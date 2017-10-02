Torrence Blows Through Gateway

Steve Torrence could not stop his Top Fuel dragster Friday at Gateway Motorsports Park. No competitor could stop Torrence on Sunday, as the Texan ended up parked in Victory Circle after the sixth annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals in Madison, Ill.

Torrence defeated Doug Kalitta in a final round decided by just 0.008-seconds at the facility near St. Louis, extending his point lead from one round of racing (20 points) to two rounds at the midpoint of the NHRA’s six-event Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Torrence powered to victory with a 1,000-foot pass in 3.684-seconds at 329.34 mph in his Capco Contractors/Torrence Racing dragster to take down Kalitta’s 3.698-second run at 331.28 mph in the Mac Tools dragster fielded by Kalitta Motorsports. With his eighth victory of 2017, Torrence has doubled his career total to 16 Wally trophies.

“We’re leaving here with a bigger point-lead and (another) trophy but there’s a lot more racing ahead,” said Torrence, now sporting a 42-point advantage (2,376-2,334) over Kalitta. “You can’t breathe easy with guys like Doug, Brittany (Force) and Antron (Brown) right behind you. So, we’re gonna celebrate this one, go home and do a little pipeline business and then start getting ready for Dallas.”

Round 4 of the Countdown _ the 32nd annual AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals _ is scheduled for Oct. 12-15 at Billy Meyer’s Texas Motorplex in Ennis. The all-concrete Plex rates as home territory for Torrence, a resident of Kilgore in West Texas.

“We’re not going to do anything different,” said Torrence, whose car is tuned by Richard Hogan and Bobby Lagana Jr. “We got here by doing what we do and doing it ourselves. That’s our game plan. We know that to win this championship we’re going to have to fight for every little point because it could come down to one or two points at the end.”

Ron Capps (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), and LE Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also emerged victorious in their respective categories Sunday. However, Torrence’s weekend began with an uncharacteristic mechanical problem. At the end of the burnout before Friday night’s scheduled qualifying run, a broken brake rotor denied Torrence a pass in what were the best conditions of the weekend.

Torrence eventually qualified seventh and went on to defeat 2013 world champion Shawn Langdon, Leah Pritchett and three-time/reigning world champ Brown on the way to his 11th final round this season. Kalitta qualified in the No. 2 position and defeated Scott Palmer, Brittany Force and Dom Lagana as he reached his third final of the season.

Sunday’s win was especially gratifying for Torrence, a former Top Alcohol Dragster world champion (2005) who finished third in the final Top Fuel standings last season. In every round Sunday he trailered a car fielded by one of the sport’s two premier Top Fuel teams _ two Don Schumacher Racing entries and two Kalitta Motorsports entries.

The win over Brown was particularly satisfying, as Torrence was only 1-20 against the DSR ace entering the 2017 season. With Sunday’s win, Torrence improved to 5-3 for the season and 6-23 overall.

Capps, the reigning Funny Car world champion, eliminated rookie Jonnie Lindberg with a 1,000-foot pass in 3.879-seconds at 331.53 mph to secure a category-best eighth victory on the season and 58th of his career. Capps maintained the point lead in pursuit of back-to-back world championships.

“The toughest cars in the Countdown are the ones that didn’t make the Countdown,” said Capps, whose Charger R/T is tuned by Rahn Tobler and assistant Eric Lane. “We saw that today with Lindberg and Alexis’ (DeJoria) car. We fear them moreso than we do a lot of the Countdown cars because you’re trying to race smart. We’re just trying to get as many points as we can get.”

Capps, of Don Schumacher Racing, entered Sunday as the No. 3 qualifier and defeated Jim Campbell, teammate/2012 world champ Jack Beckman and 16-time world champion John Force en route to his 11th final round of the year. Lindberg qualified fifth and was victorious against Tim Wilkerson, DeJoria and No. 1 qualifier Robert Hight, the 2009 world champ from John Force Racing.

Capps’ win extended his point lead to 46 heading into The Plex, historically a tuning playground for Tobler. “It was big for Tobler to really show that he can run in the cool conditions,” Capps said. “The season-ending race (at Pomona, Calif.) is points-and-half and the conditions will be cool after the time change (to Standard Time). It’s going to be stout at Pomona. We know that. So we have to be able to run with those guys there.”

In Pro Stock, Anderson drove to victory with a quarter-mile run in 6.571-seconds at 210.73 mph in his red Summit Racing Equipment Chevy Camaro to defeat Ken Black Racing teammate Jason Line’s 6.545 at 211.26. Anderson’s holeshot computed to about 12 inches at the finish line after cutting an 0.030-second light.

