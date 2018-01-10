Larson Opens Chili Bowl With Win

Californian Kyle Larson drove a car owned by his father to his fourth career Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals victory Tuesday night, tying the late Bryan Clauson for third on the event’s all-time preliminary win list.

“It’s great to get a win for my dad. I haven’t been in a car he’s owned since I was in Karts,” said Larson, driver of the iRacing No. 01 entry. A rising star with Chip Ganassi Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Larson advanced to his sixth A-Feature Saturday night in Tulsa, Okla.

Day No. 2 of the 32nd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire continues Wednesday, sponsored by Hard Rock Casino Tulsa. The River Spirit Expo Center will play host to Hot Laps at 5 p.m. (EST) and racing at 6 p.m.

Giving chase to pole-sitter Zach Daum, Larson never lost sight of the Toyota No. 5d, taking several shots at the lead throughout the opening laps of the 25-lapper. Larson utilized a Lap 5 restart to jump to the cushion and build his run on Daum. With momentum off Turn 4, the difference was 0.043-seconds at the line on Lap 8, with Kyle securing the top-spot through the first and second turns.

“I knew if I could get some momentum built up, I could get by Daum on the top,” Larson said. “I was just hoping he didn’t move up, but he left me a lane and I was able to get the lead. After that, I just ran a decent pace but I knew I could run harder.”

As Larson distanced the field, focus turned to the race for the final two transfer spots into Saturday’s A-Feature as Daum came under fire from Brad Sweet. Swapping lines and position numerous times through the race’s mid-point, the battle came to a close on Lap 20 as Daum hit the brakes to avoid the flipped No. 1b of Travis Rilat, stalling-out his engine in Turn 2.

That moved Justin Grant into the mix, as the NOS Energy Drink No. 7bc began a series of attacks on Sweet for the second spot with each slide job met in-kind. While both Sweet and Tyler Courtney were able to keep Larson in sight _ with Sweet taking one last shot on Lap 22 _ neither was able to mount the charge as Larson took the checkered flag 1.170-seconds ahead of Sweet.

Punching a ticket into his fourth A-Feature, Sweet ended a five-year drought, with Courtney making his second consecutive appearance with his third-place result.

Hard Charger on the night, England’s Tom Harris advanced nine spots to fourth in the Bob East No. 4 with Logan Seavey making up the top-five. Chili Bowl rookie Giovani Scelzi crossed sixth with Jake Neuman seventh. Brad Loyet made up six positions to grab eighth with Scott Evans advancing eight spots into ninth. Racing around the top-five early on, Justin Peck rounded out the top-10.

Meanwhile, the Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions produced its sixth different winner with Arizona’s Chad Boat picking up the victory. Drawing the pole in the 10th annual specialty event, Boat led every lap but was not without challenge as Larson put on a charge in the closing laps. Boat, the son of former open-wheel star Billy Boat, drove the No. 84x to the $6.363.63 payday.

A field of 86 drivers made up Tuesday’s Warren CAT Qualifying Night to kick off the week-long event. The Fastenal Flip Count stands at 12, with two drivers making repeat appearances although all were able to walk away. The driver who is the 25th to tumble will get a free HANS Device from Simpson Race Products.

General Admission tickets, which double as a Pit Pass, are $45 per weekday and $60 on Saturday. All official press updates and results can be accessed online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Warren CAT Qualifying Night

Heat Races: Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Logan Seavey, [3]; 2. 3N-Jake Neuman, [8]; 3. 97A-Austin Odell, [2]; 4. 57J-Jake Bubak, [6]; 5. 56V-Matt Veatch, [4]; 6. 71WG-Weston Gorham, [7]; 7. 44D-Evan Turner, [1]; 8. (DNF) 2W-Wyatt Burks, [5].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15J-Kyle Jones, [1]; 2. 01-Kyle Larson, [6]; 3. 4-Tom Harris, [2]; 4. 4A-Chad Boespflug, [4]; 5. 59-Austin Shores, [3]; 6. 5B-Bobby Brewer, [5]; 7. 84-Phil Shapel, [8]; 8. (DNF) 2BX-Brett Becker, [7].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 99P-Dillon Welch, [5]; 2. 20D-Chris Dyson, [3]; 3. 44X-Wesley Smith, [2]; 4. 1C-Clayton Christensen, [1]; 5. 22C-Dan McCarron, [7]; 6. 7CH-Kelsey Ivy, [4]; 7. 22M-Chris Cochran, [6]; (DNS) 8JR-A.J. Johnson.

