NHRA Season Ends With JFR In Total Control

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Tears of joy flowed freely among drag racing’s first family Sunday at Pomona Raceway, where Brittany Force and Robert Hight added to the burgeoning championship legacy of John Force Racing.

Brittany Force overhauled Steve Torrence to claim her first Top Fuel world championship while also claiming victory in the 53rd annual Auto Club NHRA Finals. In doing so, Brittany became the first daughter of 16-time Funny Car champion John Force to win an NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series title.

Brittany Force also became just the second woman to win NHRA’s Top Fuel championship and the first since Shirley Muldowney captured the third of her titles in 1982.

“That’s pretty incredible,” said Force, 31, who completed her fifth season in NHRA’s premier category. “I’m still trying to wrap my head around a Pomona win. I’ve always wanted to win here _ it’s my home track, and we have the championship. All of it, it’s still doesn’t seem real. The only reason it is real is because of all the support around me.

“I’ve watched my dad for years. I really have to give it up to him and thank him and my mom (Laurie) for all their support. They’ve always had my back every tough weekend. I’ve been beaten on hole shots countless times _ and red lights _ those are tough to come back from. But I really believed that that would make me a better driver in the end. Today is pretty great, seeing it all come back full-circle.”

Force clinched with a second-round win over Richie Crampton and added an exclamation point with a final-round victory over 2013 world champion Shawn Langdon and his Global Technologies dragster.

Earlier, Hight _ the president of JFR and John’s son-in-law _ held off 2016 world champ

Ron Capps of archrival Don Schumacher Racing to add the 2017 title to his first championship in 2009.

Brittany Force was joined as a first-time world champion by Bo Butner, who rallied to overtake Ken Black Racing teammate Greg Anderson for the Pro Stock title. Butner earned his championship with a final-round victory over top rookie contender Tanner Gray, while Tommy Johnson Jr. (Funny Car) and Andrew Hines (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also closed the season with victories.

Brittany Force was solid all day en route to beating Langdon of Kalitta Motorsports in the final for her fourth victory of the season and seventh of her career. Key to the title was Round 2, when she knocked off Crampton moments after point-leader Torrence was beaten by three-time/reigning world champ Antron Brown of Don Schumacher Racing. Force was first off the Christmas Tree and completed a 1,000-foot pass in 3.679-seconds at 328.22 mph to beat Crampton and clinch the championship.

“I’ve been carrying a gut-ache for two weeks because I’ve been wanting to get here to today,” said Force, driver of the Monster Energy dragster tuned by crew chief Brian Husen and consultant Alan Johnson. “I thought, ‘Just get me to Sunday, get me in my race car and let’s see what our team can do.’ I know my team, my crew chiefs, and I know they bring everything to the line. Then it’s my job to finish it, and we did that all day long.”

In the final opposite Langdon, Force covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.667-seconds at 330.07 mph to earn her third victory in the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Force and her team rose to the occasion during the Countdown, winning three times, posting one runner-up finish and one semifinal result. Force began the Countdown sixth in the standings but scored the most postseason points to vault into second behind Torrence. A resident of Kilgore in East Texas, Torrence began the event 20 points/one round of racing ahead of Force on a weekend featuring a special points-and-a-half payoff system.

“We’ve had an incredible day,” said Force, who was voted NHRA’s Rookie of the Year in 2013. “I still haven’t wrapped my head around what happened. It’s a dream. I don’t know if I ever thought we’d be here. To lock everything up the way we did is pretty incredible, and I have to thank Alan Johnson, Brian Husen and my entire Monster Energy team for that.”

Brittany’s championship-clinching pass found her father kneeling at the starting line, where he and wife Laurie exchanged a tearful celebratory embrace. That scene was repeated in the pit area, where Brittany was greeted by sister Courtney, a current Funny Car competitor, and sister/former Funny Car driver Ashley Force Hood.

Hight and Brittany gave JFR its 19th and 20th overall championships, respectively, for the organization based in Yorba Linda, Calif. “Oh man, I haven’t figured this out yet,” John Force said. “But just proud to see it come together. I expected it from Robert, and I saw Brittany’s lights every round, right there with the hitters. She’s still numb; she doesn’t know what happened.

