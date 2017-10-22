Reutzel Top ASCS Field In Texas

RacinToday.com

The 44th annual Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals concluded Saturday night in Mesquite, Texas, with a first-time winner. Aaron Reutzel battled to the front of the famed dirt half-mile in his Dissolvalloy No. 87 to win the 30-lap American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network A-Main.

With Sam Hafertepe Jr. on his back bumper from Lap 19 on, Blake Hahn held off the current point-leader to finish second. Hafertepe placed third and was followed by Matt Covington with Wayne Johnson rounding out the top-five. John Carney II was sixth with Johnny Herrera rebounding from an expired engine on Friday to place seventh. Travis Rilat, Harli White and Skylar Gee completed the top-10.

An overall field of 33 drivers participated in the 44th annual Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals and Lanny Edwards Memorial. Saturday’s heat race winners included Herrera, Chance Morton, White and Gee. The B-Feature was topped by Alex Sewell, the night’s CP-Carrillo Hard Charger.

The series will head north to Sapulpa, Okla., for the John Christner Trucking Fall Fling presented by Emmett Hahn on Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28 at Creek County Speedway. The two-day program will be preceded by an open practice on Thursday, Oct. 26. More information on the event can be found online at http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co.

Heat Races (Top-12 in Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [1]; 2. 1-Travis Rilat, [6]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [7]; 4. 17-Channin Tankersley, [2]; 5. 23-Seth Bergman, [4]; 6. 77X-Alex Hill, [5]; 7. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [3].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7M-Chance Morton, [2]; 2. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr., [1]; 3. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [3]; 4. 07-Michael Bookout, [4]; 5. 44M-Chris Martin, [6]; 6. 55-Brad Queen, [5]; 7. 05M-Charles McManus, [7].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17W-Harli White, [1]; 2. 45-Martin Edwards, [2]; 3. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek, [4]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell, [5]; 5. 26M-Fred Mattox, [3]; 6. 12W-Dale Wester, [6]; 7. (DNF) 1J-Danny Jennings, [7].

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Skylar Gee, [1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, [4]; 3. 22X-Justin Henderson, [2]; 4. 84-Scott Bogucki, [3]; 5. 26-Dalton Steed, [7]; 6. 14-Shawn Bloomquist, [6]; 7. 44-Jared Sewell, [5].

BMRS B-Main (Top 6 advance to the A-Feature)

B-Feature (12 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell, [1]; 2. 84-Scott Bogucki, [4]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman, [7]; 4. 44M-Chris Martin, [5]; 5. 17-Channin Tankersley, [6]; 6. 12W-Dale Wester, [9]; 7. 14-Shawn Bloomquist, [10]; 8. 26-Dalton Steed, [2]; 9. 77X-Alex Hill, [11]; 10. 44-Jared Sewell, [15]; 11. 07-Michael Bookout, [3]; 12. 05M-Charles McManus, [13]; 13. (DNF) 2X-Tucker Doughty, [14]; 14. (DNF) 26M-Fred Mattox, [8]; 15. (DNF) 55-Brad Queen, [12]; (DNS) 1J-Danny Jennings.

Protect the Harvest A-Feature

A-Feature (30 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, [5]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, [1]; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., [3]; 4. 95-Matt Covington, [2]; 5. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [8]; 6. 224-John Carney II, [4]; 7. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [9]; 8. 1-Travis Rilat, [6]; 9. 17W-Harli White, [10]; 10. 99-Skylar Gee, [11]; 11. 8-Alex Sewell, [17]; 12. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek, [14]; 13. 7M-Chance Morton, [7]; 14. 23-Seth Bergman, [19]; 15. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr., [13]; 16. 17-Channin Tankersley, [21]; 17. 22X-Justin Henderson, [16]; 18. 84-Scott Bogucki, [18]; 19. 44M-Chris Martin, [20]; 20. 12W-Dale Wester, [22]; 21. (DNF) 99X-Dalton Stevens, [15]; 22. (DNF) 45-Martin Edwards, [12]; 23. (DNF) 44-Jared Sewell, [23].

Lap Leader(s): Blake Hahn 1-17; Aaron Reutzel 18-30

CP-Carrillo Hard Charger: Alex Sewell plus-6

FSR High Point Driver: Travis Rilat

Provisional(s): Jared Sewell (Regional)

Year To-Date/2017 Lucas Oil ASCS A-Main Winner(s)

Sam Hafertepe, Jr.: 15 (3/17 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/18 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 4/7 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/8 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/15 – Missouri State Fair Speedway; 6/13 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 6/14 – Lawton Speedway; 6/23 – Skagit Speedway; 6/24 – Skagit Speedway; 7/14 – Black Hills Speedway; 8/20 – Missouri State Fair Speedway; 8/27 – Smoky Mountain Speedway; 9/2 – Jackson Motorplex; 9/23 – Lucas Oil Speedway; 9/30 – I-80 Speedway).

Aaron Reutzel: 6 (5/11 – Lakeside Speedway; 6/15 – Creek County Speedway; 6/17 – Lucas Oil Speedway; 6/22 – Skagit Speedway; 7/15 – Black Hills Speedway; 10/21 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway).

Wayne Johnson: 2 (7/7 – Gallatin Speedway; 7/8 – Gallatin Speedway).

Sammy Swindell: 3 (9/21 – Lucas Oil Speedway; 9/22 – Lucas Oil Speedway; 10/7 – El Paso County Raceway).

Jake Bubak: 1 (6/9 – West Texas Raceway).

Kyle Bellm: 1(6/10 – Route 66 Motor Speedway).

Brian Brown: 1 (6/16 – Randolph County Raceway).

Matt Covington: 1 (6/30 – Grays Harbor Raceway).

Roger Crockett : 1 (7/1 – Grays Harbor Raceway).

Terry McCarl: 1 (7/29 – Knoxville Raceway).

Gregg Bakker: 1 (7/30 – Mason City Motor Speedway).

Tim Shaffer: 1 (8/3 – Knoxville Raceway).

Greg Hodnett: 1 (8/4 – Knoxville Raceway).

Clint Garner: 1 (8/5 – Knoxville Raceway).

Tim Crawley: 1 (8/24 – Riverside International Speedway).

John Carney II: 1 (10/20 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway).

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS Driver Standings (Top-10): 1, Sam Hafertepe Jr, 4,965; 2, Aaron Reutzel 4,560; 3,Wayne Johnson 4,477; 4, Matt Covington 4,465; 5, Johnny Herrera 4,381; 6, Seth Bergman 4,316; 7, Blake Hahn 4,250; 8, Skylar Gee 3,900; 9, Harli White 3,453; 10, Josh Baughman 1,855.