Anderson, who is Line’s KB Racing teammate, locked down his third victory of the season and 89th of his career. With the win, Anderson took over the point lead from KB Racing teammate Bo Butner in search of a fifth world championship.

“It’s hard to win out here,” said Anderson, the runnerup in the previous three races. “I knew I was in deep in the final and knew it was going to take a stroke of luck, to be honest with you, to win it. I’d had a great race car but didn’t have the total package. It’s been an up and down kind of year but you have to peak going into the playoffs and obviously I have.”

Anderson qualified on-pole and posted victories Sunday over Dave River, Larry Morgan and Brian Self before reaching his 10th final round of 2017. Line, the three-time/reigning world champion, earned the third spot in qualifying and defeated Alan Prusiensky, Deric Kramer and teammate Butner on the way to his second final round of the season.

“You couldn’t draw it up any better. Just a dream weekend,” said Anderson, who reached the final round for the 148th time in his 425-race career. “We gained a lot of points against some tough competition. Two Summit Chevys in the final round. It doesn’t get any better.”

Tonglet collected the Pro Stock Motorcycle victory with a quarter-mile pass in 6.792-seconds at 197.91 mph aboard his Nitro Fish Racing Suzuki to trailer No. 1 qualifier Andrew Hines aboard his Screamin’ Eagle Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Street Rod in the final. Tonglet earned his sixth Wally of the season and 16th of his career.

“You’ve just got to stay calm and go rounds,” said Tonglet, the 2010 world champion. “This is make or break for us. We felt that if we lost this race that our championship hunt was over. We just haven’t been qualifying that great, but Tim (Kulungian, crew chief) figures it out by Sunday and it just hauls butt and we’re able to get round-wins.”

Tonglet qualified seventh before taking down Joey Gladstone, three-time world champion Eddie Krawiec and two-time world champ Matt Smith en route to the final. Hines, a five-time world champ, defeated Andrew Rawlings, Kate Stoffer and Scotty Pollacheck as he finished as runnerup during only his third final round appearance of the season.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the sixth annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill. The race was the 21st of 24 events on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule and third of six during the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Dom Lagana; 5. Tony Schumacher; 6. Brittany Force; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Leah Pritchett; 9. Scott Palmer; 10. Pat Dakin; 11. Ashley Sanford; 12. Shawn Langdon; 13. Terry McMillen; 14. Kyle Wurtzel; 15. Richie Crampton; 16. Troy Buff.

Funny Car _1. Ron Capps; 2. Jonnie Lindberg; 3. Robert Hight; 4. John Force; 5. Courtney Force; 6. Jack Beckman; 7. Alexis DeJoria; 8. Matt Hagan; 9. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. J.R. Todd; 12. Del Worsham; 13. Tim Wilkerson; 14. Brian Stewart; 15. Jim Campbell; 16. Dale Creasy Jr.

Pro Stock _1. Greg Anderson; 2. Jason Line; 3. Bo Butner; 4. Brian Self; 5. Chris McGaha; 6. Deric Kramer; 7. Erica Enders; 8. Larry Morgan; 9. Tanner Gray; 10. Allen Johnson; 11. Alex Laughlin; 12. Jeg Coughlin Jr.; 13. Drew Skillman; 14. Mark Hogan; 15. Alan Prusiensky; 16. Dave River.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. LE Tonglet; 2. Andrew Hines; 3. Scotty Pollacheck; 4. Matt Smith; 5. Jerry Savoie; 6. Eddie Krawiec; 7. Karen Stoffer; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Hector Arana Jr.; 10. Joey Gladstone; 11. Steve Johnson; 12. Mike Berry; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. Marc Ingwersen; 15. David Hope; 16. Andrew Rawlings.

Sunday’s final results from the sixth annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals:

Top Fuel _Steve Torrence, 3.684-seconds, 329.34 mph def. Doug Kalitta, 3.698-seconds, 331.28 mph.

Funny Car _ Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.879, 331.53 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Toyota Camry, 3.904, 326.87.

Pro Stock _ Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.571, 210.73 def. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.545, 211.26.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.792, 197.91 def. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.790, 197.94.

Pro Modified _ Troy Coughlin, Chevy Corvette, 5.792, 257.24 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Chevy Camaro, 5.850, 250.09.

Competition Eliminator _ Shaun Vincent, Chevy S-10, 8.747, 119.70 def. David Billingsley, Chevy Camaro, Foul /Red Light.

