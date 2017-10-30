McMillen Finally Tastes Victory

Top Fuel veteran Terry McMillen picked a fine time to score his career-first NHRA victory Sunday, upsetting the playoff field during the 17th annual NHRA Toyota Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

McMillen, who made his professional debut in 2007, earned his first Wally trophy with a 1,000-foot pass in 3.870-seconds at 253.99 mph after Brittany Force fouled-out at the start. McMillen, a 53-year-old resident of Elkhart, Ind., became the 104th different Top Fuel winner in his 195th start.

“This is the stuff you dream of as a small kid,” said McMillen, driver of the AMALIE Motor Oil XTERMIGATOR dragster. “To have that opportunity to go out there and get that win is truly an amazing feeling. Hats off to my crew. This is the first time in a long time where the turn-arounds (between rounds) were really quick, and they turned around that car flawlessly. The car was really quick on the starting line, lights were good and it all just fell into place.”

McMillen, who qualified for his first Countdown to the Championship playoffs this season in the car he also owns, is ninth in the point standings led by Steve Torrence. On his way to victory, McMillen defeated Richie Crampton, Clay Millican and 2013 world champion Shawn Langdon. McMillen, whose previous best point finish was 11th in 2010 and 2016, posted his only previous final-round appearance last season.

McMillen’s car is being tuned by drag racing veteran Rob Wendland for the third consecutive season. A 50-year-old native of Kansas, Wendland previously served as crew chief for several nitro-powered cars at Don Schumacher Racing, where he earned seven victories and four poles.

Force took down Shawn Reed, Doug Kalitta and Leah Pritchett to reach the final. Force trails Torrence by 20 points _ just one round of racing _ heading into the season-ending 53rd annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at Pomona (Calif.) Raceway Nov. 9-12. That race will award points-and-a-half to each winner. Torrence’s day ended when he was trailered by Langdon, of Kalitta Motorsports, in the quarterfinals.

“Overall it was a great weekend,” said Force, driver of the Monster Energy dragster fielded by John Force Racing. “We moved closer to Torrence in points and made a final-round appearance, which is huge. The whole setup of it, the overall picture, it was a good day for us.

“It’s really tough when you red-light, especially in a final round when your car is making a killer run. It’s really tough to swallow that. But my guys have already patted me on the back and I’ve talked to (tuning consultant) Alan Johnson, I’ve talked to (crew chief) Brian Husen and I’m lucky to have a team like them because they said, ‘It’s fine. We’re a round out from the No. 1 spot, so we’ll go kill it in Pomona.’

“We’re going to Pomona with a fight. It’s not over for us; we’re going to do the best job that we can and we’re going to catch up to Torrence and we’re going to get around him.”

Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also earned victories in their respective categories at the fifth of six playoff events during the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship.

Hagan powered his Pennzoil Dodge Charger R/T to his first career victory at The Strip after a 1,000-foot run of 3.942-seconds at 329.42 mph to defeat Courtney Force’s 4.020-second pass at 320.05 mph in her Advance Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro SS. A two-time world champ, Hagan posted his fourth victory of the season and 26th of his career.

“There’s no replacement for the feeling of winning,” said Hagan, whose Don Schumacher Racing Mopar is tuned by crew chief Dickie Venables and assistant Michael Knudsen. “That’s a fix you can’t get nowhere else. My guys busted tail all day. We had a car that went down the track every run we’ve been here. I was just trying not to mess it up.”

Hagan’s route to victory included win lights against Gary Densham, 2015 world champion Del Worsham and DSR teammate/2012 world champ Jack Beckman, who qualified on-pole. Force defeated Jeff Arend, Alexis DeJoria and JFR teammate/point-leader Robert Hight before entering her third final in the Countdown.

Hight, the 2009 world champion, will take a tenuous 15-point lead into Pomona over reigning world champion Ron Capps of arch-rival Don Schumacher Racing.

Pro Stock pole-sitter Anderson wheeled to victory for the fourth time this season with a quarter-mile pass in 6.698-seconds at 204.70 mph, defeating Ken Black Racing teammate Bo Butner in the process. Anderson, a four-time world champion, secured his fifth career victory at this event and 90th of his stellar career.

Anderson sits 40 points/two rounds of racing ahead of KB Racing teammate Jason Line, the three-time/reigning world champion, heading to Pomona. Butner, a KB Racing customer, rounds out the top three.