“It was like a movie _ you couldn’t have written it any better. Sometimes luck’s a big part but as a team- owner, I’ve been really proud how the people have stayed together and fought together and worked together. We put the band back together, that’s what I told Jim Campbell from Chevrolet. Me and Robert work every day, and we said we’d turn it around.”

John Force, driving the PEAK Coolant & Motor Oil Chevrolet Camaro SS, added to the organization’s history by racing in the team’s 4,000th Funny Car elimination round, beating J.R. Todd in his opening match-up. “Brute” Force’s season ended in the second round when he was trailered by 2012 world champion Jack Beckman of DSR. That left plenty of time for Force to cheer on his family of teammates.

“To see Robert win it for Auto Club _ they deserved it. They’re a great partner,” Force said. “For Brittany, as a father, to watch her go through the gut-aches, I was living it with her and so was her mom, and that red light at Las Vegas really hurt her. But I told her, ‘You have to find yourself.’ And I can’t take any credit. She had a great coach in Alan Johnson, who took a girl and did what Shirley Muldowney did 35 years ago. He amazes me. They delivered for Monster a championship, and then went on and won the race.”

Torrence’s bid for his first world championship ended via Brown’s narrow 3.691-3.695-second second victory. After dominating the standings all season at the wheel of his family-owned Capco Contractors dragster, Torrence watched his season end 81 points behind Brittany Force.

“It’s very disheartening,” said Torrence, 34, the winner of eight races this season and 16 in his Top Fuel career. “You win nine races (eight tour events and the Traxxas Nitro Shootout) and can’t close the deal.

“I mean this whole NHRA deal with the welfare point system (Countdown) is just a crock of crap. I mean, you go out here and you race for 24 races and you only get to count six. Brittany got hot in the last few races and did good; you can’t take that away from them. But those guys wouldn’t even be in contention if it wasn’t for this bullshit point system they got. It is what it is, we got to play by the rules. But it really doesn’t go to show how much all those guys over there (his crew) are champions on this race team. I dropped the ball, was late on the tree (against Brown). You got to race a guy like Antron and I just messed-up.

“I feel bad for all my guys, everybody on this Capco team. They worked their butts off all year and to come this close to winning it all, well, that kinda sucks, to be honest.

“But I want to congratulate Brittany, A.J., John Force and that whole Monster team. They just played the Countdown game better than the rest of us (going to the finals five times in six races). You know, it is what it is _ but it’s still bullshit.”

Brittany Force, the No. 1 qualifier, defeated Langdon with a 1,000-foot pass in 3.668-seconds at 330.07 mph when he smoked the tires in his final round as a Top Fuel driver. Langdon will compete in Funny Car for Kalitta Motorsports in 2018.

Brittany finished the season with four wins, the first coming at the New England Nationals in Epping, N.H., on June 4. Force went on to win three events in the Countdown_ the Dodge NHRA Nationals in Reading, Pa., the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals in Ennis, Texas, and this weekend’s season-ender. She posted two runner-up finishes and two poles this season.

Hight secured his second Funny Car world championship in the first round of eliminations. Hight powered his Auto Club of Southern California Chevrolet Camaro SS to a 1,000-foot pass in 3.839-seconds at 332.51 mph to defeat Tim Wilkerson, who smoked the tires on his Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford Shelby Mustang at the starting line.

Capps, who was Hight’s nearest contender, smoked the tires on his NAPA Auto Parts Dodge Charger R/T and lost to 2015 world champ Del Worsham _ ensuring Hight the title. Hight, who began the day with an eight-point lead, finished 98 points ahead of Capps in the final standings.

“It rattled and I gave it a pedal,” said Capps, who has been runner-up for the championship five times. “I saw Del out there. I love racing him, I get up to race him. Just, I guess, it wasn’t meant to be. We had a great season with (crew chief) Rahn Tobler, (assistant crew chief) Eric Lane and our NAPA AutoCare guys. Win or lose here in Pomona is special with all these fans.”