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 91K-Kevin Bayer, [1]; 2. 118-Scott Evans, [2]; 3. 17E-Blake Edwards, [3]; 4. 88W-Dustin Weland, [6]; 5. 7RS-Merril Lamb, [5]; 6. 2DG-Elliot Amdahl, [8]; 7. (DNF) 21R-Kaylee Bryson, [4]; 8. (DNF) 9$-Kyle Clark, [7].

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 91A-Chris Andrews, [3]; 2. 9F-Zac Forster, [6]; 3. 73K-Kyle Hirst, [4]; 4. 9U-Doug McCune, [1]; 5. 87C-David Camfield, [7]; 6. 7W-Scott Walton, [2]; 7. 7Z-Roy Entze II, [8]; 8. 10T-Brandon Thomas, [5].

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 05-Brad Loyet, [3]; 2. 51X-Austin Langenstein, [4]; 3. 74J-Bill Jackson, [2]; 4. 7SS-Wade Seiler, [6]; 5. 55T-Tony Everhart, [5]; 6. (DNF) 14JR-Holley Hollan, [7]; 7. (DNF) 00-Tristan Lee, [1]; (DNS) 19N-Nick O’Neal.

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 1B-Travis Rilat, [2]; 2. 51-R.J. Johnson, [1]; 3. 7K-Justin Peck, [3]; 4. 8J-Jonathan Beason, [4]; 5. 101-Chuck McGillivray, [5]; 6. 17D-Dakota Jackson, [6]; 7. 25P-Dylan Peterson, [8]; 8. (DNF) 4D-Robert Dalby, [7].

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 5D-Zach Daum, [8]; 2. 82M-Steven Shebester, [1]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [4]; 4. 14W-Matt Westfall, [6]; 5. 6M-Ray Seach, [2]; 6. 33K-Kyle Offill, [3]; 7. 721-Brendon Wiseley, [7]; 8. 30T-Larry Bratti, [5].

Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 63D-Brad Sweet, [2]; 2. 57BC-Giovanni Scelzi, [1]; 3. 11J-Justin Melton, [6]; 4. 2S-Travis Scott, [4]; 5. 18-Tony Bruce Jr, [7]; 6. 5X-Stevie Sussex III, [8]; 7. 5M-Cory Klug, [3]; 8. (DNF) 68F-Tyler Seavey, [5].

Heat 10 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Alex Bright, [1]; 2. 7U-Joe B. Miller, [2]; 3. 7A-Justin Allgaier, [4]; 4. 7AUS-Mark Cooper, [3]; 5. 17G-Dustin Golobic, [6]; 6. 1PW-Paul White, [7]; 7. 1G-Holly Porter, [5].

Heat 11 (8 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, [3]; 2. 2A-Joe Stornetta, [6]; 3. 37T-Anton Hernandez, [4]; 4. 46-Kenney Johnson, [2]; 5. 22D-David Stephenson, [1]; 6. 31J-James Burke, [5]; 7. 5J-Jeff Crook, [7].

D-Features: Top 2 advance to corresponding C-Feature

D-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 2W-Wyatt Burks, [5]; 2. 4D-Robert Dalby, [3]; 3. 5J-Jeff Crook, [2]; 4. 21R-Kaylee Bryson, [1]; 5. 8JR-A.J. Johnson, [7]; 6. 7Z-Roy Entze II, [6]; 7. 30T-Larry Bratti, [8]; 8. (DNF) 2BX-Brett Becker, [4]; (DNS) 22M-Chris Cochran.

D-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 9$-Kyle Clark, [4]; 2. 1G-Holly Porter, [2]; 3. 5M-Cory Klug, [3]; 4. 68F-Tyler Seavey, [8]; 5. 721-Brendon Wiseley, [1]; 6. 00-Tristan Lee, [6]; 7. 44D-Evan Turner, [5]; 8. 10T-Brandon Thomas, [7]; (DNS) 19N-Nick O’Neal.