“The ultimate scenario for us at KB Racing was to eliminate the Gray (Motorsports) team over there,” said Anderson, driver of the Summit Racing Equipment Chevrolet Camaro. “Didn’t think it would happen because they are great race car drivers, but somehow we found a way and we outlasted them today. They’re now not a part of the equation when we go to Pomona. Now we’re just going to have to go out there and settle it among ourselves.”

Anderson trailered Alan Prusiensky, Chris McGaha and Line on the way to his 11th final round appearance this season. Butner bested Shane Tucker, 2012 world champ Allen Johnson and Drew Skillman before losing to Anderson. Butner and Anderson entered a final for the fifth time, with the series tied 2-2. Butner launched first by just 0.004-seconds, but his Jim Butner’s Auto Camaro fell into tire-shake almost immediately.

“Sure, I’m disappointed,” said Butner, a four-time winner this season. “I’m here to win, don’t get me wrong. But we all sat down and had a little KB Racing pow-wow before the final and everybody was smiling. We started this year stating KB wanted to be 1-2-3, and I’m pretty sure unless a rock falls on somebody’s head that will happen, and it can be any order.

“That’s a big accomplishment because we didn’t have an edge this year. I feel like the KB team raced smarter, which I’m fortunate to be part of. It’s one thing to say something but it looks like we might really do it. I’m proud of them. This is a good team.”

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, point-leader Krawiec moved substantially closer to his fourth world championship with a victory over Hector Arana Jr. Krawiec rode his Screamin’ Eagle Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Street Rod to a quarter-mile pass in 6.924-seconds at 193.16 mph to defeat Arana Jr. aboard his Lucas Oil Buell. Krawiec scored his third career victory in this event, seventh of the season and 43rd of his career.

“My motorcycle has been a pleasure to ride,” said Krawiec, extending the momentum from his victory at the 32nd annual AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex in Ennis. “I’ve got a great group of guys behind me that make tune-up calls and make the bike as good as it is. By no means is it just one person. It’s really about the whole crew. What those guys do for me and give me the opportunity to have a bike that can win a race is really something special.” Krawiec’s tuners are H-D specialists Byron Hines and Terry Vance.

Krawiec recorded wins over John Hall, three-time world champion Angelle Sampey and Scotty Pollacheck. Krawiec has a 150-point/six-rounds-of racing lead over 2010 world champ LE Tonglet heading to Pomona. Arana Jr. rode past Katie Sullivan, Mike Berry and Tonglet to reach the final.

###

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 17th annual NHRA Toyota Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is the 23rd of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and fifth of sixth in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _ 1. Terry McMillen; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Leah Pritchett; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Tony Schumacher; 6. Steve Torrence; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Doug Kalitta; 9. Antron Brown; 10. T.J. Zizzo; 11. Scott Palmer; 12. Terry Haddock; 13. Shawn Reed; 14. Richie Crampton; 15. Mike Salinas; 16.Troy Buff.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan; 2. Courtney Force; 3. Jack Beckman; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. John Force; 7. Del Worsham; 8. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 9. Tim Wilkerson; 10. Jonnie Lindberg; 11. J.R. Todd; 12. Ron Capps; 13. Cruz Pedregon; 14. Gary Densham; 15. Jim Campbell; 16. Jeff Arend.

Pro Stock _ 1. Greg Anderson; 2. Bo Butner; 3. Jason Line; 4. Drew Skillman; 5. Tanner Gray; 6. Chris McGaha; 7. Jeg Coughlin Jr.; 8. Allen Johnson; 9. Matt Hartford; 10. Alex Laughlin; 11. Brian Self; 12. Larry Morgan; 13. Alan Prusiensky; 14. Shane Tucker; 15. Deric Kramer; 16. Erica Enders.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Eddie Krawiec; 2. Hector Arana Jr.; 3. Scotty Pollacheck; 4. LE Tonglet; 5. Andrew Hines; 6. Angelle Sampey; 7. Mike Berry; 8. Karen Stoffer; 9. Matt Smith; 10. Joey Gladstone; 11. Angie Smith; 12. John Hall; 13. Melissa Surber; 14. Jerry Savoie; 15. Hector Arana; 16. Katie Sullivan.

Sunday’s final results from the NHRA Toyota Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Top Fuel _Terry McMillen, 3.870-seconds, 253.99 mph def. Brittany Force, Foul/Red Light.

Funny Car _ Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.942, 329.42 def. Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.020, 320.05.

Pro Stock _ Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.698, 204.70 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 15.506, 36.72.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.924, 193.16 def. Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 6.949, 192.91.