Capps won six of 18 events during the regular season and two of six in the Countdown. Despite winning 25 Mello Yello titles this year, including the one collected Sunday by Johnson Jr., it marked the first time DSR has not won a world championship in the past four years and only the third time in the past seven seasons when it did not have a champion crowned. Those honors went to the JFR camp.

“Everybody worked their tail off and was quiet and knew they had a job to do,” said Hight, 48. “This is just huge for John Force Racing. For a couple of years, we’ve struggled but it’s such a great group. We signed a long-term deal with Auto Club and they deserve better than what we were giving them. Jimmy Prock, Chris Cunningham (co-crew chief) they got us back in the game. It’s been a long time and you want it so bad.”

Hight’s championship season featured four victories, including two wins in the summertime Western Swing and two victories during the Countdown. He earned eight No. 1 qualifiers and had two runner-up finishes. During the event in Brainerd, Minn., Hight set the Funny Car national elapsed-time record with a 3.793-second pass. In Sonoma, Calif., Hight set the national speed record with a pass at 339.87 mph.

In the Funny Car final, Johnson Jr. covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.920-seconds at 329.10 mph in his Make-A-Wish Dodge Charger R/T while Hight experienced trouble off the starting line. It was Jonson’s second win of the season, 17th of his career and second consecutive at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona.

“It’s been a very emotional year; we’ve had a tough year with the loss of Terry Chandler,” Johnson said of his team’s longtime patron. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her. She gave me the opportunity to drive after sitting out for five years. I was determined to get this win for Terry to close-out the season. Just a great day. It wasn’t an easy win. The guys did a great job.”

Johnson’s path to victory included wins against Bob Bode, the retiring Alexis DeJoria of Kalitta Motorsports and DSR teammate and No. 1 qualifier Jack Beckman. Hight took out Wilkerson, two-time world champ Matt Hagan of DSR and JFR teammate Courtney Force and won the world championship before falling to Johnson in the finals.

Butner claimed his first Pro Stock world championship by winning the event. Butner drove his Jim Butner’s Auto “Bandit” Chevrolet Camaro to a quarter-mile pass in 6.594-seconds at 210.70 mph to defeat Tanner Gray’s 6.653-second run at 208.62 mph in the Gray Motorsports Camaro. Butner earned his first career victory at the NHRA SpringNationals in Baytown, Texas, on April 23 and ended the season with five event wins and six runner-up results.

Anderson, a four-time world champion, began the weekend with a 40-point lead over Butner, who rents his Camaro engine and chassis from KB Racing. Butner took fate into his own hands when he defeated Anderson in the semifinals with a 6.551-second pass at 210.05 mph. Had Butner lost in the finals, Anderson would have won the world championship. As it played out, Butner finished seven points ahead of Anderson and his Summit Racing Equipment Camaro SS.

“It was a long season, and it was a very tough season,” said Butner, a 43-year-old native of Floyds Knobs, Ind.

“We were all bunched together all year long, but I’ll say this about the KB Racing team _ they gave me the best,” said Butner, whose teammates included Anderson and three-time/outgoing world champion Jason Line. “I probably didn’t drive the best today, but when it’s your day, it’s your day. I had the same stuff as Greg and Jason, same car, same motors, same tuners, so to me this isn’t a surprise. It was just about who went the furthest out of us three.”

KB Racing now owns eight NHRA world championships in the Factory Hot Rod class. Collectively, the team has amassed 143 Pro Stock wins for team-owners Ken and Judy Black with crew chief Rob Downing at the helm.

“Greg was one of the first ones to meet me down there at the top end,” said Butner, the 2006 Lucas Oil Comp world champion. “He is the most competitive guy, and he’s like a big brother to me. He actually told me, ‘You deserve it this year.’ That’s big coming from Greg. He’s an animal and he is so tough to beat.

“I wish people could see this team from the inside. It’s a different group of people than you could ever imagine. They took me in like family, and I would do anything for Ken Black and those guys. Me, Jason, and Greg, we’re like three brothers. Jason and I are the ones that pick on each other. He won’t root for you, but he’s happy when you win. Greg is exactly the same way. Everyone at KB Racing has been awesome, and so have the guys at Summit Racing. What a great year, and what a great team.”

