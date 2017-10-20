Truex Jr. Drives To Pole At ‘Home’ Kansas Track
Kansas Speedway can sort of, kind of, in a way be considered Furniture Row Racing’s home track as it sit just down Interstate 70 from Denver, Colo. Well, 600 miles or so down the I-70 but, hey, everybody has to have a place to call home.
On Friday, FRR’s Martin Truex Jr. delighted the “home folks” by winning the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Kansas. It’s a pole that follows his win at the Kansas 1.5-mile oval last May.
Truex turned a qualifying lap at 188.029 mph in his Furniture Row Racing Toyota on Friday to get that pole.
The pole at Kansas also gives Truex first pit selection next week at Martinsville.
“I would say it’s probably the biggest advantage of any track we go to, to have it there. We’ve already been working hard on Martinsville and that’s certainly going to help us,” he said.
Kevin Harvick will start second after driving his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford around the 1.5-mile track at 187.682 mph.
“I think every time that we come here it feels good based on the fact that we’ve run so well here and qualified well and today the same result,” Harvick said. “Obviously, you always want to qualify first but I knowing everything on the line for pit stall selection for this week and next week is definitely a good day. We can definitely race from there.
“I think we hopefully have a car that can be capable of staying up there and hopefully having a chance to win the race at the end. It’s a good start to the weekend. That’s half the battle when you’re trying to collect stage points in the first stage and get pit stall selection and try and gain all the advantages that you can on Friday and that’s something that our team did a good job at this year. I feel like our cars are a lot faster from the beginning of the year on the mile-and-a-half race tracks and we’re on the game. It’s been a fun few weeks.”
Ryan Blaney, Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin round out the top five in the final race of the Round of 12.
The No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. did not advance beyond the first round of qualifying, the only NASCAR Playoffs driver who finished outside the top 24. Stenhouse will start 25th.
Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who currently leads Kyle Busch by seven points for the final spot in the Round of 8, and will start 13th after missing the final round by .020 seconds. Playoff driver Jamie McMurray qualified ninth in the fastest Chevrolet.
Playoff drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will start 14th and 15th, respectively. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the only Playoff driver who failed to make the second round, will take the green flag from 25th.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Hollywood Casino 400
Kansas Speedway
Kansas City, Kansas
Friday, October 20, 2017
- (78) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota, 188.029 mph.
- (4) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, 187.682 mph.
- (21) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 187.617 mph.
- (20) Matt Kenseth (P), Toyota, 187.604 mph.
- (11) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 187.461 mph.
- (19) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 186.909 mph.
- (77) Erik Jones #, Toyota, 186.716 mph.
- (18) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 186.329 mph.
- (1) Jamie McMurray (P), Chevrolet, 185.637 mph.
- (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 185.599 mph.
- (2) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford, 184.849 mph.
- (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 184.093 mph.
- (48) Jimmie Johnson (P), Chevrolet, 185.957 mph.
- (42) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 185.880 mph.
- (24) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, 185.765 mph.
- (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 185.274 mph.
- (95) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 185.185 mph.
- (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 184.976 mph.
- (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 184.970 mph.
- (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 184.824 mph.
- (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 184.679 mph.
- (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 184.533 mph.
- (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 184.496 mph.
- (27) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 184.212 mph.
- (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P), Ford, 183.542 mph.
- (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 183.492 mph.
- (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 182.723 mph.
- (38) David Ragan, Ford, 182.088 mph.
- (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 182.063 mph.
- (13) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, 181.928 mph.
- (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 181.830 mph.
- (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 179.146 mph.
- (83) Brett Moffitt(i), Toyota, 179.110 mph.
- (55) Gray Gaulding #, Toyota, 178.660 mph.
- (23) Corey LaJoie #, Toyota, 178.601 mph.
- (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 178.542 mph.
- (51) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, 177.667 mph.
- (15) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 177.369 mph.
- (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 176.875 mph.
- (00) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, 0.000 mph.