Junior Earns First Talladega Pole In Last Start

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Saturday, almost performing as scripted for his last season of full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing, won the pole for Sunday’s race at the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway.

It was his first pole at NASCAR’s biggest track and one associated with the Earnhardt family.

Earnhardt laid down a lap 50.256 seconds (190.544 mph) in the final round of single-car qualifying at a track where he has won six times.

Earnhardt had no poles to show for his previous 34 attempts at Talladega, but a day after proudly driving the No. 2 Rod Osterlund Chevrolet his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., piloted to his first series championship in 1980, Earnhardt Jr. got his pole.

Earnhardt beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott (190.412 mph), a Playoff contender, for the top starting spot by .035 seconds.

“We’ve been fighting our teammate Chase and his group for poles at these tracks for a long time, and it’s been a lot of fun to be honest with you, how these two teams have pushed and elevated each other,” Earnhardt said. “Really, all the credit for getting a pole at a place like this goes to the team and goes to the car and the guys that work on it, the engine, the body men; we’ve got an amazing staff back at Charlotte that builds some awesome stuff.

“I just hold the wheel straight and try not to bounce into the apron, but get as close to it as you can and make sure you run a clean lap. But there ain’t much to it as a driver… This place has meant a lot to me. It’s awesome to hear those fans happy for us, and hopefully we’re going to give them a lot more to cheer about before this weekend is over.”

When he climbed from the car, the crowd erupted again.

“I got chills,” Earnhardt said.

Joey Logano (190.374 mph) qualified third, followed by Kurt Busch (190.268 mph) and Playoff driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (190.170 mph), who is trying for his third straight victory on a restrictor-plate track. It was Stenhouse who denied Earnhardt a Talladega pole in May.

“I was hoping we’d get another pole, and I think it would have been cool to knock him off the pole again, but obviously this shows our Ford is still fast,” said Stenhouse, one of seven Ford drivers who qualified in the top 10.

“We’ve got speed in it, and it felt good yesterday drafting with all of our other Ford teammates. The biggest thing is we have a starting spot up front, and that’s really all we need. We’re in a good spot because we can see the front.”

Chevrolets and Fords dominated Saturday’s time trials. Daniel Suarez qualified 14th in the fastest Toyota, and Denny Hamlin in 15th was the top Playoff driver in a Camry.

“Thought we had a pretty good race car yesterday in practice,” said Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch, who will start 16th. “We did some practice runs with our teammates – all of our Toyota guys and a couple other guys kind of jumped in there as well.

“We were fine, and I was hoping we would be able to show top-12 speed today, but we’ll worry about tomorrow now.”

###

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Alabama 500

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Alabama

Saturday, October 14, 2017