; 4. D33-Jacob Patton, [7]; 5. 3U-Mark Lowrey, [1]; 6. 5H-Jack Hawley, [3]; 7. 14S-Rick Young, [8]; 8. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, [5].

Heat 11 (8 Laps): 1. 55K-Nick Knepper, [2]; 2. 2X-Brent Beauchamp, [4]; 3. 6K-Sterling Cling, [6]; 4. 80-Josh Hawkins, [5]; 5. 2DB-Dusty Ballenger, [7]; 6. 0-Johnny Murdock, [3]; 7. (DNF) 46X-Robert Spino, [1].

D-Features: Top 2 advance to corresponding C-Feature

D-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 95T-Brandon (Buddy) Tubbs II, [1]; 2. 3DG-Dustin Gilbert, [2]; 3. 21H-Harlan Hulsey, [4]; 4. 3A-Bill Allen, [3]; 5. 69X-Alden Ostrom, [6]; 6. 10-Jason Walls, [5]; (DNS) 04-Nick Berry; (DNS) 7B-Austin Brown; (DNS) 19W-Darren Jenkins; (DNS) 57B-Bill Balog.

D-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 32-Kody Swanson, [3]; 2. 15C-Carson Garrett, [1]; 3. 1P-Terry Nichols, [4]; 4. 1ST-Shane Cottle, [6]; 5. 6B-Brad Kraus, [8]; 6. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, [7]; 7. 46X-Robert Spino, [5]; 8. (DNF) 59E-Dex Eaton, [2]; (DNS) 6-Bill Rose.

C-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding B-Feature

C-Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 9D-Sean Dodenhoff, [4]; 2. 12K-Landon Cling, [2]; 3. 12-Billy Wease, [10]; 4. 10W-George White, [7]; 5. 3U-Mark Lowrey, [11]; 6. 14S-Rick Young, [13]; 7. 3DG-Dustin Gilbert, [16]; 8. 91S-Bret Barney, [5]; 9. 95T-Brandon (Buddy) Tubbs II, [15]; 10. 5H-Jack Hawley, [14]; 11. 27Z-Zane Hendricks, [8]; 12. (DNF) 7FF-Johnny Kent, [12]; 13. (DNF) 25S-Alex Schriever, [9]; 14. (DNF) 20X-Noah Harris, [1]; 15. (DNF) 68-Ronnie Gardner, [3]; 16. (DNF) 20-Tadd Holliman, [6].

C-Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 10J-Kyle Bellm, [1]; 2. 76Z-Zane Lawrence, [2]; 3. 11G-Mike Goodman, [9]; 4. 53-Brett Wilson, [8]; 5. 15C-Carson Garrett, [16]; 6. 32-Kody Swanson, [15]; 7. 44-Don Droud Jr., [11]; 8. 46D-Danny Faria Jr., [12]; 9. 08-Kurt Blackaby, [6]; 10. 71.5-Robert Bell, [3]; 11. 69-Bryan Debrick, [5]; 12. 0-Johnny Murdock, [14]; 13. 23L-Lee Lengel, [7]; 14. 86C-Devin Camfield, [10]; 15. (DNF) 27B-A.J. Burns, [13]; 16. (DNF) 3B-Austin Blair, [4].

Qualifiers: Top 16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature

Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1R-Thomas Meseraull, [3]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., [5]; 3. 71G-Damion Gardner, [6]; 4. 45X-Bricen James, [4]; 5. 29M-Joey Moughan, [2]; 6. 88N-D.J. Netto, [1]; 7. 05L-Hunter Schuerenberg, [8]; 8. 5CB-Chase Briscoe, [9]; 9. 52-Blake Hahn, [10]; 10. 88T-Tyler Nelson, [7].

Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 84X-Chad Boat, [5]; 2. 55K-Nick Knepper, [3]; 3. 16R-Davey Ray, [1]; 4. 71K-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [6]; 5. 98-Clinton Boyles, [7]; 6. 83G-Matt Gilbert, [8]; 7. 4MR-Jake Morgan, [4]; 8. 7-Shannon McQueen, [9]; 9. 2DB-Dusty Ballenger, [10]; 10. (DNF) 111-Donovan Peterson, [2].

Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 37-Andrew Felker, [1]; 2. 67Z-Kasey Kahne, [3]; 3. 73S-Sheldon Haudenschild, [4]; 4. 21-Daryn Pittman, [10]; 5. 25-Dave Darland, [5]; 6. 37M-Matt Mitchell, [7]; 7. 17BC-Ricky Stenhouse Jr., [6]; 8. 3E-Max Adams, [9]; 9. 22A-Andy Malpocker, [8]; 10. 6K-Sterling Cling, [2].

Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 39BC-Justin Grant, [5]; 2. 97K-Spencer Bayston, [8]; 3. 47X-Tim McCreadie, [1]; 4. 2X-Brent Beauchamp, [3]; 5. 28A-Ace McCarthy, [6]; 6. 21X-Shon Deskins, [10]; 7. 80-Josh Hawkins, [9]; 8. 17R-Alex Schutte, [4]; 9. D33-Jacob Patton, [7]; 10. (DNF) 23M-David Budres, [2].

B-Features: Top 4 advance to the A-Feature

B-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 47X-Tim McCreadie, [1]; 2. 17BC-Ricky Stenhouse Jr., [2]; 3. 37M-Matt Mitchell, [4]; 4. 17R-Alex Schutte, [7]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn, [10]; 6. 21X-Shon Deskins, [5]; 7. 29M-Joey Moughan, [3]; 8. 22A-Andy Malpocker, [9]; 9. 05L-Hunter Schuerenberg, [6]; 10. 7-Shannon McQueen, [8]; 11. 6K-Sterling Cling, [12]; 12. 9D-Sean Dodenhoff, [13]; 13. 88T-Tyler Nelson, [11]; 14. 12-Billy Wease, [15]; 15. 10W-George White, [16]; 16. (DNF) 12K-Landon Cling, [14].

B-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 2X-Brent Beauchamp, [1]; 2. 88N-D.J. Netto, [5]; 3. 98-Clinton Boyles, [2]; 4. 23M-David Budres, [10]; 5. 4MR-Jake Morgan, [4]; 6. 11G-Mike Goodman, [15]; 7. 5CB-Chase Briscoe, [7]; 8. 80-Josh Hawkins, [6]; 9. D33-Jacob Patton, [9]; 10. 53-Brett Wilson, [14]; 11. 111-Donovan Peterson, [11]; 12. 76Z-Zane Lawrence, [12]; 13. 2DB-Dusty Ballenger, [8]; 14. (DNF) 10J-Kyle Bellm, [13]; 15. (DNF) 83G-Matt Gilbert, [3]; (DNS) 3E-Max Adams.

A-Feature: Top 3 advance to Saturday’s A-Feature

A-Feature (25 Laps): 1. 39BC-Justin Grant, [2]; 2. 97K-Spencer Bayston, [6]; 3. 37-Andrew Felker, [11]; 4. 71G-Damion Gardner, [3]; 5. 67Z-Kasey Kahne, [9]; 6. 84X-Chad Boat, [1]; 7. 47X-Tim McCreadie, [17]; 8. 45X-Bricen James, [13]; 9. 73S-Sheldon Haudenschild, [10]; 10. 25-Dave Darland, [15]; 11. 17BC-Ricky Stenhouse Jr., [19]; 12. 28A-Ace McCarthy, [12]; 13. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., [4]; 14. 37M-Matt Mitchell, [21]; 15. 88N-D.J. Netto, [20]; 16. 2X-Brent Beauchamp, [18]; 17. 16R-Davey Ray, [16]; 18. 21-Daryn Pittman, [14]; 19. 23M-David Budres, [24]; 20. 98-Clinton Boyles, [22]; 21. 71K-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [7]; 22. (DNF) 17R-Alex Schutte, [23]; 23. (DNF) 1R-Thomas Meseraull, [5]; 24. (DNF) 55K-Nick Knepper, [8].

Lap Leaders: Chad Boat 1-4; Damion Gardner 5-16; Justin Grant 17-25; Hard-Charger: Tim McCreadie, plus-10

Nightly Sponsor

Saturday, Jan. 13 _ Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions

Year _ Driver (Owner)

2017 _ Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 _ Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 _ Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 _ Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 _Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 _Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 _Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 _Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 _Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 _Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 _Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 _Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 _Tracy Hines (Wilke-Pak)

2004 _ Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 _Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 _Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 _ Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 _ Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 _ Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 _ Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 _ Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 _ Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz /Jay McKinnie)

1995 _ Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 _ Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz /Rusty Kunz)

1993 _ Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 _ Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 _ Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 _ John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 _ Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 _ Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 _ Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions _ Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010).

Trade Show _ A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show will be open to the public each day free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.