Pro Modified _ Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 7.081, 138.84 def. Troy Coughlin, Chevy Corvette, Broke.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Joey Severance, 5.286, 270.16 def. Shawn Cowie, 5.402, 271.95.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Ulf Leanders, Chevy Camaro, 6.845, 198.47 def. Larry Dixon, Camaro, Foul/Centerline.

Competition Eliminator _ Greg Kamplain, Dragster, 7.021, 166.81 def. Tom Mettler, Dodge Dakota, Foul/Red Light.

Super Stock _ Ryan McClanahan, Chevy Cobalt, 10.305, 94.06 def. Darrell Dietz, Ford Mustang, Foul/Red Light.

Stock Eliminator _ Justin Lamb, Chevy Camaro, 9.831, 133.66 def. Randi Lyn Shipp, Pontiac Firebird, 10.961, 118.69.

Super Comp _ Marko Perivolaris, Dragster, 9.062, 171.58 def. Mark Potts, Dragster, 9.080, 149.31.

Super Gas _ Val Torres, Chevy Corvette, 14.673, 81.41 def. Tanner Hiatt, Corvette, Foul/Red Light.

Final round-by-round results from the NHRA Toyota Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Leah Pritchett, 3.705, 326.16 def. T.J. Zizzo, 3.752, 329.18; Terry McMillen, 3.784, 319.45 def. Richie Crampton, 8.568, 87.90; Clay Millican, 3.710, 327.11 def. Mike Salinas, 9.509, 75.99; Tony Schumacher, 3.730, 329.10 def. Troy Buff, Foul/Red Light; Steve Torrence, 3.741,328.62 def. Terry Haddock, 3.862, 305.08; Brittany Force, 3.696, 322.04 def. Shawn Reed, 3.870, 317.19; Doug Kalitta, 3.755, 327.03 def. Scott Palmer, Foul/Red Light; Shawn Langdon, 3.739,319.07 def. Antron Brown, 3.742, 325.92;

QUARTERFINALS _ Langdon, 3.795, 318.77 def. Torrence, 4.309, 222.69; McMillen, 3.786, 319.67 def. Millican, 4.972, 146.43; Pritchett, 3.754, 322.73 def. Schumacher, 3.869, 292.27; Force, 4.343, 231.83 def. Kalitta, 22.684, 56.97;

SEMIFINALS _ McMillen, 3.798, 297.02 def. Langdon, 3.893, 276.69; Force, 3.714, 329.34 def. Pritchett, 3.754, 323.81;

FINAL _ McMillen, 3.870, 253.99 def. Force, Foul /Red Light.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.915, 328.78 def. Gary Densham, Ford Mustang, 5.853, 132.26; Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 6.044, 152.85 def. Jeff Arend, Chevy Monte Carlo, 7.323, 91.04; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.922, 327.98 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.922, 327.74; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.918, 330.15 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 6.399, 104.15; Del Worsham, Toyota Camry, 4.022, 319.29 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.651, 183.82; John Force, Camaro, 4.469, 231.75 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 5.245, 142.42; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.962, 320.51 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Camry, 4.197, 254.95; Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.958, 327.27 def. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 5.282, 143.55;

QUARTERFINALS _ Hight, 3.934, 328.38 def. J. Force, 5.178, 150.95; Hagan, 3.952, 326.79 def. Worsham, 7.125, 101.10; Beckman, 3.947, 328.54 def. Johnson Jr., 8.344, 93.10; C. Force, 3.933, 330.15 def. DeJoria, 4.099, 259.96;

SEMIFINALS _ Hagan, 3.967, 329.42 def. Beckman, 7.223, 103.32; C. Force, 3.928, 331.36 def. Hight, 10.402, 83.40;

FINAL _ Hagan, 3.942, 329.42 def. C. Force, 4.020, 320.05.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.681, 206.13 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.680, 205.54; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.682, 205.07 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.692, 205.13; Allen Johnson, Dodge Dart, 6.716, 202.82 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 7.036, 163.49; Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.691, 205.29 def. Brian Self, Camaro, 6.720, 204.73; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.690, 203.46 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.786, 202.79; Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.661, 205.60 def. Deric Kramer, Dart, Foul/Red Light; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.677, 204.76 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, 6.775, 203.65; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.684, 205.13 def. Larry Morgan, Camaro, 6.744, 203.83;

QUARTERFINALS _ Butner, 6.695, 204.35 def. Johnson, 15.017, 88.22; Line, 6.694, 205.44 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.705, 205.88; Anderson, 6.687, 204.20 def. McGaha, 6.696, 206.01; Skillman, 6.698, 205.72 def. Gray, 6.693, 205.16;