Butner posted five wins this season in 11 final rounds. He also was the No. 1 qualifier five times.

“The KB team, what does that say about them?” Butner said, rhetorically. “Honestly, I rent a car and a motor and they put me in a championship. It’s just unbelievable. Thank the Lord for everything; He shined on me.”

Sunday’s race also marked the end of 2012 Pro Stock world champion Allen Johnson’s career that began in 1996. Johnson and his Marathon Petroleum/J&J Racing Dodge Dart were eliminated in the first round by two-time world champion Erica Enders and her Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Camaro. Johnson finished his career with 27 Wally trophies.

Hines won the Pro Stock Motorcycle portion of the race to continue his streak of 14 consecutive seasons with at least one victory. Hines defeated teammate and newly crowned 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series PSM world champion Eddie Krawiec with a quarter-mile pass in 6.856-seconds at 196.02 mph aboard his Screamin’ Eagle Vance & Hines Harley Davidson Street Rod. Krawiec, now a three-time world champion, ran 6.930-seconds at 177.58 mph. Krawiec clinched his latest title during qualifications on Saturday.

“It was a long season for my side of the team, but we found a way to get better throughout the season to get back to the level we expect ourselves to perform at,” said Hines, a five-time world champion. “There were plenty of long hours from the Vance & Hines team this year, and it’s really special to have a team of guys like I do that make sure we’re heading down the right path as we continue to push forward going into next year.”

Hines rode past Ryan Oehler, Joey Gladstone and 2010 world champion LE Tonglet before facing Krawiec. With the victory, Hines finished the season second in points, a distant 169 behind his H-D teammate. Krawiec defeated Lance Bonham, 2016 world champ Jerry Savoie and two-time world champion Matt Smith before falling in the final. Harley-Davidson and Suzuki riders each scored eight wins this season.

NHRA’s competitors will be honored Monday night at the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Awards Ceremony in Los Angeles. Following an 89-day offseason, the 2018 schedule will kick-off with the 58th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals Feb. 8-11 at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 53rd annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Calif. The race was the last of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and sixth-of-six in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _ 1. Brittany Force; 2. Shawn Langdon; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Steve Torrence; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Leah Pritchett; 8. Richie Crampton; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. Terry McMillen; 11. Wayne Newby; 12. Mike Salinas; 13. Troy Buff; 14. Scott Palmer; 15. Terry Haddock; 16. Shawn Reed.

Funny Car _ 1. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 2. Robert Hight; 3. Jack Beckman; 4. Courtney Force; 5. Matt Hagan; 6. John Force; 7. Alexis DeJoria; 8. Del Worsham; 9. Ron Capps; 10. J.R. Todd; 11. Tim Wilkerson; 12. Jeff Arend; 13. Jeff Diehl; 14. Bob Bode; 15. Jim Campbell; 16. Gary Densham.

Pro Stock _1. Bo Butner; 2. Tanner Gray; 3. Jason Line; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Drew Skillman; 6. Jeg Coughlin Jr.; 7. Erica Enders; 8. Brian Self; 9. Chris McGaha; 10. Alex Laughlin; 11. Matt Hartford; 12. Alan Prusiensky; 13. Shane Gray; 14. Allen Johnson; 15. Deric Kramer; 16. Kenny Delco.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Andrew Hines; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Matt Smith; 4. LE Tonglet; 5. Scotty Pollacheck; 6. Chip Ellis; 7. Jerry Savoie; 8. Joey Gladstone; 9. Angie Smith; 10. Steve Johnson; 11. Katie Sullivan; 12. Ryan Oehler; 13. Lance Bonham; 14. Freddie Camarena; 15. Karen Stoffer; 16. Hector Arana Jr.

Sunday’s final results from the 53rd annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway:

Top Fuel _Brittany Force, 3.668-seconds, 330.07 mph def. Shawn Langdon, 9.818-seconds, 89.10 mph.

Funny Car _ Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 3.920, 329.10 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 6.827, 103.71.