C-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding B-Feature

C-Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 8J-Jonathan Beason, [1]; 2. 1PW-Paul White, [9]; 3. 7AUS-Mark Cooper, [2]; 4. 17G-Dustin Golobic, [3]; 5. 4D-Robert Dalby, [14]; 6. 2W-Wyatt Burks, [15]; 7. 71WG-Weston Gorham, [8]; 8. 25P-Dylan Peterson, [13]; 9. 1C-Clayton Christensen, [5]; 10. 101-Chuck McGillivray, [7]; 11. 31J-James Burke, [10]; 12. 7RS-Merril Lamb, [6]; 13. 33K-Kyle Offill, [12]; 14. 2DG-Elliot Amdahl, [4]; 15. (DNF) 17D-Dakota Jackson, [11]; (DNS) 6M-Ray Seach.

C-Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 2S-Travis Scott, [1]; 2. 22C-Dan McCarron, [2]; 3. 46-Kenney Johnson, [3]; 4. 5X-Stevie Sussex III, [4]; 5. 22D-David Stephenson, [10]; 6. 9$-Kyle Clark, [15]; 7. 1G-Holly Porter, [16]; 8. 59-Austin Shores, [9]; 9. 14JR-Holley Hollan, [8]; 10. 9U-Doug McCune, [5]; 11. 55T-Tony Everhart, [6]; 12. 5B-Bobby Brewer, [11]; 13. 84-Phil Shapel, [12]; 14. 7CH-Kelsey Ivy, [13]; 15. 7W-Scott Walton, [14]; 16. (DNF) 56V-Matt Veatch, [7].

Qualifiers: Top 16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature

Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 51-R.J. Johnson, [1]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum, [6]; 3. 77-Alex Bright, [2]; 4. 05-Brad Loyet, [4]; 5. 51X-Austin Langenstein, [3]; 6. 9F-Zac Forster, [5]; 7. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [7]; 8. 17E-Blake Edwards, [9]; 9. 44X-Wesley Smith, [10]; 10. 88W-Dustin Weland, [8].

Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, [4]; 2. 11J-Justin Melton, [3]; 3. 7K-Justin Peck, [9]; 4. 2A-Joe Stornetta, [5]; 5. 3N-Jake Neuman, [6]; 6. 7A-Justin Allgaier, [7]; 7. 20D-Chris Dyson, [2]; 8. 82M-Steven Shebester, [1]; 9. 74J-Bill Jackson, [10]; 10. 7SS-Wade Seiler, [8].

Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 57BC-Giovanni Scelzi, [1]; 2. 67-Logan Seavey, [5]; 3. 118-Scott Evans, [2]; 4. 15J-Kyle Jones, [3]; 5. 99P-Dillon Welch, [6]; 6. 18-Tony Bruce Jr., [10]; 7. 37T-Anton Hernandez, [7]; 8. 14W-Matt Westfall, [8]; 9. 1B-Travis Rilat, [4]; 10. 97A-Austin Odell, [9].

Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 01-Kyle Larson, [6]; 2. 63D-Brad Sweet, [4]; 3. 4-Tom Harris, [7]; 4. 73K-Kyle Hirst, [1]; 5. 91A-Chris Andrews, [5]; 6. 7U-Joe B. Miller, [2]; 7. 87C-David Camfield, [8]; 8. 4A-Chad Boespflug, [9]; 9. (DNF) 91K-Kevin Bayer, [3]; (DNS) 57J-Jake Bubak.

B-Features: Top 4 advance to the A-Feature.

B-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 118-Scott Evans, [1]; 2. 7A-Justin Allgaier, [4]; 3. 17G-Dustin Golobic, [16]; 4. 87C-David Camfield, [5]; 5. 1PW-Paul White, [14]; 6. 8J-Jonathan Beason, [13]; 7. 37T-Anton Hernandez, [6]; 8. 18-Tony Bruce Jr., [3]; 9. 14W-Matt Westfall, [8]; 10. 7AUS-Mark Cooper, [15]; 11. 74J-Bill Jackson, [10]; 12. 91K-Kevin Bayer, [9]; 13. 17E-Blake Edwards, [7]; 14. 97A-Austin Odell, [12]; 15. (DNF) 9F-Zac Forster, [2]; 16. (DNF) 88W-Dustin Weland, [11].