Super Stock _ Slate Cummings, Chevy Cavalier, 9.339, 130.82 def. Tyler Wudarczyk, Chevy Camaro, 10.139, 120.20.

Stock Eliminator _Tyler Wudarczyk, Chevy Camaro, 10.395, 110.42 def. Matt Lund, Pontiac Firebird, 10.290, 127.62.

Super Comp _ Tommy Phillips, Dragster, 8.915, 168.81 def. Ryan Herem, Dragster, 8.890, 167.97.

Super Gas _ Dwight Nuest, Dodge Rampage, 9.921, 149.81 def. Randy Shipp, Chevy Camaro, 9.924, 145.80.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com _ Danny Nelson, Dragster, 6.036, 232.31 def. Mike Coughlin, Dragster, 6.031, 221.92.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com _ Rich Smith, Chevy Camaro, 6.725, 188.31 def. Tom Schmidt, Chevy Corvette, 8.298, 132.15.

Factory Stock Showdown _ Peter Gasko Jr., Chevy Camaro, 8.162, 167.03 def. Kevin Skinner, Ford Mustang, 8.243, 161.57.

Final round-by-round results from the sixth annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Dom Lagana, 3.727, 325.69 def. Richie Crampton, 9.662, 85.00; Clay Millican, 3.664, 328.06 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 5.096, 136.69; Leah Pritchett, 3.672, 332.75 def. Ashley Sanford, 3.919, 277.37; Tony Schumacher, 3.693, 324.75 def. Troy Buff, 11.054, 42.55; Doug Kalitta, 3.845, 275.34 def. Scott Palmer, 3.827, 306.74; Brittany Force, 3.644, 332.26 def. Pat Dakin, 3.870, 270.16; Antron Brown, 3.721, 328.94 def. Terry McMillen, 4.332, 186.56; Steve Torrence, 3.675, 329.58 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.960, 272.06;

QUARTERFINALS _ Lagana, 3.730, 326.87 def. Millican, 5.129, 141.09; Brown, 3.692, 331.12 def. Schumacher, 4.218, 208.26; Torrence, 3.678, 330.80 def. Pritchett, 8.484, 67.26; Kalitta, 3.717, 329.83 def. Force, 4.250, 231.83;

SEMIFINALS _ Kalitta, 3.718, 330.23 def. Lagana, 3.760, 326.24; Torrence, 3.689, 330.72 def. Brown, 3.711, 331.12;

FINAL _Torrence, 3.684, 329.34 def. Kalitta, 3.698, 331.28.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.908, 328.70 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, Foul/Red Light; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 5.566, 228.58 def. Brian Stewart, Ford Mustang, 8.104, 126.60; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.872, 336.57 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, Broke; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.886, 329.34 def. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.063, 296.31; Jonnie Lindberg, Camry, 3.942, 326.48 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 6.894, 143.63; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.850, 333.49 def. Del Worsham, Camry, 5.167, 153.11; Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.884, 334.32 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.321, 270.21; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.838, 334.73 def. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.940, 324.90;

QUARTERFINALS _ J. Force, 3.913, 330.88 def. C. Force, 3.888, 328.30; Hight, 3.919, 330.31 def. Hagan, 4.253, 216.17; Capps, 3.885, 328.86 def. Beckman, 3.895, 332.34; Lindberg, 3.870, 330.96 def. DeJoria, 3.939, 325.45;

SEMIFINALS _ Lindberg, 3.898, 331.20 def. Hight, 3.943, 331.20; Capps, 3.905, 329.91 def. J. Force, 3.962, 274.33;

FINAL _ Capps, 3.879, 331.53 def. Lindberg, 3.904, 326.87.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Larry Morgan, Chevy Camaro, 6.555, 210.83 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.572, 210.87; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.566, 211.46 def. Allen Johnson, Dodge Dart, 6.571, 210.24; Deric Kramer, Dart, 6.594, 209.36 def. Tanner Gray, Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Brian Self, Camaro, 6.619, 209.62 def. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.740, 179.30; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.542, 211.93 def. Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.576, 210.64; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.515, 212.36 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, Foul/Red Light; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.521, 211.76 def. Dave River, Chevy Cobalt, Foul/Red Light; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.522, 212.13 def. Mark Hogan, Pontiac GXP, 13.460, 63.49;

QUARTERFINALS _ Self, 6.590, 208.71 def. McGaha, 6.559, 211.43; Butner, 6.561, 211.66 def. Enders, 8.408, 117.33; Anderson, 6.562, 210.64 def. Morgan, Broke; Line, 6.556, 210.90 def. Kramer, 6.616, 209.17;