SEMIFINALS _ Butner, 6.772, 192.14 def. Skillman, Foul/Red Light; Anderson, 6.716, 204.60 def. Line, 6.719, 204.60;

FINAL _ Anderson, 6.698, 204.70 def. Butner, 15.506, 36.72.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Angelle Sampey, Victory, 7.009, 188.25 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 7.044, 189.82; Mike Berry, Buell, 7.035, 189.28 def. Hector Arana, Buell, Foul/Red Light; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.987, 191.00 def. Melissa Surber, Buell, 7.021, 188.96; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 7.040, 189.84 def. Angie Smith, Buell, Foul/Red Light; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.967, 192.30 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 7.005, 190.38; Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.955, 189.39 def. Matt Smith, Victory, 6.964, 192.11; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.939, 192.85 def. John Hall, Buell, 7.009, 189.73; Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 6.947, 192.30 def. Katie Sullivan, Suzuki, Broke;

QUARTERFINALS _ Tonglet, 6.974, 193.18 def. Stoffer, 7.152, 189.34; Pollacheck, 6.924, 192.49 def. Hines, 6.974, 192.60; Arana Jr., 6.966, 192.99 def. Berry, Foul/Red Light; Krawiec, 11.547, 70.41 def. Sampey, Foul /Red Light;

SEMIFINALS _ Arana Jr., 7.061, 191.10 def. Tonglet, 7.009, 191.62; Krawiec, 6.932, 194.24 def. Pollacheck, 6.974, 190.89;

FINAL _ Krawiec, 6.924, 193.16 def. Arana Jr., 6.949, 192.91.

Point standings (top-10) following the 17th annual NHRA Toyota Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, penultimate event of the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 2,527; 2. Brittany Force, 2,507; 3. Doug Kalitta, 2,443; 4. Antron Brown, 2,392; 5. Leah Pritchett, 2,361; 6. Tony Schumacher, 2,340; 7. Clay Millican, 2,326; 8. Shawn Langdon, 2,267; 9. Terry McMillen, 2,261; 10. Scott Palmer, 2,169.

Funny Car _1. Robert Hight, 2,548; 2. Ron Capps, 2,533; 3. Courtney Force, 2,423; 4. Jack Beckman, 2,396; 5. Matt Hagan, 2,387; 6. John Force, 2,306; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr., 2,276; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 2,237; 9. J.R. Todd, 2,233; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 2,163.

Pro Stock _1. Greg Anderson, 2,597; 2. Bo Butner, 2,557; 3. Jason Line, 2,521; 4. Tanner Gray, 2,413; 5. Drew Skillman, 2,384; 6. Erica Enders, 2,286; 7. Allen Johnson, 2,235; 8. Jeg Coughlin Jr., 2,234; 9. Chris McGaha, 2,207; 10. Vincent Nobile, 2,052.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Eddie Krawiec, 2,628; 2. LE Tonglet, 2,478; 3. Andrew Hines, 2,427; 4. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,406; 5. Hector Arana Jr., 2,400; 6. Jerry Savoie, 2,393; 7. Matt Smith, 2,345; 8. Karen Stoffer, 2,252; 9. Angie Smith, 2,209; 10. Joey Gladstone, 2,200.

###

Troy Coughlin captured his third J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series title Sunday with a key quarterfinal victory over championship rival Mike Castellana at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Coughlin has raced fulltime in the series since its inception in 2010, and has finished either first or second in the points every season since 2012.

“It takes an absolute army of people to get to this point,” Coughlin said. “From Steve Petty (crew chief), Mike Rees and Kyle Pettis, to my brothers and my wife and kids, to the 400-plus associates we have at JEGS Mail Order, on through to all of our incredible partners with the race team, we all did this together. Without any of those pieces in place, this wouldn’t have happened.

“It was a struggle every race. We had some rule changes to deal with at the start of the year, then they threw some more at us late in the season. But somehow these guys kept focused and together with everyone at Proline and Fuel Tech, we figured out a way to win. This is such an exciting time for us. We’ve had an incredible run.”

Coughlin’s runnerup finish in the 17th annual NHRA Toyota Nationals served as a bonus. The goal was the championship, although it took longer to realize thanks to a change in the race-day schedule.

After beating Sidnei Frigo Saturday night, Coughlin faced a second-round match with Castellana, the only driver in the standings who had a chance to win the championship. Completing a comeback that started five races ago, Coughlin beat the man who led the points for most of the year, running the quarter-mile in 5.836-seconds at 255.29 mph to Castellana’s 5.837-second run at 249.07 mph.

