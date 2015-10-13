NHRA Downsizing Pro Stock

NHRA’s Pro Stock Car category, which will compete at all 24 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series events in 2018, will feature eight-car fields at nine selected national events and traditional 16-car fields at the other 15 races.

The NHRA said the change in field size is intended to elevate competition and spark renewed interest in the “Factory Hot Rod” category, specifically bringing more exciting qualifying to events historically drawing fewer entries. The eight-car fields will run at the following national events: Baytown, Texas, near Houston; Heartland Park Topeka; Epping, N.H.; Englishtown, N.J.; Bristol, Tenn.; Morrison, Colo., near Denver; Sonoma, Calif.; Kent, Wash., near Seattle and Brainerd, Minn.

NHRA says it has been working closely with Pro Stock teams for several years on initiatives designed to improve fan engagement and interest. Changes have included switching to fuel injection; facing cars forward in the pits so fans can see the teams work on their engines, holding burnout contests and more.

“We hope this change in field size at selected events will help increase excitement and fan interest,” NHRA president Peter Clifford said in a statement from the sanctioning body’s headquarters in Glendora, Calif.

NHRA will continue to work with Pro Stock teams and manufacturers this year, carefully evaluating key metrics and supporting targeted initiatives by the teams to generate interest.

Alexis DeJoria Racing’s annual “Free Mammograms for the Fans” program has provided more than 440 mammography screenings since 2013. Now in its fifth year, the Funny Car driver’s program is on-track to reach a major milestone in soon _ 500 free screenings.

Support from The Patrón Spirits Company, Toyota, Global Electronic Technology and Kalitta Motorsports has enabled ADR to once again partner with Baylor Health and Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) and bring their mobile mammography units (mammovans) to the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals and the NHRA Toyota Nationals. Both events are included in the second half of the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

With an event ticket, women 40-and-older attending the FallNats at Texas Motorplex in Ennis or the race at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway can opt to receive a free mammogram _regardless of health insurance status. Multiple sources cite lack of health insurance, high out-of-pocket cost and lack of access to care as the primary reasons women forego this important yearly screening.

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately one in eight women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime.

At age 59, Donna Wright elected to undergo her first mammography screening while attending the 2016 AAA Texas FallNationals. “I have always considered myself to be a healthy person, so I never saw any need to get screened,” Wright said. “But the weather was not that great, the races were delayed, Baylor was there and it was free so I thought, ‘What the heck. I’ll do it.’^”

Shortly after, Wright received her results in the mail and was stunned to find she was now part of the statistics. But because she was diagnosed early, her surgeon told her she “won the lottery” and was able to make a full recovery.

DeJoria, whose Tequila Patrón Toyota Camry Funny Car will be decked-out with bright pink accents in honor of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month, encourages other women to follow Wright’s lead.

“Early detection is key. Don’t wait and don’t be shy, ladies. Come out to the Dallas and Las Vegas events and take advantage of this opportunity.

“We’re so honored and grateful to be working with these amazing organizations and to be able to use our platform in the greater good for the fight against this horrible epidemic.”

Women interested in receiving a free screening while at the Ennis or Las Vegas races do not need a referral or to make an appointment. Mammograms will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Baylor Health’s mammovan will be on-site at The Plex from Oct. 13-15. NVHC’s mobile unit will be at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from Oct. 27-29.