SEMIFINALS _ Anderson, 6.575, 209.75 def. Self, 6.839, 206.86; Line, 6.578, 210.70 def. Butner, 6.560, 210.57;

FINAL _ Anderson, 6.571, 210.73 def. Line, 6.545, 211.26.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.817, 196.39 def. Marc Ingwersen, Buell, 7.067, 190.73; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.840, 194.13 def. Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 6.848, 195.45; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.846, 193.99 def. Mike Berry, Buell, 6.928, 192.30; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.829, 196.19 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.878, 193.35; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.960, 197.42 def. Andrew Rawlings, Suzuki, 8.261, 125.83; Matt Smith, 6.834, 196.42 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.907, 194.46; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.783, 196.53 def. David Hope, Buell, 7.082, 188.38; Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.846, 194.58 def. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.985, 190.75;

QUARTERFINALS _ Pollacheck, 6.821, 196.64 def. Savoie, 6.826, 196.62; Hines, 6.809, 196.99 def. Stoffer, 6.845, 195.28; M. Smith, 6.829, 197.83 def. A. Smith, 7.168, 160.79; Tonglet, 6.825, 196.53 def. Krawiec, 6.831, 196.59;

SEMIFINALS _ Tonglet, 6.811, 196.85 def. M. Smith, 6.850, 196.33; Hines, 6.841, 196.22 def. Pollacheck, 6.823, 196.50;

FINAL _ Tonglet, 6.792, 197.91 def. Hines, 6.790, 197.94.

Point standings (top-10) following the sixth annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals:

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 2,376; 2. Doug Kalitta, 2,334; 3. Brittany Force, 2,293; 4. Antron Brown, 2,282; 5. Clay Millican, 2,235; 6. Tony Schumacher, 2,234; 7. Leah Pritchett, 2,224; 8. Terry McMillen, 2,115; 9. Scott Palmer, 2,105; 10. Shawn Langdon, 2,100.

Funny Car _1. Ron Capps, 2,395; 2. Robert Hight, 2,349; 3. Courtney Force, 2,287; 4. Matt Hagan, 2,238; 5. Jack Beckman, 2,228; 6. John Force, 2,197; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr., 2,191; 8. J.R. Todd, 2,168; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 2,130; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 2,096.

Pro Stock _1. Bo Butner, 2,350; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,313; 3. Tanner Gray, 2,299; 4. Jason Line, 2,257; 5. Drew Skillman, 2,208; 6. Erica Enders, 2,177; 7. Allen Johnson, 2,151; 8. Jeg Coughlin Jr., 2,148; 9. Chris McGaha, 2,102; 10. Vincent Nobile, 2,052.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Eddie Krawiec, 2,378; 2. LE Tonglet, 2,362; 3. Andrew Hines, 2,306; 4. Hector Arana Jr., 2,263; 5. Jerry Savoie, 2,261; 6. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,252; 7. Matt Smith, 2,238; 8. Karen Stoffer, 2,148; 9. Angie Smith, 2,119; 10. Joey Gladstone, 2,117.

Troy Coughlin ran a gauntlet of Pro Modified competitors to win the sixth annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals Sunday at Gateway Motorsports Park. Coughlin and his twin-turbocharged JEGS.com Chevrolet Corvette C7 took over the J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series point lead with one race remaining on the 12-event schedule.

The championship will be decided at the 17th annual NHRA Toyota Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from Oct. 26-29. Coughlin will take a 26-point lead (818-792) over Mike Castellana into the finale.

Coughlin covered the quarter-mile in 5.792-seconds at 257.24 mph to earn the victory over Khalid alBalooshi and his Chevy Camaro in Sunday’s final. Coughlin defeated Rickie Smith, Steven Whiteley and Pete Farber on his way to the final and his third career victory at GMP.

“The whole JEGS.com team has been fantastic,” Coughlin said. “We just kept picking at it and kept trying to pick it up. I’ve been driving pretty decent. We couldn’t be more excited to have the points lead going into Vegas. We’ve never had the points lead going into Vegas ; it feels great to be ahead. We just need to maintain what we’ve been doing.”

Coughlin began the event 48 points behind leader Castellana, who qualified on-pole but lost in the first round of eliminations to Farber on Saturday. Coughlin qualified a mediocre 12th.

