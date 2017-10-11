Furniture Row To Downsize

Furniture Row Racing announced on Wednesday that it will return to being a one-car operation in 2018.

A press release issued by the team said, “As Furniture Row Racing looks ahead to the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series season, the Denver, Colo. based team is not planning to field the No. 77 Toyota as a second car entry. It is our organization’s goal to operate a two-car team in the future and we will continue to seek sponsorship funding for the No. 77. Our 100 percent focus for next season will be on the No 78 Toyota Camry, which will be driven by Martin Truex Jr.”

The team became a two-car operation this year with the hiring of Erik Jones to drive the No. 77.

Through 30 races this season, Jones has won one pole but no races – that coming at Bristol seven races ago.

In that race, Jones finished second – his best finish of the season. In all, he has 12 top-10 finishes.

Teammate Truex has six wins this year and 21 top-10s and remains in the Cup Playoffs.

Jones is headed to Joe Gibbs Racing, a sister program to Furniture Row, to take the seat being vacated by veteran Matt Kenseth.