Kyle Busch Drives Elliott To School At Dover

Kyle Busch tracked down Chase Elliott over the final 40 or so laps, caught him and passed him for the lead with just over one lap to go and went on to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Playoffs race at Dover International Speedway.

The victory was Busch's fourth of the season and second of the playoffs and it deprived second-year driver Elliott of his first Cup win.

“It’s no doubt the moment that you live for,” Busch said of his late race charge and victory. “It’s the moment that all these guys live for and what we with do with this M&M’s Caramel team and this Toyota Camry was not the best there early on, but we made a lot of gains on it and got it where it was really good there at the end and I was making the most out of it there and being able to run the top and get some speed going with some momentum around the top side and I can’t say enough about Chase (Elliott). I mean, he’s an awesome competitor and great kid, great friend.”

Elliott, who, like Busch is a Playoffs entrant, was downhearted after giving up his 4-plus second lead and the victory.

“I’m just so disappointed in myself,” the Hendrick Motorsports driver said. “Golly, I couldn’t have had it any easier. It ran green from the stage break all the way to the end. And, I gave it away. I appreciate my team and their efforts today. The pit stops were great and they kept us in the ballgame. I didn’t.”

Finishing third was seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson of Hendrick.

“The car was good we just kind of fought track position and I wish I had done a better job on Friday and got us up in that front three sooner,” Johnson, still in contention for a record eighth championship, said. “It was so tough to pass, I think whoever came off pit road or had control of a restart was really in the catbird seat. But, a great day for our Lowe’s Chevy. These banked tracks seem to suit us much better than a lot of the flat we saw during the summer. Usually, if you run well at Dover, you run well at Charlotte, so we are excited to go to next week as well.”

The Dover race marked the end of the first round of the Playoffs and it trimmed the number of drivers still eligible to win the championship from 16 down to 12.