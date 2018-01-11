Abreu Wins Night Two At Chili Bowl

Two-time event champion Rico Abreu withstood nearly 20 laps of slide-job racing from Oklahoma’s Tyler Thomas to win Wednesday’s 25-lap A-Feature, capping Day No. 2 of the 32nd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire.

Abreu scored the Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night victory at River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla., nearly four months after emerging from a hard crash at the Four Crown Nationals. With his third career prelim victory, the Californian secured a spot in his sixth Chili Bowl A-Feature, which is set for Saturday night. Abreu captured back-to-back Chili Bowl crowns in 2015-16.

“That’s some intense shit,” Abreu said in Victory Lane alongside Thomas. “I don’t think it gets any better or intense than that, especially because you’re racing for the lead. On these slide jobs, people come up short and run into each other and that’s when you see wrecks. But I feel like it goes both ways in these situations where if you’re the leader getting slid, you let out of the gas and let them slide across, then turn down and drive right back by him. That’s the way it was done tonight.”

The race for the point went three-wide on Lap 5 with Alabama’s Kevin Thomas Jr. taking the lead. The caution fell for an incident involving Parker Price-Miller as the field worked Lap 7. Back to Lap 6, Abreu slung his Keith Kunz Motorsports No. 97 to the curb, picking off second on the restart and setting sights on the leader. Narrowly edging out Tyler off the fourth turn to complete Lap 9, the lead was in Rico’s hands off Turn 2 of Lap 10.

Thomas regained the lead two laps later, as he and Abreu resumed their exchange of bottom-to-top corners before the caution again came out. Protecting the low line from the slide, the top was clear for Abreu to build his run. With a full head of steam, Rico snagged the lead on Lap 15. The only time during the race that saw the No. 97 build distance over the race for second, yellow lights again appeared with 19 laps complete.

Undeterred, Abreu held point and eventually crossed the line 0.655-seconds ahead of Thomas’ BT Machine No. 91t. The final podium step and transfer spot into Saturday’s A-Feature was claimed by Thomas Jr. despite the pressure of having five-time event champ Sammy Swindell on his back bumper the final 10 laps. Exchanging fifth numerous times with Ryan Robinson over the course of 25 laps, the top-five was rounded out by Chris Windom.

Robinson in sixth was trailed by hard-charging Jason McDougal. Having to come from 11th in the second C-Feature, McDougal advanced position 34 times to earn his seventh-place finish. J.J. Yeley in eighth was chased by Gary Taylor with Jeb Sessums, Hard-Charger for the A-Feature with 14 positions gained, rounding out the top-10.

A field of 85 drivers drew-in Wednesday, with 171 having seen action over two nights. Heading into Thursday, the Fastenal Flip Count has reached 34, with Brady Bacon getting a HANS Device from Simpson Race Products as the event’s 25th flipper.

Hard Rock Casino Night Results

Heat Races: Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 76M-Brady Bacon, [1]; 2. 2R-J.J. Yeley, [2]; 3. 32T-Trey Marcham, [3]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton, [6]; 5. 5TT-Matt Stewart, [7]; 6. (DNF) 76J-David (Davey) Jones, [4]; 7. (DNF) 37B-Terry Babb, [8]; 8. (DNF) 17B-Tanner Berryhill, [5].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5S-Chase Stockon, [2]; 2. 3F-Austin Liggett, [4]; 3. 2T-A.J. Fike, [3]; 4. 71T-Zac Taylor, [8]; 5. 11K-Eddie Williams, [1]; 6. 5F-Danny Frye III, [7]; 7. 11-Katlynn Leer, [6]; 8. (DNF) 10E-Shane Pace, [5].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Sammy Swindell, [3]; 2. 32D-Casey Shuman, [1]; 3. 57D-Daniel Robinson, [4]; 4. 24S-Landon Simon, [2]; 5. 74-Drew Rader, [5]; 6. (DNF) 2B-Jason Grady, [6]; (DNS) 56AP-Travis Young, ; (DNS) 4F-Chad Frewaldt.

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Kory Schudy, [1]; 2. 03-Warren Johnson, [2]; 3. 77S-Alex DeCamp, [8]; 4. 1T-Tony Roney, [4]; 5. 41H-Brandon Hanks, [6]; 6. 73X-Jason McDougal, [5]; 7. 92K-Daron Clayton, [7]; 8. 2G-Terry Goodwin, [3].

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [8]; 2. 99W-Korey Weyant, [2]; 3. 71-Ryan Robinson, [7]; 4. 51S-Danny Sheridan, [5]; 5. 45H-Harli White, [6]; 6. 77U-Chris Urish, [3]; 7. 898-Ryan Padgett, [1]; 8. 85-Matt Johnson, [4].

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 27K-Kevin Thomas Jr., [4]; 2. 68W-Jake Swanson, [2]; 3. 4M-Alison Slaton, [1]; 4. 22Q-David Prickett, [7]; 5. 14R-Jody Rosenboom, [3]; 6. 50-Daniel Adler, [8]; 7. 16K-Tristan Guardino, [6]; 8. 0W-Kevin Woody, [5].