Pro Stock _ Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 6.554, 210.70 def. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.653, 208.62.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.856, 196.02 def. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.930, 177.58.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Shawn Cowie, 5.272, 274.72 def. Julie Nataas, 5.481, 272.50.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ John Lombardo Jr., Chevy Camaro, 5.420, 271.41 def. Annie Whiteley, Camaro, 5.417, 273.22.

Competition Eliminator _ Dan Fletcher, Chevy Cobalt, 8.022, 168.11 def. Tom Mettler, Dodge Dakota, 7.399, 183.34.

Super Stock _ Robert Cruzen, Chevy Cobalt, 9.344, 142.81 def. Jimmy DeFrank, Cobalt, 8.825, 151.70.

Stock Eliminator _ Austin Williams, Plymouth Duster, 11.080, 109.61 def. Chris Stephenson, Pontiac Firebird, 10.620, 122.56.

Super Comp _ Bobby Dye Jr., Dragster, 8.904, 167.51 def. Tanner Theobald, Dragster, 8.884, 167.45.

Super Gas _ Steve Parsons, Chevy Corvette, 9.895, 171.62 def. Mike Wiblishouser, Corvette, Foul/Red Light.

Summit Super Pro _Todd Martin, Undercover, 7.610, 174.89 def. Dale Green, American, 8.886, 173.99.

Summit Pro _ Jason Patterson, Chevy Camaro, 9.598, 135.82 def. Butch Weinreich, Dodge Dart, 11.018, 120.84.

Summit Sportsman _ Troy Johnston, Plymouth Duster, 12.005, 111.00 def. Jake Howard, Chevy S-10, 11.974, 108.98.

Summit Pro Bike _ Riley Toth, Kawasaki, 8.605, 144.09 def. Curt Spraklin, Kawasaki, 8.614, 145.88.

Final round-by-round results from the 53rd annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Richie Crampton, 3.724, 328.62 def. Terry McMillen, 3.769, 324.36; Clay Millican, 4.941, 266.16 def. Shawn Reed, 10.318, 83.93; Leah Pritchett, 3.712, 329.50 def. Scott Palmer, 7.901, 104.87; Antron Brown, 3.710, 329.91 def. Mike Salinas, 3.795, 324.90; Brittany Force, 3.688, 329.75 def. Terry Haddock, 7.913, 70.79; Steve Torrence, 3.708, 325.30 def. Troy Buff, 3.818, 316.01; Shawn Langdon, 3.725, 326.16 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.724, 328.38; Doug Kalitta, 3.684, 332.59 def. Wayne Newby, 3.786, 324.05;

QUARTERFINALS _Langdon, 3.683, 321.81 def. Pritchett, 3.714, 320.20; Brown, 3.691, 328.30 def. Torrence, 3.695, 328.46; Force, 3.679, 328.22 def. Crampton, 3.757, 323.81; Kalitta, 3.687, 330.96 def. Millican, 3.698, 328.38;

SEMIFINALS _Langdon, 3.718, 318.54 def. Kalitta, 3.703, 331.04; Force, 3.674, 326.63 def. Brown, 3.677, 329.34;

FINAL _ Force, 3.668, 330.07 def. Langdon, 9.818, 89.10.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.839, 332.51 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 9.851, 79.25; Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 4.047, 283.79 def. Bob Bode, Charger, 36.217, no speed; Courtney Force, Camaro, 4.157, 228.23 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Solara, 11.132, 84.82; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.837, 333.74 def. Jeff Arend, Chevy Monte Carlo, 10.678, 85.73; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.932, 331.45 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, Broke; Del Worsham, Camry, 4.045, 306.19 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.177, 316.52; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.872, 332.59 def. Gary Densham, Mustang, Broke/No Show; John Force, Camaro, 4.178, 232.39 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.203, 310.05;

QUARTERFINALS _ C. Force, 3.842, 331.12 def. Worsham, Broke; Hight, 3.851, 334.32 def. Hagan, 3.875, 332.18; Beckman, 3.851, 332.51 def. J. Force, 3.932, 310.98; Johnson Jr., 3.911, 329.34 def. DeJoria, 3.944, 327.90;

SEMIFINALS _ Johnson Jr., 3.890, 329.18 def. Beckman, 3.914, 327.74; Hight, 3.867, 326.48 def. C. Force, 6.229, 120.75;

