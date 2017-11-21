Roush Fenway Unveils Its Driver Development Lineup

Roush Fenway Racing will field a driver development team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) in 2018, with Ty Majeski, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe scheduled to share the company’s signature No. 60 Ford Mustang.

The project is intended to continue the progression and development of the three “Ford family” drivers and will be run by Roush Fenway in collaboration with Ford Performance and Team Penske. Roush Fenway veteran Mike Kelley, who helped guide Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to a pair of NXS championships, will serve as crew chief on the car.

“Driver development has always been part of our DNA at Roush Fenway and Jack Roush has always taken pride in providing opportunities for up-and-coming drivers,” Roush Fenway President Steve Newmark said in a statement from Concord, N.C. “All three of these drivers have exhibited a great deal of potential on and off the track and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch as they hone their skills together and grow into the next generation of champions in our sport.”

Majeski, who finished 10th in his third NXS start last Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, recently captured his fourth-consecutive ARCA Midwest Tour championship, winning six of 12 races. In 32 Late Model races this year, the Wisconsin native scored an impressive 20 wins and 29 top-three finishes. He is coming off a dominating performance in the Governor’s Cup at New Smyrna, Fla., where he won the event for the third consecutive year. Majeski also is the No. 1-ranked iRacer in the world, with over 830 wins in 1,112 starts.

At the age of 19, Cindric has compiled a diverse racing background. He has won races in rally-cross, IMSA, ARCA, the NASCAR K&N Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). As a Truck Series rookie in 2017, Cindric advanced to the Championship 4 round of the Playoffs at HMS. Cindric finished the season with eight top-five and 16 top-10 results, including a win at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

Briscoe, whose family has a rich history driving and owning Sprint Cars, scored 10 top-five and 14 top-10 results and finished sixth in the point standings in his rookie NCWTS season, including a victory in the season-finale at HMS. Briscoe won the 2016 ARCA championship in dramatic fashion, tallying six victories, leading almost 1,000 laps and distancing himself from the second-place finisher by over 500 points.

The trio will look to build upon the history of Roush Fenway’s No. 60 Ford that includes a NASCAR record 93 wins and almost 16,000 laps-led. Mark Martin was a fixture in the car during the 1990s and Carl Edwards, Greg Biffle and Chris Buescher each drove the No. 60 to NXS championships.

The No. 60 Mustang is set to run all Xfinity races in 2018, while also competing for the NXS Owners Championship. A media availability for all three drivers will be conducted after the Thanksgiving holiday.