“We were supposed to run Round 2 at 10 a.m. but they came to us and said they’d moved it back to 2 o’clock so we had some extra time to think about it,” said Coughlin, driver of the JEGS.com Chevrolet Corvette C7. “As the numbers indicate, it was a tough race. I had a bit of an advantage at the Christmas Tree but he edged ahead there for a bit before the turbos really kicked in and we were able to sneak by and win. What an incredible feeling.

“That’s a great team over there and if not for some of the troubles they had down the stretch we wouldn’t have caught them. But I guess the way it turned out we struggled earlier and came to life later and they did the opposite, although not by much. We have a lot of respect for that team and it means a lot to beat them.”

After clinching the title, Coughlin advanced to the semifinals and beat Harry Hruska with a 5.843-second pass at 254.04 mph to Hruska’s 5.915 at 250.46. In the final, Coughlin lost to Steve Jackson when the Corvette suffered a mechanical issue and he was forced to abort the run. Jackson won his second race of the season in his Chevrolet Camaro via a pass in 7.081-seconds at 138.84 mph.

“What an awesome win. This is my first time racing in Vegas and it’s an unbelievable experience,” Jackson said. “This is a tough class to even qualify for. To win the last race of the season is a game- changer for us. Nobody wants to eat their Thanksgiving dinner thinking about getting their butt kicked. Being a part of Bahrain 1 is very special. We’re a big family and next year is mine.”

Coughlin earned the championship, his first since 2015, on the strength of two wins, four runnerup finishes and three No. 1 qualifiers.

“We’re not sure what happened (in the final) but since we have the entire offseason to worry about whatever went wrong there, we’ll probably just throw her in the trailer,” Coughlin said. “We have so much to be thankful for and I’m feeling very fortunate to be in this position once again. What a deal.”

Final finishing order (1-16) in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series at the 17th annual NHRA Toyota Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Pro Modified _1. Steve Jackson; 2. Troy Coughlin; 3. Harry Hruska; 4. Dan Stevenson; 5. Mike Castellana; 6. Rickie Smith; 7. Jonathan Gray; 8. Shane Molinari; 9. Sidnei Frigo; 10. Steven Whiteley; 11.Danny Rowe; 12. Khalid alBalooshi; 13. Michael Biehle; 14. Bob Rahaim; 15. Jim Whiteley; 16. Mike Janis.

Final round-by-round results in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

ROUND ONE _ Harry Hruska, Chevy Camaro, 5.864, 250.64 def. Steven Whiteley, Cadillac CTS-V, 5.888, 237.46; Jonathan Gray, Camaro, 5.864, 244.96 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.940, 243.06; Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.857, 248.48 def. Mike Janis, Camaro, Broke; Shane Molinari, Pontiac Firebird, 5.882, 252.47 def. Danny Rowe, Chevy Corvette, 5.933, 243.63; Troy Coughlin, Corvette, 5.808, 255.58 def. Sidnei Frigo, Corvette, 5.868, 252.47; Rickie Smith, Camaro, 5.863, 248.39 def. Michael Biehle, Ford Mustang, 6.193, 205.57; Dan Stevenson, Camaro, 6.894, 175.43 def. Bob Rahaim, Camaro, 9.689, 96.51; Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.851, 245.36 def. Jim Whiteley, Camaro, 11.551, 111.65;

QUARTERFINALS _ Hruska, 5.848, 251.39 def. Molinari, 6.918, 162.33; Stevenson, 5.825, 256.02 def. Smith, 5.871, 245.85; Jackson, 5.837, 246.80 def. Gray, 5.989, 239.10; Coughlin, 5.836, 255.29 def. Castellana, 5.837, 249.07;

SEMIFINALS — Coughlin, 5.843, 254.04 def. Hruska, 5.915, 250.46; Jackson, 5.847, 245.81 def. Stevenson, 6.843, 153.60;

FINAL _Jackson, 7.081, 138.84 def. Coughlin, Broke.

Final point standings (top-10) following the 17th annual NHRA Toyota Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Pro Modified _1. Troy Coughlin, 912; 2. Mike Castellana, 847; 3. Steve Jackson, 716; 4. Shane Molinari, 686; 5. Sidnei Frigo, 611; 6. Jonathan Gray, 603; 7. Steven Whiteley, 602; 8. Steve Matusek, 547; 9. Rickie Smith, 494; 10. Khalid alBalooshi, 493.