FINAL _ Johnson Jr., 3.920, 329.10 def. Hight, 6.827, 103.71.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Brian Self, Chevy Camaro, 6.607, 209.36 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.554, 209.82 def. Allen Johnson, Dodge Dart, 6.979, 153.25; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.555, 210.70 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.599, 208.42; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.581, 210.57 def. Shane Gray, Camaro, 6.808, 207.53; Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.542, 211.26 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.550, 210.97 def. Deric Kramer, Dart, 9.378, 99.57; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.567, 209.36 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, 6.639, 207.72; Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.612, 208.23 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.600, 210.67;

QUARTERFINALS _Butner, 6.567, 210.08 def. Coughlin, 6.630, 209.59; Anderson, 6.567, 209.75 def. Self, 11.832, 76.23; Line, 6.561, 210.44 def. Enders, 8.367, 116.80; T. Gray, 6.559, 210.37 def. Skillman, 6.554, 211.53;

SEMIFINALS _ Butner, 6.551, 210.05 def. Anderson, 6.564, 209.92; T. Gray, 6.555, 210.87 def. Line, Foul/Red Light;

FINAL _ Butner, 6.554, 210.70 def. T. Gray, 6.653, 208.62.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.902, 191.81 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.912, 192.99; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.926, 192.71 def. Angie Smith, Buell, Foul/Red Light; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.867, 195.22 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 7.962, 123.62; Matt Smith, Victory, 6.996, 192.85 def. Hector Arana Jr., Buell, Broke; Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.831, 196.07 def. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, 7.197, 184.88; Chip Ellis, Harley-Davidson, 6.830, 197.02 def. Katie Sullivan, Suzuki, 6.962, 191.78; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.871, 197.25 def. Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.163, 182.28; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.820, 197.42 def. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 7.065, 190.30;

QUARTERFINALS _ Krawiec, 6.828, 196.42 def. Savoie, 6.921, 188.62; M. Smith, 6.858, 193.74 def. Pollacheck, 6.841, 194.21; Tonglet, 6.893, 195.31 def. Ellis, 6.867, 194.41; Hines, 6.824, 196.47 def. Gladstone, 6.991, 192.33;

SEMIFINALS _ Krawiec, 6.803, 196.56 def. M. Smith, 6.855, 195.36; Hines, 6.817, 196.02 def. Tonglet, 6.886, 195.39;

FINAL _ Hines, 6.856, 196.02 def. Krawiec, 6.930, 177.58.

Final point standings (top-10) following the 53rd annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway:

Top Fuel _1. Brittany Force, 2,690; 2. Steve Torrence, 2,609; 3. Doug Kalitta, 2,553; 4. Antron Brown, 2,508; 5. Leah Pritchett, 2,452; 6. Clay Millican, 2,419; 7. Shawn Langdon, 2,406; 8. Tony Schumacher, 2,395; 9. Terry McMillen, 2,310; 10. Scott Palmer, 2,218.

Funny Car _1. Robert Hight, 2,686; 2. Ron Capps, 2,588; 3. Courtney Force, 2,543; 4. Jack Beckman, 2,519; 5. Matt Hagan, 2,470; 6. Tommy Johnson Jr., 2,452; 7. John Force, 2,388; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 2,296; 9. J.R. Todd, 2,282; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 2,178.

Pro Stock _1. Bo Butner, 2,731; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,724; 3. Jason Line, 2,644; 4. Tanner Gray, 2,558; 5. Drew Skillman, 2,476; 6. Erica Enders, 2,367; 7. Jeg Coughlin Jr., 2,318; 8. Allen Johnson, 2,284; 9. Chris McGaha, 2,257; 10. Vincent Nobile, 2,052.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Eddie Krawiec, 2,783; 2. Andrew Hines, 2,614; 3. LE Tonglet, 2,591; 4. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,492; 5. Jerry Savoie, 2,472; 6. Matt Smith, 2,454; 7. Hector Arana Jr., 2,453; 8. Karen Stoffer, 2,301; 9. Joey Gladstone, 2,280; 10. Angie Smith, 2,258.