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Rico Abreu, [6]; 2. 7J-Shawn Jackson, [4]; 3. 89-Patrick Bourke, [2]; 4. 17Z-Zac Moody, [3]; 5. 17K-Michael Koontz, [1]; 6. 8-Alex Sewell, [7]; 7. 55D-Nick Drake, [5]; 8. 51M-Mark Maliepaard, [8].

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 2ND-Jeb Sessums, [1]; 2. 75-Bryan Stanfill, [4]; 3. 14H-Harley Hollan, [5]; 4. 21M-Michelle Melton, [6]; 5. 5C-Colten Cottle, [7]; 6. 16C-David Camfield III, [3]; 7. 77J-John Klabunde, [8]; 8. 33J-Jackie Burke, [2].

Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 5RJ-Colby Copeland, [1]; 2. 92L-Austin Lambert, [2]; 3. 9P-Parker Price-Miller, [4]; 4. 7M-Cole Bodine, [3]; 5. 7SH-Slater Helt, [6]; 6. 51C-Shane Cockrum, [7]; 7. 52X-Craig Oakes, [5].

Heat 10 (8 Laps): 1. 3W-Brandon Waelti, [1]; 2. 74M-Adam Pierson, [3]; 3. 69F-Ryan Smith, [6]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz, [5]; 5. 00M-Dillon Morley, [4]; 6. 91-Jeff Stasa, [7]; 7. 10K-Dale Johnston, [2].

Heat 11 (8 Laps): 1. 35TE-Chris Windom, [2]; 2. 31-Travis Berryhill, [3]; 3. 3S-Brian Shirley, [7]; 4. 05T-Gary Taylor, [6]; 5. 35X-Tyler Robbins, [5]; 6. 23A-Hannah Adair, [1]; 7. 87F-Taylor Peterson, [4].

D-Features: Top 2 advance to corresponding C-Feature

D-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 16K-Tristan Guardino, [2]; 2. 23A-Hannah Adair, [1]; 3. 33J-Jackie Burke, [6]; 4. 56AP-Travis Young, [8]; 5. 52X-Craig Oakes, [3]; 6. 10E-Shane Pace, [4]; 7. (DNF) 85-Matt Johnson, [7]; 8. (DNF) 898-Ryan Padgett, [5]; (DNS) 51M-Mark Maliepaard.

D-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 55D-Nick Drake, [2]; 2. 17B-Tanner Berryhill, [5]; 3. 11-Katlynn Leer, [1]; 4. 0W-Kevin Woody, [6]; 5. 4F-Chad Frewaldt, [8]; 6. 10K-Dale Johnston, [4]; 7. 2G-Terry Goodwin, [7]; 8. (DNF) 87F-Taylor Peterson, [3].

C-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding B-Feature

C-Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 45H-Harli White, [4]; 2. 7M-Cole Bodine, [3]; 3. 24S-Landon Simon, [5]; 4. 37B-Terry Babb, [12]; 5. 1T-Tony Roney, [2]; 6. 91-Jeff Stasa, [9]; 7. 00M-Dillon Morley, [7]; 8. 2B-Jason Grady, [11]; 9. 16K-Tristan Guardino, [13]; 10. 23A-Hannah Adair, [15]; 11. 11K-Eddie Williams, [10]; 12. (DNF) 5TT-Matt Stewart, [1]; 13. (DNF) 8-Alex Sewell, [8]; 14. (DNF) 74-Drew Rader, [6]; 15. (DNF) 16C-David Camfield III, [14]; (DNS) 76J-David (Davey) Jones.

C-Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 5C-Colten Cottle, [1]; 2. 41H-Brandon Hanks, [3]; 3. 73X-Jason McDougal, [11]; 4. 50-Daniel Adler, [5]; 5. 7SH-Slater Helt, [4]; 6. 35X-Tyler Robbins, [6]; 7. 14R-Jody Rosenboom, [9]; 8. 17Z-Zac Moody, [2]; 9. 77U-Chris Urish, [13]; 10. 51C-Shane Cockrum, [8]; 11. 92K-Daron Clayton, [14]; 12. 55D-Nick Drake, [15]; 13. 17B-Tanner Berryhill, [16]; 14. 77J-John Klabunde, [12]; 15. 5F-Danny Frye III, [7]; 16. (DNF) 17K-Michael Koontz, [10].

Qualifiers: Top 16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature

Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [6]; 2. 35TE-Chris Windom, [4]; 3. 69F-Ryan Smith, [3]; 4. 1-Sammy Swindell, [5]; 5. 5RJ-Colby Copeland, [2]; 6. 31-Travis Berryhill, [1]; 7. 32D-Casey Shuman, [8]; 8. 21M-Michelle Melton, [9]; 9. 03-Warren Johnson, [7]; 10. 89-Patrick Bourke, [10].

Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 97-Rico Abreu, [6]; 2. 14H-Harley Hollan, [1]; 3. 71-Ryan Robinson, [5]; 4. 05T-Gary Taylor, [7]; 5. 3F-Austin Liggett, [4]; 6. 51S-Danny Sheridan, [9]; 7. 3W-Brandon Waelti, [2]; 8. 57D-Daniel Robinson, [8]; 9. (DNF) 76M-Brady Bacon, [3]; (DNS) 99W-Korey Weyant.

Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 22Q-David Prickett, [1]; 2. 71T-Zac Taylor, [2]; 3. 27K-Kevin Thomas Jr., [6]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz, [10]; 5. 68W-Jake Swanson, [7]; 6. 28-Kory Schudy, [3]; 7. 3S-Brian Shirley, [5]; 8. 32T-Trey Marcham, [9]; 9. 9P-Parker Price-Miller, [8]; 10. 7J-Shawn Jackson, [4].

Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 2R-J.J. Yeley, [1]; 2. 77S-Alex DeCamp, [6]; 3. 75-Bryan Stanfill, [4]; 4. 5S-Chase Stockon, [5]; 5. 2ND-Jeb Sessums, [3]; 6. 74M-Adam Pierson, [2]; 7. 92L-Austin Lambert, [7]; 8. 2T-A.J. Fike, [9]; 9. 8M-Kade Morton, [8]; 10. 4M-Alison Slaton, [10].

B-Features: Top 4 advance to the A-Feature

B-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 68W-Jake Swanson, [1]; 2. 9P-Parker Price-Miller, [10]; 3. 5RJ-Colby Copeland, [3]; 4. 76M-Brady Bacon, [9]; 5. 45H-Harli White, [13]; 6. 28-Kory Schudy, [4]; 7. 92L-Austin Lambert, [6]; 8. 7M-Cole Bodine, [14]; 9. 31-Travis Berryhill, [5]; 10. 7J-Shawn Jackson, [11]; 11. 24S-Landon Simon, [15]; 12. 89-Patrick Bourke, [12]; 13. (DNF) 51S-Danny Sheridan, [2]; 14. (DNF) 32T-Trey Marcham, [8]; 15. (DNF) 37B-Terry Babb, [16]; 16. (DNF) 21M-Michelle Melton, [7].

B-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 3F-Austin Liggett, [1]; 2. 73X-Jason McDougal, [15]; 3. 3S-Brian Shirley, [3]; 4. 2ND-Jeb Sessums, [2]; 5. 32D-Casey Shuman, [5]; 6. 57D-Daniel Robinson, [7]; 7. 50-Daniel Adler, [14]; 8. 3W-Brandon Waelti, [6]; 9. 5C-Colten Cottle, [13]; 10. 8M-Kade Morton, [10]; 11. 41H-Brandon Hanks, [12]; 12. (DNF) 99W-Korey Weyant, [11]; 13. (DNF) 03-Warren Johnson, [9]; 14. (DNF) 74M-Adam Pierson, [4]; 15. (DNF) 2T-A.J. Fike, [8]; (DNS) 4M-Alison Slaton.

A-Feature: Top 3 advance to Saturday’s A-Feature

A-Feature (25 Laps): 1. 97-Rico Abreu, [2]; 2. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [1]; 3. 27K-Kevin Thomas Jr., [4]; 4. 1-Sammy Swindell, [7]; 5. 35TE-Chris Windom, [5]; 6. 71-Ryan Robinson, [6]; 7. 73X-Jason McDougal, [20]; 8. 2R-J.J. Yeley, [12]; 9. 05T-Gary Taylor, [10]; 10. 2ND-Jeb Sessums, [24]; 11. 14H-Harley Hollan, [15]; 12. 71T-Zac Taylor, [13]; 13. 76M-Brady Bacon, [23]; 14. 3F-Austin Liggett, [18]; 15. 5RJ-Colby Copeland, [21]; 16. 3S-Brian Shirley, [22]; 17. 5S-Chase Stockon, [14]; 18. 68W-Jake Swanson, [17]; 19. 75-Bryan Stanfill, [9]; 20. (DNF) 22Q-David Prickett, [8]; 21. (DNF) 77S-Alex DeCamp, [3]; 22. (DNF) 69F-Ryan Smith, [16]; 23. (DNF) 15-Donny Schatz, [11]; 24. (DNF) 9P-Parker Price-Miller, [19].

Lap Leader(s): Tyler Thomas 1-4, 6-8, 12-14; Kevin Thomas Jr. 5; Rico Abreu 9-11, 15-25; Hard-Charger: Jeb Sessums, plus-14.

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions

Year _ Driver (Owner)

2017 _ Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 _ Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 _ Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 _ Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 _Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 _Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 _Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 _Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 _Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 _Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 _Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 _Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 _Tracy Hines (Wilke-Pak)

2004 _ Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 _Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 _Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 _ Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 _ Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 _ Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 _ Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 _ Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 _ Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz /Jay McKinnie)

1995 _ Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 _ Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz /Rusty Kunz)

1993 _ Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 _ Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 _ Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 _ John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 _ Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 _ Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 _ Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions _ Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010).