B-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 73K-Kyle Hirst, [3]; 2. 15J-Kyle Jones, [1]; 3. 7U-Joe B. Miller, [4]; 4. 1B-Travis Rilat, [7]; 5. 5X-Stevie Sussex III, [15]; 6. 44X-Wesley Smith, [9]; 7. 51X-Austin Langenstein, [2]; 8. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [5]; 9. 22C-Dan McCarron, [14]; 10. 2S-Travis Scott, [12]; 11. 82M-Steven Shebester, [10]; 12. 4A-Chad Boespflug, [8]; 13. 20D-Chris Dyson, [6]; 14. 7SS-Wade Seiler, [11]; 15. (DNF) 46-Kenney Johnson, [13]; (DNS) 57J-Jake Bubak.

Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions X

(20 Laps): 1. 84X-Chad Boat, [1]; 2. 01-Kyle Larson, [8]; 3. 63-Tanner Thorson, [6]; 4. 24-Tracy Hines, [2]; 5. 63D-Brad Sweet, [5]; 6. 39-Michael Pickens, [12]; 7. 97K-Spencer Bayston, [7]; 8. 47X-Tim McCreadie, [3]; 9. 71G-Damion Gardner, [9]; 10. 97-Rico Abreu, [11]; 11. 71W-Christopher Bell, [18]; 12. 1R-Thomas Meseraull, [17]; 13. 47-Danny Stratton, [10]; 14. 67Z-Kasey Kahne, [13]; 15. 5-Jerry Coons Jr., [19]; 16. 05-Brad Loyet, [15]; 17. 21K-Cory Kruseman, [14]; 18. 1-Sammy Swindell, [16]; 19. (DNF) 2R-J.J. Yeley, [4].

A-Feature: Top 3 advance to Saturday’s A-Feature

(25 Laps): 1. 01-Kyle Larson, [2]; 2. 63D-Brad Sweet, [5]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, [3]; 4. 4-Tom Harris, [13]; 5. 67-Logan Seavey, [4]; 6. 57BC-Giovanni Scelzi, [12]; 7. 3N-Jake Neuman, [7]; 8. 05-Brad Loyet, [14]; 9. 118-Scott Evans, [17]; 10. 7K-Justin Peck, [6]; 11. 77-Alex Bright, [15]; 12. 7A-Justin Allgaier, [19]; 13. 7U-Joe B. Miller, [22]; 14. 51-R.J. Johnson, [11]; 15. 11J-Justin Melton, [8]; 16. 5D-Zach Daum, [1]; 17. 15J-Kyle Jones, [20]; 18. 17G-Dustin Golobic, [21]; 19. 73K-Kyle Hirst, [18]; 20. (DNF) 87C-David Camfield, [23]; 21. (DNF) 1B-Travis Rilat, [24]; 22. (DNF) 2A-Joe Stornetta, [9]; 23. (DNF) 99P-Dillon Welch, [10]; 24. (DNF) 91A-Chris Andrews, [16].

Lap Leader(s): Zach Daum 1-7; Kyle Larson 8-25; Hard Charger: Tom Harris, plus 9 laps.

Nightly Sponsors

Wednesday, Jan. 10 _ Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night

Thursday, Jan. 11 _ John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night

Friday, Jan. 12 _ Vacuworx Global Qualifying Night

Saturday, Jan. 13 _ Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions

Year _ Driver (Owner)

2017 _ Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 _ Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 _ Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 _ Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 _Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 _Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 _Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 _Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 _Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 _Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 _Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 _Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 _Tracy Hines (Wilke-Pak)

2004 _ Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 _Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 _Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 _ Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 _ Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 _ Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 _ Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 _ Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 _ Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz /Jay McKinnie)

1995 _ Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 _ Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz /Rusty Kunz)

1993 _ Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 _ Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 _ Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 _ John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 _ Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 _ Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 _ Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions _ Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010).

Trade Show _ A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show will be open to the public each day free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.