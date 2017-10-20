Truex Jr. Drives To Pole At ‘Home’ Kansas Track

RacinToday.com

Kansas Speedway can sort of, kind of, in a way be considered Furniture Row Racing’s home track as it sit just down Interstate 70 from Denver, Colo. Well, 600 miles or so down the I-70 but, hey, everybody has to have a place to call home.

On Friday, FRR’s Martin Truex Jr. delighted the “home folks” by winning the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Kansas. It’s a pole that follows his win at the Kansas 1.5-mile oval last May.

Truex turned a qualifying lap at 188.029 mph in his Furniture Row Racing Toyota on Friday to get that pole.

The pole at Kansas also gives Truex first pit selection next week at Martinsville.

“I would say it’s probably the biggest advantage of any track we go to, to have it there. We’ve already been working hard on Martinsville and that’s certainly going to help us,” he said.

Kevin Harvick will start second after driving his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford around the 1.5-mile track at 187.682 mph.

“I think every time that we come here it feels good based on the fact that we’ve run so well here and qualified well and today the same result,” Harvick said. “Obviously, you always want to qualify first but I knowing everything on the line for pit stall selection for this week and next week is definitely a good day. We can definitely race from there.

“I think we hopefully have a car that can be capable of staying up there and hopefully having a chance to win the race at the end. It’s a good start to the weekend. That’s half the battle when you’re trying to collect stage points in the first stage and get pit stall selection and try and gain all the advantages that you can on Friday and that’s something that our team did a good job at this year. I feel like our cars are a lot faster from the beginning of the year on the mile-and-a-half race tracks and we’re on the game. It’s been a fun few weeks.”

Ryan Blaney, Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin round out the top five in the final race of the Round of 12.

The No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. did not advance beyond the first round of qualifying, the only NASCAR Playoffs driver who finished outside the top 24. Stenhouse will start 25th.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who currently leads Kyle Busch by seven points for the final spot in the Round of 8, and will start 13th after missing the final round by .020 seconds. Playoff driver Jamie McMurray qualified ninth in the fastest Chevrolet.

Playoff drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will start 14th and 15th, respectively. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the only Playoff driver who failed to make the second round, will take the green flag from 25th.

###

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kansas

Friday, October 20, 2017