“Things are really good right now,” said Coughlin, the 2012 and 2015 Pro Mod world champion. “We came into this race a little more than two rounds behind in the points and now we’ve managed to flip it to where we actually have a little more than a round’s worth of a points lead going into the last race. This win was a total group effort. Crew chief Steve Petty, Kyle Pettis, Mike Rees _ all of the guys on the JEGS.com team back at the shop _ have done an excellent job keeping this car going.”

After upsetting reigning series champion and longtime rival “Tricky Rickie” Smith in Round 1 Saturday night, Coughlin marched past Steven Whiteley, Farber and alBalooshi to move 26 points ahead of Castellana.

“We need to go to the last race and swing as hard as we did here,” Coughlin said. “That’s what it takes to win the championship. We are a five-star team and these guys have worked really hard all the way from research and development, to the dyno work that was put in, plus all those hours of testing. It’s a dream come true to be in this position, for sure.”

Coughlin left the line ahead of all three Sunday opponents, averaging an 0.030-second reaction time. His victory over Whiteley came via a holeshot, with Coughlin’s 0.032-second head start enough to give him the win with a 5.783 at 255.29 mph beating Whiteley’s 5.777 at 252.05.

Opposite Farber, Coughlin gained another huge starting line advantage (0.045-seconds) and drove away for the win in 5.809-seconds at 255.68 mph in front of Farber’s 5.817 at 250.32. The final was actually Coughlin’s easiest race as he left 0.054-seconds ahead of alBalooshi and zipped away with a 5.792 at 257.24, more than enough for alBalooshi’s 5.850 at 250.09.

“We need to dig deep for the last race,” Coughlin said. “We’re ahead in the points but Mike Castellana, crew chief Frank Manzo, that whole group of guys over there are pretty tough. We need to keep them down so we’ll go into Vegas just like we did for this race _ we’ll maintain what we’re doing, try to build on and capitalize on everything we did right today, and not make any mistakes.”

Final finishing order (1-16) at the sixth annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at Gateway Motorsports Park, the 11th of 12 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series:

Pro Modified _1. Troy Coughlin; 2. Khalid alBalooshi; 3. Pete Farber; 4. Steve Matusek; 5. Steven Whiteley; 6. Sidnei Frigo; 7. Jim Whiteley; 8. Eric Latino; 9. Steve Jackson; 10. Chuck Little; 11. Rickie Smith; 12. Danny Rowe; 13. Carl Stevens; 14. Mike Castellana; 15. Dan Stevenson; 16. Shane Molinari.

Final Pro Modified round-by-round results at the sixth annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals:

ROUND ONE _ Sidnei Frigo, Chevy Corvette, 5.774, 255.10 def. Chuck Little, Corvette, 5.767, 248.71; Khalid alBalooshi, Chevy Camaro, 5.850, 247.84 def. Carl Stevens, Camaro, 6.102, 201.34; Pete Farber, Dodge Daytona, 5.823, 249.39 def. Mike Castellana, Camaro, 7.370, 132.41; Steve Matusek, Camaro, 5.835, 239.82 def. Dan Stevenson, Camaro, 9.359, 98.59; Troy Coughlin, Corvette, 5.752, 257.33 def. Rickie Smith, Camaro, 5.807, 249.95; Steven Whiteley, Cadillac CTS-V, 5.744, 252.71 def. Danny Rowe, Corvette, Foul/Red Light; Eric Latino, Camaro, 5.809, 250.97 def. Shane Molinari, Pontiac Firebird, Foul/Red Light; Jim Whiteley, Camaro, 11.283, 103.95 def. Steve Jackson, Camaro, Foul /Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS _ alBalooshi, 5.778, 250.00 def. J. Whiteley, 6.442, 170.43; Matusek, 5.831, 250.74 def. Latino, 6.760, 157.65; Farber, 5.821, 250.74 def. Frigo, 5.928, 245.18; Coughlin, 5.783,255.29 def. S. Whiteley, 5.777, 252.05;

SEMIFINALS _ Coughlin, 5.809, 255.68 def. Farber, 5.817, 250.32; alBalooshi, 5.791, 250.64 def. Matusek, Foul/Red Light;

FINAL _ Coughlin, 5.792, 257.24 def. alBalooshi, 5.850, 250.09.

Point standings (top-10) following the sixth annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals:

Pro Modified _1. Troy Coughlin, 818; 2. Mike Castellana, 792; 3. Shane Molinari, 628; 4. Steve Jackson, 600; 5. Sidnei Frigo, 579; 6. Steven Whiteley, 569; 7. Jonathan Gray, 549; 8. Steve Matusek, 537; 9. Khalid alBalooshi, 461; 10. Rickie Smith, 441.